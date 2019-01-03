header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA Live

03 Jan 2019

NBA Live 19: Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

NBA Live 19: Orlando Magic Player Ratings and Roster

The Magic head into 2018/19 with much the same roster as last season plus a couple of handy additions. How will they fare?

Jump To
link decal

DJ Augustin, PG, 77

link decal

Evan Fournier, SG, 80

link decal

Jonathon Isaac, SF, 80

link decal

Aaron Gordon, PF, 82

link decal

Nikola Vucevic, C, 83

link decal

NBA Live 19 Orlando Magic Roster

link decal

Playbooks

Orlando might not be the most glamorous team to play with on NBA Live 19, but they have a few solid players who can provide some highlight plays on their night. Check out their full roster below.

DJ Augustin, PG, 77

Age: 30

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 86 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling, 83 3-point Shot

A true NBA journeyman, DJ Augustin will enter his 11th season in the NBA on his eighth different team. After being picked up by the Magic in the 2016 offseason, his second season with the team was significantly better than his first. In it, he managed 23.5 minutes per game for averages of 10.2 points and 3.8 assists, and shot 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Evan Fournier, SG, 80

Age: 25

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 85 Driving Layup, 85 Free Throw

After six years in the NBA, Fournier appears to have plateaued as a solid starting player. His stats in the past three seasons have remained roughly the same, and last season he put up 17.8 points while shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Jonathon Isaac, SF, 80

Age: 20 

Position: SF

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 89 Stamina, 85 Defensive Awareness, 85 On Ball Defense

After being taken at pick 6 in the 2017 draft, Isaac showed glimpses of what made him such a high pick, but overall managed just 27 games and 19.8 minutes per night in his first season. In those games, he averaged just 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, but it was his defense which impressed, as highlighted by his 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Aaron Gordon, PF, 82

Age: 22

Position: PF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 99 Dunk, 99 Vertical, 90 Strength

Gordon took a decent step forward last season, but will be hoping to advance his game even further this year. A freak athlete, he averaged career highs in every statistical category in 2017/18, putting up 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and a little under a block per night. This season, his most pressing challenge will be developing more consistency in his game.

Nikola Vucevic, C, 83

Age: 27 

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Stamina, 86 Post Defense, 85 Inside Shot

Entering his seventh season with the Magic, Vucevic has become a staple of Orlando's team. Though he is somewhat limited defensively, he is a talented offensive player who presents a threat both in the post and the perimeter, and fits into the flow of an offense nicely. Last season he averaged 16.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks. 

NBA Live 19 Orlando Magic Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Nikola Vucevic83C7'0"Post Anchor87 Stamina, 86 Post Defense
Aaron Gordon82PF6'9"Stretch Big99 Dunk, 99 Vertical
Mohamed Bamba81C7'0"Rim Protector92 Stamina, 89 Dunk
Evan Fournier80SG6'7"Wing Shooter92 Stamina, 85 Driving Layup
Jonathan Isaac80SF6'11"Wing Defender89 Stamina, 85 Defensive Awareness
DJ Augustin77PG6'0"Backcourt Shooter86 Free Throw, 84 Dribbling
Jerian Grant77PG6'5"Slasher85 Speed, 81 Dribbling
Terrence Ross76SF6'6"Wing Scorer91 Dunk, 89 Vertical
Jonathon Simmons75SF6'6"Wing Scorer91 Dunk, 86 Stamina
Timofey Mozgov73C7'1"Rim Protector79 Post Defense, 79 Inside Shot
Jarell Martin73PF6'9"Post Anchor80 Stamina, 78 Speed
Melvin Frazier Jr.73SG6'6"Slasher89 Vertical, 86 Speed
Khem Birch72PF6'9"Rim Protector82 Vertical, 78 Rebounding
Isaiah Briscoe71PG6'3"Slasher85 Stamina, 85 Speed
Wes Iwundu70SG6'7"Slasher86 Dunk, 85 On Ball Defense

Playbooks

Below, we've listed every single one of the Magic's offensive plays on NBA Live 19 to give you a leg up on the opposition.

Play Name Play Type
PG Chin DoublePick and Roll
PG Horns 4 WindowPick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG 14 Low High CrossPick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG Al RamPick and Roll
SG Horns ChicagoPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG Double Drag StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF UCLA PinScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF VeerScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy