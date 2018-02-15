header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

15 Feb 2018

5 things Real Madrid must do to reach the Champions League quarterfinals

5 things Real Madrid must do to reach the Champions League quarterfinals

Despite the fact that ran out 3-1 winners on Wednesday, the job is only half-done for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Camilo Rueda López)

As the final whistle blew on Wednesday’s encounter between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, 80,000 people could finally pause for breath. 

Along with the millions watching at home, they had just borne witness to a frantic ninety minutes, with two of the most glamorous sides in Europe taking turns to choke and wobble.

Real ran out 3-1 winners, but such was the frenetic nature of this game that Paris Saint Germain could easily have won by the same scoreline. 

The visitors looked impressive throughout, casting aside any memories of their famous collapse ﻿against Barcelona last year by taking the game to Zinedine Zidane’s under fire Merengues

Despite the result, Real’s progress (and by extension, their manager’s job) are nowhere near safe. If﻿ they are to advance to the next round, here are five things they must do.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy