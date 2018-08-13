Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5 things we learned from Emery's league debut

Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Arsenal lost 2-0 to the reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday after a game that saw the beginning of the Unai Emery era at Arsenal.

The fans hoped to see a rejuvenated side boosted by debuts of the additions made to the squad during the short, post-World Cup summer transfer window. But many of them — including Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno — started the game on the bench and the team lost to City in a style reminiscent of the Arsene Wenger era.

Petr Cech nearly put the ball in his own net as he attempted to embrace Emery's philosophy of playing out from the back, whilst issues with Arsenal's defensive shape remain as Benjamin Mendy found a lot of joy down the left, setting up both Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva's goals.

RealSport discuss five talking points from the Gunners' opening day defeat.﻿