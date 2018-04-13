header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

13 Apr 2018

Are Manchester City the best team the Premier League has ever seen?

Are Manchester City the best team the Premier League has ever seen?

With Manchester City set to win the Premier League as early as a couple of week's time, Nestor Watach and Colin Millar debate if they are the best of all time.

Jump To
link decal

Opening Statements:

link decal

Closing Arguments: 

Opening Statements:

Closing Arguments: 

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy