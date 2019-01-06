NBA Live 19: Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

The Thunder have plenty of talent at both ends of the floor, and if they can find a way to get the best out of the group they have, there is no reason they can't finish at the pointy end of the Western Conference standings. Take a look at all the numbers for their team from NBA Live 19 here.

Russell Westbrook, PG, 93

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Court Vision

With 18 rebounds in his final game of the 2017/18 regular season, Westbrook secured his second consecutive year averaging a triple-double. Though there is no doubt the stats are bulkier than they need be, Westbrook's production can't be denied, and he is justifiably regarded as one of the top players in the game. His tendency to deny teammates the ball in late game situations is an unequivocal flaw and needs to be fixed, but his aggressive playing style and extreme talent will see him lead this Thunder team to a likely Playoffs berth once again in 2018/19.

Terrance Ferguson, SG, 73

Age: 20

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 94 Dunk, 89 Vertical, 85 Speed

As his stats suggest, 20-year-old Terrance Ferguson's best trait as an NBA player is his extreme athleticism. The 21st pick in the 2017 draft, he managed just 12.5 minutes per game for 3.1 points in his rookie season, and didn't quite look ready to make the step-up to the NBA level. Expect some improvement from him this season though, particularly with him likely to get some starting minutes in the absence of Roberson.

Paul George, SF, 90

Age: 28

Position: SF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina, 94 On Ball Defense

George became a vital second fiddle to the Russell Westbrook show last season, playing a huge role for the Thunder at both ends of the floor. His elite defense coupled with his smooth offensive game makes him a star of the NBA, something he showed last season with 21.9 points (while shooting over 40% from long range), 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Jerami Grant, SF, 72

Age: 24

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 85 Vertical, 81 On Ball Defense, 80 Shot Block

Grant could claim to be underrated by his 72 OVR on NBA Live 19. A freakish athlete, he began to show his skill as an actual basketball player last season as well. Though he averaged just 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, he played high quality defense and was significantly more efficient in terms of scoring than in any prior season of his career.

Steven Adams, C, 83

Age: 25

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 95 Strength, 91 Inside Shot, 88 Post Defense

Adams’ game came on in leaps and bounds last season, as he became arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league and considerably improved his offensive game. Though the big Kiwi is exclusively an interior threat, he began a more competent finisher in the paint, averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game at a career-high 62.9% from the floor.

NBA Live 19 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Russell Westbrook 93 PG 6'3" Slasher 99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul Paul George 90 SF 6'9" Wing Scorer 96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina Steven Adams 83 C 7'0" Rim Protector 95 Strength, 91 Inside Shot Dennis Schröder 82 PG 6'2" Slasher 88 Speed, 85 On Ball Defense Nerlens Noel 78 C 7'0" Rim Protector 86 Dunk, 84 Inside Shot Raymond Felton 76 PG 6'1" Floor General 81 Dribbling, 81 Free Throw Andre Roberson 76 SG 6'7" Backcourt Defender 90 On Ball Defense, 90 Defensive Awareness Patrick Patterson 75 PF 6'9" Stretch Big 88 Stamina, 83 Free Throw Alex Abrines 73 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 85 Stamina, 85 Free Throw Terrance Ferguson 73 SG 6'7" Slasher 94 Dunk, 89 Vertical Jerami Grant 72 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 85 Vertical, 81 On Ball Defense Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 71 SG 6'6" Slasher 81 Stamina, 81 Driving Layup Hamidou Diallo 70 SG 6'5" Slasher 85 Stamina, 83 Speed Abdel Nader 66 SF 6'6" Wing Defender 85 Stamina, 82 Speed

Playbooks

The Thunder have a comprehensive list of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at the full list here.