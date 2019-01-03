NBA Live 19: Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

Orlando might not be the most glamorous team to play with on NBA Live 19, but they have a few solid players who can provide some highlight plays on their night. Check out their full roster below.
DJ Augustin, PG, 77
Age: 30
Position: PG
Height: 6’0’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best stats: 86 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 3-point Shot
A true NBA journeyman, DJ Augustin will enter his 11th season in the NBA on his eighth different team. After being picked up by the Magic in the 2016 offseason, his second season with the team was significantly better than his first. In it, he managed 23.5 minutes per game for averages of 10.2 points and 3.8 assists, and shot 41.9% from beyond the arc.
Evan Fournier, SG, 80
Age: 25
Position: SG
Height: 6’7’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 85 Driving Layup, 85 Free Throw
After six years in the NBA, Fournier appears to have plateaued as a solid starting player. His stats in the past three seasons have remained roughly the same, and last season he put up 17.8 points while shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Jonathon Isaac, SF, 80
Age: 20
Position: SF
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 89 Stamina, 85 Defensive Awareness, 85 On Ball Defense
After being taken at pick 6 in the 2017 draft, Isaac showed glimpses of what made him such a high pick, but overall managed just 27 games and 19.8 minutes per night in his first season. In those games, he averaged just 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, but it was his defense which impressed, as highlighted by his 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Aaron Gordon, PF, 82
Age: 22
Position: PF
Height: 6’9’’
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 99 Dunk, 99 Vertical, 90 Strength
Gordon took a decent step forward last season, but will be hoping to advance his game even further this year. A freak athlete, he averaged career highs in every statistical category in 2017/18, putting up 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and a little under a block per night. This season, his most pressing challenge will be developing more consistency in his game.
Nikola Vucevic, C, 83
Age: 27
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 87 Stamina, 86 Post Defense, 85 Inside Shot
Entering his seventh season with the Magic, Vucevic has become a staple of Orlando's team. Though he is somewhat limited defensively, he is a talented offensive player who presents a threat both in the post and the perimeter, and fits into the flow of an offense nicely. Last season he averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks.
Playbooks
Below, we've listed every single one of the Magic's offensive plays on NBA Live 19 to give you a leg up on the opposition.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Chin Double
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns 4 Window
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High Cross
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al Ram
|Pick and Roll
|SG Horns Chicago
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Double Drag Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF UCLA Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF Veer
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup