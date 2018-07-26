Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid: 5 things we learned from Singapore

REUTERS/Edgar Su

Arsenal began their International Champions Cup with penalty heartbreak as substitute goalkeeper Antonio Adan saved three and scored the winner in Singapore.

Luciano Vietto opened the scoring for Atletico Madrid against the run of play - heading in a cross - after Jan Oblak had made three saves to deny the Gunners. Teenager Emile Smith-Rowe levelled the scores when he cut in from the left, beat two defenders and curled his effort past Adan.

With the scores tied at 1-1, it took penalties to separate last year's Europa League semi-finalists, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles the only Gunner to score as Adan earned the plaudits.

Here are five things we learned.