NBA Live

27 Dec 2018

NBA Live 19: Phoenix Suns Player Ratings and Roster

The Suns are still a long way off competing for a Playoff spot, but they have some nice players who are worth watching.

Isaiah Canaan, PG, 72

Devin Booker, SG, 85

TJ Warren, SF, 78

Trevor Ariza, PF, 81

DeAndre Ayton, C, 84

NBA Live 19 Phoenix Suns Roster

Playbooks

Phoenix will likely spend much of the season in the doldrums of the Western Conference standings, but with the likes of Devin Booker and number one draft pick DeAndre Ayton in their starting lineup, they have some reason for optimism. Check out their full roster below.

Isaiah Canaan, PG, 72

Age: 27

Position: PG

Height: 6’0"

Playstyle: Floor General

Best stats: 87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 Speed

Canaan has bounced around the league for a few years, and after arriving in Phoenix last season managed just 19 games for them in 2017/18. In those games, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. These modest numbers are indicative of a player who will play a fairly minor role in the backcourt compared to his teammate Devin Booker.

Devin Booker, SG, 85

Age: 21

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 90 Speed, 90 Driving Layup

The centerpiece of the Suns' rebuild, Booker has progressively improved over his first three years in the league. Last season, he put up an impressive 24.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting, while also grabbing 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Though not a traditional point guard, he is a capable facilitator and highly talented scorer.

TJ Warren, SF, 78

Age: 25

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed, 85 Stamina

Warren had the best season of his five-year career in 2017/18, averaging 19.6 points on 49.8% shooting as well as 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals. Though not a great outside shooter, he is a solid scorer who can contribute big numbers on his day.

Trevor Ariza, PF, 81

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina, 90 Defensive Awareness

Ariza’s three-and-d game fitted nicely into the Houston Rockets playing style, but in the offseason he moved across to the Suns, where he will play an important role in 2018/19. Though he doesn't have an elite outside shot, it is good enough that he is a constant threat on the perimeter, while his ability to guard a variety of additions will make him a valuable player on a young Suns team that has struggled with defense.

DeAndre Ayton, C, 84

Age: 20

Position: C

Height: 7’1’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor 

Best stats: 95 Vertical, 95 Strength, 94 Stamina

The number one pick from the 2018 draft, Ayton is coming off a dominant season at Arizona. In it, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. Question marks surround his defensive instincts and motivation to get better, but he is a multi-faceted offensive player who will make an immediate impact at the top level.

NBA Live 19 Phoenix Suns Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Devin Booker85SG6'6"Wing Shooter92 Stamina, 90 Speed
DeAndre Ayton84C7'1"Post Anchor95 Vertical, 95 Strength
Trevor Ariza81SF6'8"Wing Defender93 On Ball Defense, 93 Stamina
Tyson Chandler79C7'1"Rim Protector88 Rebounding, 86 Strength
Jamal Crawford79SG6'5"Wing Shooter94 Dribbling, 89 Free Throw
Josh Jackson79SF6'8"Playmaker92 Vertical, 91 Speed
Mikal Bridges79SG6'7"Floor General94 Stamina, 85 Speed
TJ Warren78SF6'8"Wing Scorer88 Driving Layup, 87 Speed
Ryan Anderson77PF6'10"Stretch Big90 Stamina, 86 Mid-Range Shot
Troy Daniels77PF6'10"Post Anchor86 3-point Shot, 85 Mid-Range Shot
Dragan Bender75PF7'0"Stretch Big83 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
De'Anthony Melton75PG6'3"Slasher85 Stamina, 83 Speed
Elie Okobo75PG6'2"Floor General85 Speed, 83 Stamina
Isaiah Canaan72PG6'0"Floor General87 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling
George King69SF6'6"Wing Defender85 Stamina, 84 Free Throw

Playbooks

Below, we've listed all of the plays you can run with the Phoenix Suns on NBA Live 19.

Play Name Play Type
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Shallow DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
