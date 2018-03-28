2019 Cricket World Cup Qualifier - Team of the Tournament

Picture credit: Afghanistan Press Kit Upload

Zimbabwe played host to one of the most exciting global cricket tournaments in recent memory, with Afghanistan and the West Indies taking the coveted final positions for the 2019 World Cup in England. Given the close-run nature of the entire competition, which saw the eventual champions Afghanistan lose to the last placed Hong Kong in the group stages, this was a difficult team to pick - hence, apologies to those who just missed out such as Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong), William Porterfield, Paul Stirling and Boyd Rankin (Ireland), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Norman Vanua (PNG), Brad Wheal (Scotland)....the list goes on. In fact, the dominance of spin through-out the tournament made this especially tough, and I can take any arguments against many of the positions.

Anyway, here goes!