NBA Live 19 Ratings: Top 3-point Shooters

Lights out 3-point shooters can provide some of the most enjoyable moments on NBA Live 19. Below, we’ve created a list of some of the best 3-point shooters on NBA Live 19.

Steph Curry (97)

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 97 3-point Shot, 97 Contested Shot, 96 Shot off Dribble

Almost indisputably the best shooter of all time, it’s no surprise to see Steph Curry top this list. A career 43.6% shooter from downtown, Curry hit a little over four 3-pointers a game last season, recovering from a comparatively slow start to end the season hitting 42.3% of his long range attempts. Playing alongside two of the other best shooters in the game in Thompson and Durant, Curry forms part of probably the best offensive team in the game’s history, and deserves every bit of his 97 3-point rating.

Klay Thompson (95)

Age 28

Position: SG

Height: 6’7”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 98 Contested Shots, 95 3-point Shot, 95 Shot off Dribble

The second half of the lethal Splash Brothers combination, Thompson is a career 42.2% shooter from long range, only marginally behind his teammate Steph Curry. Two years ago, he connected on eight of his 14 3-point attempts on the way to 60 points in just 28 minutes, one of the most damaging individual performances in living memory and evidence of what he can do from beyond the arc. With a 3-point rating of 95, he sits comfortably in second place among all shooters in NBA Live 19.

Kyle Korver (92)

Age: 37

Position: SG

Height 6’7”

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 93 Mid-range Shot, 92 3-point Shot, 90 Injury

Now 15 years into a career which has seen him etch his name into the history books as one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time, Korver showed last season that he’s still got it. Having connected on 43.1% of long range shots over the course of his career, the 37-year-old hit 43.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc during the 2017/18 season, playing a vital role in the Cavaliers run to the NBA Finals.

JJ Redick (92)

Age: 34

Position: SG

Height: 6’4”

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 93 Mid-range Shot, 92 3-Point Shot, 90 Free Throw

JJ Redick took a number of years to truly establish himself in the NBA, but heading into his 13th season he has well and truly done that now. Gradually improving his long range shooting over the course of his career, Redick has comfortably eclipsed the magical 40% mark in all of his past four seasons, and can now lay claim to being a 41.5% career shooter from beyond the arc. Heading into the 2018/19 season, Redick will look to play a major role in a talented young 76ers team's hunt for success.

Kevin Durant (90)

Age: 30

Position: SF

Height 6’10”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 99 Contested Shots, 99 Shot off Dribble, 99 Draw Shooting Foul

And it’s back to the Warriors for the final member of their three-man offensive juggernaut. Boasting the best OVR of the lot, Durant’s 3-point rating is a little below the Splash Brothers at 90, but as the fifth highest in the game he still highlights his strength from beyond the arc. Durant is only a 38.4% shooter from long range in his career, but last season his 41.9% from deep was his best number since the 2008/09 season, justifying his high rating.

Joe Ingles (90)

Age: 30

Position: SF

Height: 6’8”

Team: Utah Jazz

Position: Wing Defender

Best Stats: 90 3-point Shot, 90 Injury, 86 Mid-range Shot

Far from the prototypical NBA player, Ingles’ last few seasons have seen him gone from a limited bench player, to a valuable one, to the position he now finds himself in as an important starting member of a good team. Able to do a bit of everything, Ingles has established himself as one of the most deadly 3-point shooters in the league over the past two seasons, connecting on 44.1% and 44.0% of long range attempts over these two years.

Otto Porter Jr (89)

Age: 25

Position: SF

Height 6’8”

Team: Washington Wizards

Traits: Wing Scorer

Best Stats: 94 Stamina, 90 Mid-range Shot, 89 3-point Shot

In each of his five years in the league, Porter Jr has improved in virtually every stat category there is, including his 3-point percentage. After connecting on just 19% of long range attempts in his first season and 33.7% the next, Porter Jr exploded to hit 43.4% of 3-point shots in 2016/17 and 44.1% of them last season. Surely his stats will cease to increase at some points, but even if they stay where they are he will forge an impressive career in the league.

Paul George (87)

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’9”

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Traits: Wing Scorer

Best Stats: 96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina, 94 On Ball Defense

George’s debut season with the Thunder saw him go through some fairly significant peaks and troughs, but he still ended the season hitting 40.1% of long range shots, just the second time in his career he hit more than 40% over the course of a season. A dangerous player on both ends of the floor, George’s 3-point shot is one of the smoothest in the league when he gets it going, resulting in it being rated 89 in NBA Live 19

CJ McCollum (87)

Age: 26

Position: SG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 93 Stamina, 90 Contested Shots

McCollum came from nowhere in the 2015/16 season to win the league’s most improved player award, and his long range shooting was a large part of it. That season, he connected on 2.5 3-pointers a game at 41.7%, and has consistently maintained a similar level since. Though he slipped below 40% last season, he is still one of the most dangerous shooters in the game, and is worthy of his high rating.

Devin Booker (86)

Age: 21

Position: SG

Height: 6’6”

Team: Phoenix Suns

Traits: Wing Shooter

Best Stats: 92 Stamina, 90 Driving Layup, 90 Speed, 90 Injury

Booker is just three seasons into his NBA career, and though he is just a 36.5% career shooter from beyond the arc, that figure has been steadily increasing since he entered the league. Last season, he averaged a career high 24.9 points while hitting 38.3% of long range shots, and all signs point to him improving that figure even further this season.

