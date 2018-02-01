header decal
01 Feb 2018

3 reasons Manchester City beat West Brom

Pep Guardiola's City eased past West Brom on Wednesday to extend their gap at the top of the Premier League. Here are the main reasons why.

Manchester City need a maximum of eight more victories to clinch the Premier League title after another impressive display at the Etihad Stadium saw them pile the misery on bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion.

Goals from Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero secured an easy three points for Pep Guardiola’s side as they edge closer to tying up the league early, which would then allow them to focus on the Champions League, and FA Cup.

It was a very one-sided affair but there were still a few factors which contributed to the outcome of the game from a City perspective and these gave their opponents no chance of taking anything from the game. 

