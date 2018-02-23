Arsenal 1-2 Ostersunds FK: 5 things we learned

Careless, incapable, lethargic. Just some words that are applicable to Arsenal’s horror 2-1 loss against Östersunds FK on Thursday night.

3-0 up from the first leg, a much-changed Gunners side clambered onto the pitch at the Emirates Stadium in a complacent mood. They were made to pay immediately.

69 seconds after Hosam Aiesh had opened the scoring with a wonderful finish, Ken Sema evaded Calum Chambers’ haphazard challenge to rifle into David Ospina’s far corner.

One of the great European upsets beckoned in a first half that had the home support raucously booing their own team.

Barely a minute into the second half, their blushes were spared. Sead Kolašinac capitalised on an error from Ronald Mukiibi to smash in a killer goal. The tie and the spectacle died in a stadium riddled with apathy.

In a game that will hardly inspire confidence going into the League Cup final on Sunday, here are five things we learned.