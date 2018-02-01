header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

01 Feb 2018

5 reasons everything is going wrong for Chelsea

5 reasons everything is going wrong for Chelsea

How quickly things can change for a football club. After winning the Premier League last season, Chelsea seem to be falling off a cliff.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Ben Sutherland)

Wednesday night's Premier League football sums up Chelsea's current malaise. 

Sitting third in the table with fourth-placed Liverpool having played the night before, Chelsea ended the day dropping a position after leeching three goals to an admittedly-rejuvenated Bournemouth.

Of course, fourth place in the Premier League is not to be sniffed at, although the fact that Chelsea have spent most of the season at number three shows just how far off the pace the rest of the top six have been.

There is a sense now, though, that Chelsea are headed for a rough patch as the season slowly draws to a close.

Here are five reasons why things aren't looking great for the Blues:  

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy