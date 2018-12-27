NBA Live 19: Phoenix Suns Player Ratings and Roster

Phoenix will likely spend much of the season in the doldrums of the Western Conference standings, but with the likes of Devin Booker and number one draft pick DeAndre Ayton in their starting lineup, they have some reason for optimism. Check out their full roster below.

Isaiah Canaan, PG, 72

Age: 27

Position: PG

Height: 6’0"

Playstyle: Floor General

Best stats: 87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 Speed

Canaan has bounced around the league for a few years, and after arriving in Phoenix last season managed just 19 games for them in 2017/18. In those games, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. These modest numbers are indicative of a player who will play a fairly minor role in the backcourt compared to his teammate Devin Booker.

Devin Booker, SG, 85

Age: 21

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 90 Speed, 90 Driving Layup

The centerpiece of the Suns' rebuild, Booker has progressively improved over his first three years in the league. Last season, he put up an impressive 24.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting, while also grabbing 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Though not a traditional point guard, he is a capable facilitator and highly talented scorer.

TJ Warren, SF, 78

Age: 25

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed, 85 Stamina

Warren had the best season of his five-year career in 2017/18, averaging 19.6 points on 49.8% shooting as well as 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals. Though not a great outside shooter, he is a solid scorer who can contribute big numbers on his day.

Trevor Ariza, PF, 81

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina, 90 Defensive Awareness

Ariza’s three-and-d game fitted nicely into the Houston Rockets playing style, but in the offseason he moved across to the Suns, where he will play an important role in 2018/19. Though he doesn't have an elite outside shot, it is good enough that he is a constant threat on the perimeter, while his ability to guard a variety of additions will make him a valuable player on a young Suns team that has struggled with defense.

DeAndre Ayton, C, 84

Age: 20

Position: C

Height: 7’1’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 95 Vertical, 95 Strength, 94 Stamina

The number one pick from the 2018 draft, Ayton is coming off a dominant season at Arizona. In it, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Question marks surround his defensive instincts and motivation to get better, but he is a multi-faceted offensive player who will make an immediate impact at the top level.

NBA Live 19 Phoenix Suns Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Devin Booker 85 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 92 Stamina, 90 Speed DeAndre Ayton 84 C 7'1" Post Anchor 95 Vertical, 95 Strength Trevor Ariza 81 SF 6'8" Wing Defender 93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina Tyson Chandler 79 C 7'1" Rim Protector 88 Rebounding, 86 Strength Jamal Crawford 79 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 94 Dribbling, 89 Free Throw Josh Jackson 79 SF 6'8" Playmaker 92 Vertical, 91 Speed Mikal Bridges 79 SG 6'7" Floor General 94 Stamina, 85 Speed TJ Warren 78 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed Ryan Anderson 77 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 90 Stamina, 86 Mid-Range Shot Troy Daniels 77 PF 6'10" Post Anchor 86 3-point Shot, 85 Mid-Range Shot Dragan Bender 75 PF 7'0" Stretch Big 83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves De'Anthony Melton 75 PG 6'3" Slasher 85 Stamina, 83 Speed Elie Okobo 75 PG 6'2" Floor General 85 Speed, 83 Stamina Isaiah Canaan 72 PG 6'0" Floor General 87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling George King 69 SF 6'6" Wing Defender 85 Stamina, 84 Free Throw

Playbooks

Below, we've listed all of the plays you can run with the Phoenix Suns on NBA Live 19.