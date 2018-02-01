5 reasons everything is going wrong for Chelsea

(Photo credit: Ben Sutherland)

Wednesday night's Premier League football sums up Chelsea's current malaise.

Sitting third in the table with fourth-placed Liverpool having played the night before, Chelsea ended the day dropping a position after leeching three goals to an admittedly-rejuvenated Bournemouth.

Of course, fourth place in the Premier League is not to be sniffed at, although the fact that Chelsea have spent most of the season at number three shows just how far off the pace the rest of the top six have been.

There is a sense now, though, that Chelsea are headed for a rough patch as the season slowly draws to a close.

Here are five reasons why things aren't looking great for the Blues: