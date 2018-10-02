NBA Live 19 Ratings: Best Power Forwards (PF)

Led by the Greek Freak, the following is a list of the best power forwards in the latest edition of the NBA Live series. We've offered up a detailed look at the ten best players in the position, as well as a list of the next best in the group.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (91)

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Traits: Playmaker

Best stats: 98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup, 97 Vertical

Antetokounmpo started out last season looking like he would win the MVP award in a canter, and though he technically ‘faded’, he still managed 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks a night. The Greek Freak is on a four year deal worth $100 million with the Bucks, where he has played since entering the league.

Draymond Green (88)

Age: 28

Position: PF

Height: 6’7’’

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Rim Protector

Best stats: 95 Post Defense, 95 Defensive Awareness, 94 Injury

Green took a pay cut back in 2015 to enable the Warriors to stay together, and will enter the fourth season of the five year deal on around $17.5 million. Last season, he was again a major player in Golden State’s third Championship in five years, averaging 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game throughout the regular season.

LaMarcus Aldridge (87)

Age: 33

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Traits: Post Anchor

Best stats: 97 Post Moves, 94 Strength, 94 Injury

Aldridge was forced to shoulder plenty of the offensive load last season with Leonard out, and as a result he had comfortably his best season in terms of numbers since joining the Spurs in 2015. He averaged 23.1 points, 8.5 boards and 1.2 blocks across the season, and at 33 years of age, will enter the final year of a four year, $84 million contract hoping to show that he is deserving of another pricey contract.

Kevin Love (87)

Age: 30

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Traits: Stretch Big

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Injury, 89 Inside Shot, 89 Rebounding

Love had a difficult 2017, managing just 59 games as he dealt with a variety of ailments. His numbers took a slight hit, but were solid nonetheless, with the All-Star averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 boards in his fourth season with the Cavs. After his 2019 player option was declined, Love will play the final year of his four year contract this season, earning a tick over $24 million.

Kristaps Porzingis (86)

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 7’3’’

Team: New York Knicks

Traits: Stretch Big

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 92 Shot Block, 92 Post Moves

Porzingis managed just 48 games in his third NBA season before he ruptured his ACL, but when he was on the court he played the best basketball yet of his short career. He averaged 22.7 points while shooting 39.5% from long range, both comfortably career highs, and also grabbed 6.6 boards and contributed 2.4 blocks. This will be the final season of his four year rookie contract worth just over $18 million, so he will be hoping to get back on the court as soon as possible to show the Knicks how much he is worth.

Blake Griffin (86)

Age: 29

Position: PF

Height: 6’10’’

Team: Detroit Pistons

Traits: Post Anchor

Best stats: 96 Dunk, 95 Vertical, 94 Strength

Considering he signed a five year deal worth $171 million with the Clippers in 2017, it came as a shock to many, including Griffin himself, when he was traded to the Pistons midway through last season. Pairing up in a star front court with Andre Drummond, there was certainly an adjustment period in Detroit, but the All-Star still managed to accumulate 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in the 25 games he played with them last season.

Jayson Tatum (85)

Age: 20

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Team: Boston Celtics

Traits: Stretch Big

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 91 Injury, 89 Vertical

The horrific injury to teammate Gordon Hayward was a blessing in disguise of sorts for the rookie Tatum, who as a result managed to accumulate over 30 minutes per game in his debut season, putting up 13.9 points on some hugely impressive shooting percentages to go with 5.0 rebounds and a steal. Tatum will earn under $7 million this season, but like Simmons, expect that number to explode when he signs his next deal in 2019.

Paul Millsap (84)

Age: 33

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Team: Denver Nuggets

Traits: Post Anchor

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 89 Injury, 86 Inside Shot

When Millsap signed a two year, $61 million deal with the Nuggets in 2017, they would have been hoping for a little more than the 38 games he managed last season. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old had an injury riddled season, and his numbers took a hit as a result; he averaged 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, all of which are the lowest since his 2012 season in Utah.

Carmelo Anthony (84)

Age: 34

Position: PF

Height: 6’8”

Team: Houston Rockets

Traits: Stretch Big

Best Stats: 92 Injury, 89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot

It’s ironic that after a year of resisting playing as a true power forward for OKC, Anthony is listed as exactly that for his new team on NBA Live 19. Anthony, who was paid over $26 million for his year at the Thunder, signed a one year contract worth just over $2 million with the Rockets in the offseason; unsurprising considering he averaged just 16.2 points last season, easily the lowest number of his career. Regardless, he has been rewarded with a relatively high ranking in this game, a reward for years of high level performance.

Julius Randle (83)

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’9”

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Traits: Post Anchor

Best Stats: 93 Strength, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Post Defense, 88 Post Moves

Randle left the Lakers at the end of the 2017/18 largely to make room for LeBron James, and signed a two year deal with the Pelicans worth almost $18 million. The enigmatic forward averaged a career high 16.1 points last season to go with 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, continuing to intersperse moments of brilliance with extended periods of no impact. Perhaps he will finally put together what is a tantalizing package with the Pelicans.

The Best of the Rest