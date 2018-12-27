NBA Live 19: Phoenix Suns Player Ratings and Roster

Phoenix will likely spend much of the season in the doldrums of the Western Conference standings, but with the likes of Devin Booker and number one draft pick DeAndre Ayton in their starting lineup, they have some reason for optimism. Check out their full roster below.
Isaiah Canaan, PG, 72
Age: 27
Position: PG
Height: 6’0"
Playstyle: Floor General
Best stats: 87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 Speed
Canaan has bounced around the league for a few years, and after arriving in Phoenix last season managed just 19 games for them in 2017/18. In those games, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. These modest numbers are indicative of a player who will play a fairly minor role in the backcourt compared to his teammate Devin Booker.
Devin Booker, SG, 85
Age: 21
Position: SG
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 90 Speed, 90 Driving Layup
The centerpiece of the Suns' rebuild, Booker has progressively improved over his first three years in the league. Last season, he put up an impressive 24.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting, while also grabbing 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Though not a traditional point guard, he is a capable facilitator and highly talented scorer.
TJ Warren, SF, 78
Age: 25
Position: SF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Wing Scorer
Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed, 85 Stamina
Warren had the best season of his five-year career in 2017/18, averaging 19.6 points on 49.8% shooting as well as 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals. Though not a great outside shooter, he is a solid scorer who can contribute big numbers on his day.
Trevor Ariza, PF, 81
Age: 33
Position: SF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina, 90 Defensive Awareness
Ariza’s three-and-d game fitted nicely into the Houston Rockets playing style, but in the offseason he moved across to the Suns, where he will play an important role in 2018/19. Though he doesn't have an elite outside shot, it is good enough that he is a constant threat on the perimeter, while his ability to guard a variety of additions will make him a valuable player on a young Suns team that has struggled with defense.
DeAndre Ayton, C, 84
Age: 20
Position: C
Height: 7’1’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 95 Vertical, 95 Strength, 94 Stamina
The number one pick from the 2018 draft, Ayton is coming off a dominant season at Arizona. In it, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Question marks surround his defensive instincts and motivation to get better, but he is a multi-faceted offensive player who will make an immediate impact at the top level.
NBA Live 19 Phoenix Suns Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Devin Booker
|85
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|92 Stamina, 90 Speed
|DeAndre Ayton
|84
|C
|7'1"
|Post Anchor
|95 Vertical, 95 Strength
|Trevor Ariza
|81
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Defender
|93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina
|Tyson Chandler
|79
|C
|7'1"
|Rim Protector
|88 Rebounding, 86 Strength
|Jamal Crawford
|79
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|94 Dribbling, 89 Free Throw
|Josh Jackson
|79
|SF
|6'8"
|Playmaker
|92 Vertical, 91 Speed
|Mikal Bridges
|79
|SG
|6'7"
|Floor General
|94 Stamina, 85 Speed
|TJ Warren
|78
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed
|Ryan Anderson
|77
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|90 Stamina, 86 Mid-Range Shot
|Troy Daniels
|77
|PF
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|86 3-point Shot, 85 Mid-Range Shot
|Dragan Bender
|75
|PF
|7'0"
|Stretch Big
|83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
|De'Anthony Melton
|75
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
|Elie Okobo
|75
|PG
|6'2"
|Floor General
|85 Speed, 83 Stamina
|Isaiah Canaan
|72
|PG
|6'0"
|Floor General
|87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling
|George King
|69
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Defender
|85 Stamina, 84 Free Throw
Playbooks
Below, we've listed all of the plays you can run with the Phoenix Suns on NBA Live 19.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Shallow Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup