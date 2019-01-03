NBA Live 19: Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

Orlando might not be the most glamorous team to play with on NBA Live 19, but they have a few solid players who can provide some highlight plays on their night. Check out their full roster below.

DJ Augustin, PG, 77

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 86 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 3-point Shot

A true NBA journeyman, DJ Augustin will enter his 11th season in the NBA on his eighth different team. After being picked up by the Magic in the 2016 offseason, his second season with the team was significantly better than his first. In it, he managed 23.5 minutes per game for averages of 10.2 points and 3.8 assists, and shot 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Evan Fournier, SG, 80

Age: 25

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 85 Driving Layup, 85 Free Throw

After six years in the NBA, Fournier appears to have plateaued as a solid starting player. His stats in the past three seasons have remained roughly the same, and last season he put up 17.8 points while shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Jonathon Isaac, SF, 80

Age: 20

Position: SF

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 89 Stamina, 85 Defensive Awareness, 85 On Ball Defense

After being taken at pick 6 in the 2017 draft, Isaac showed glimpses of what made him such a high pick, but overall managed just 27 games and 19.8 minutes per night in his first season. In those games, he averaged just 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, but it was his defense which impressed, as highlighted by his 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Aaron Gordon, PF, 82

Age: 22

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 99 Dunk, 99 Vertical, 90 Strength

Gordon took a decent step forward last season, but will be hoping to advance his game even further this year. A freak athlete, he averaged career highs in every statistical category in 2017/18, putting up 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and a little under a block per night. This season, his most pressing challenge will be developing more consistency in his game.

Nikola Vucevic, C, 83

Age: 27

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Stamina, 86 Post Defense, 85 Inside Shot

Entering his seventh season with the Magic, Vucevic has become a staple of Orlando's team. Though he is somewhat limited defensively, he is a talented offensive player who presents a threat both in the post and the perimeter, and fits into the flow of an offense nicely. Last season he averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks.

NBA Live 19 Orlando Magic Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Nikola Vucevic 83 C 7'0" Post Anchor 87 Stamina, 86 Post Defense Aaron Gordon 82 PF 6'9" Stretch Big 99 Dunk, 99 Vertical Mohamed Bamba 81 C 7'0" Rim Protector 92 Stamina, 89 Dunk Evan Fournier 80 SG 6'7" Wing Shooter 92 Stamina, 85 Driving Layup Jonathan Isaac 80 SF 6'11" Wing Defender 89 Stamina, 85 Defensive Awareness DJ Augustin 77 PG 6'0" Backcourt Shooter 86 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling Jerian Grant 77 PG 6'5" Slasher 85 Speed, 81 Dribbling Terrence Ross 76 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 91 Dunk, 89 Vertical Jonathon Simmons 75 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 91 Dunk, 86 Stamina Timofey Mozgov 73 C 7'1" Rim Protector 79 Post Defense, 79 Inside Shot Jarell Martin 73 PF 6'9" Post Anchor 80 Stamina, 78 Speed Melvin Frazier Jr. 73 SG 6'6" Slasher 89 Vertical, 86 Speed Khem Birch 72 PF 6'9" Rim Protector 82 Vertical, 78 Rebounding Isaiah Briscoe 71 PG 6'3" Slasher 85 Stamina, 85 Speed Wes Iwundu 70 SG 6'7" Slasher 86 Dunk, 85 On Ball Defense

Playbooks

Below, we've listed every single one of the Magic's offensive plays on NBA Live 19 to give you a leg up on the opposition.