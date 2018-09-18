NBA Live 19 Ratings: Best Point Guards (PG)

NBA Live 19 is now out, and we’ve got a list of all of the most highly rated point guards in the latest edition of the game. Below, we’ll have an in-depth look at the ten point guards with the highest Overall Rating, and provide a list of the next best ten.

Stephen Curry (94)

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Golden State Warriors

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 97 Contested Shots, 97 Mid-Range Shot, 96 3-point Shot, 96 Stamina

Curry wasn’t able to get on the floor as often as he would have liked last season, but he was there when it counted and played a starring role in the Warriors third Championship in four years. While on the floor he average 26.4 points per night to go with 6.1 assists, and though he endured a slow start from long range by his standards, he ended up the season having hit 42.3% of his long range attempts. It is difficult to give due credit to just how important a player he is, though the $40 million he is earning per year goes some way towards doing so.

Russell Westbrook (93)

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Traits: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Court Vision

Westbrook made history in 2016/17 by becoming the first player in history to average a triple-double, and he followed it up by doing the very same thing last season; albeit with some barely disguised stat padding later in the season. Regardless, his 25.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists per night are nothing to sneeze at, and his dedication as a teammate was enough to convince Paul George to stick around for a little longer. With Westbrook on a five year, $205 million deal with the Thunder, they’ll be looking for an improved showing on their first round Playoff exit from 2017/18.

Kyrie Irving (93)

Age: 26

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Boston Celtics

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 99 Contested Shots, 99 Driving Layup, 98 Dribbling

One of the most offensively gifted players of all time, Irving’s first year as a Celtic bore mixed results. He was an MVP candidate when on the floor, averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals, but an injury caused him to miss much of the second half of the season. He is a value player for the Celtics, earning just over $20 million this season, and they will be hoping he can lead them into the NBA Finals alongside another star returning from injury in Gordon Hayward.

Chris Paul (92)

Age: 33

Position: PG

Height: 6’0”

Team: Houston Rockets

Traits: Floor General

Best stats: 99 Court Vision, 96 Passing, 94 Steal

Paul’s numbers may be slowly declining, but his ability to control the offensive floor was still palpable in his first season in Houston. He put up 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals, impressive when considering that he shared the floor with the MVP and one of the most dominant stat accumulators in the game in James Harden. The 33-year-old’s season ended with injury, something the Rockets will hope doesn’t become a trend given he just signed a four year deal worth $160 million.

John Wall (90)

Age: 27

Position: PG

Height: 6’4”

Team: Washington Wizards

Traits: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Speed, 98 Court Vision, 97 Defensive Awareness

Wall had an injury-interrupted 2017/18 season, and though his numbers took a bit of a hit, they were impressive nonetheless. He put up 19.4 points a night while shooting a career best 37.1% from beyond the arc, as well as 9.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. Wall, who signed a four year, $170 million contract extension last year, will enter his ninth season with the Wizards this year.

Damian Lillard (89)

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6’3”

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 96 Injury, 96 Draw Shooting Foul, 95 Stamina

Lillard was rewarded for yet another year of elite basketball with his first ever spot on the All NBA First Team, in a season which saw him average 26.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He has played for Portland his entire career, signing a five year deal worth nearly $140 million in 2016.

Kemba Walker (88)

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6’1”

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 94 Dribbling, 94 Speed, 93 Stamina

Walker has been a stalwart of the Hornets since his career began there back in 2011, and he has consistently put up solid numbers ever since. Last season, he averaged 22.1 points and 5.5 assists, making his contract of $12 million per year over four years, which will end this season, a good value one for the Hornets.

Ben Simmons (87)

Age: 22

Position: PG

Height: 6’10’’

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Traits: Slasher

Best stats: 94 Stamina, 94 Driving Layup, 93 Defensive Awareness

Simmons had a season to remember in 2017/18. After sitting out his entire first season with injury, Simmons played 81 games in his second, putting up 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals. In 2018/19, he will earn a little over $6 million with the 76ers in what will be the final year of his rookie contract, and expect him to earn plenty, plenty more going forward.

Kyle Lowry (87)

Age: 32

Position: PG

Height: 6’0”

Team: Toronto Raptors

Traits: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 97 Stamina, 91 Injury, 90 Dribbling, 90 Draw Shooting Foul

Lowry saw a fairly significant decline in his numbers last season, averaging just 16.2 points per game, the lowest since his first year in Toronto in 2012. He put up 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists as well though, meaning he was still a valuable contributor. The 32-year-old will likely never reach his best again, but is still earning big money for the next two years on a three year contract worth $100 million.

Mike Conley (87)

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6’1”

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Traits: Backcourt Defender

Best Stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 92 Stamina

Mike Conley endured a frustrating 2017/18 season, playing just 12 games before a heel injury caused him to miss the rest of the year. He failed to put up the stats we’ve grown accustomed to in those 12 games, scoring just 17.1 points and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. His body of work is unquestionable though, and as a result he is still rated as a top ten point guard in NBA Live 19.

Other Top Point Guards