23 Feb 2018

Arsenal 1-2 Ostersunds FK: 5 things we learned

The Gunners progressed, but somehow managed to be humiliated on an embarrassing night at the Emirates.

Careless, incapable, lethargic. Just some words that are applicable to Arsenal’s horror 2-1 loss against Östersunds FK on Thursday night. 

3-0 up from the first leg, a much-changed Gunners side clambered onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in a complacent mood. They were made to pay immediately.

69 seconds after Hosam Aiesh had opened the scoring with a wonderful finish, Ken Sema evaded Calum Chambers’ haphazard challenge to rifle into David Ospina’s far corner. 

One of the great European upsets beckoned in a first half that had the home support raucously booing their own team.

Barely a minute into the second half, their blushes were spared. Sead Kolašinac capitalised on an error from Ronald Mukiibi to smash in a killer goal. The tie and the spectacle died in a stadium riddled with apathy. 

In a game that will hardly inspire confidence going into the League Cup final on Sunday, here are five things we learned.

