06 Jan 2019

NBA Live 19: Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

After Paul George unexpectedly re-signed with the Thunder, OKC fans will be expecting their team to be winning plenty of games this season.

Russell Westbrook, PG, 93

Terrance Ferguson, SG, 73

Paul George, SF, 90

Jerami Grant, SF, 72

Steven Adams, C, 83

Playbooks

The Thunder have plenty of talent at both ends of the floor, and if they can find a way to get the best out of the group they have, there is no reason they can't finish at the pointy end of the Western Conference standings. Take a look at all the numbers for their team from NBA Live 19 here.

Russell Westbrook, PG, 93

Age: 29

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Court Vision

With 18 rebounds in his final game of the 2017/18 regular season, Westbrook secured his second consecutive year averaging a triple-double. Though there is no doubt the stats are bulkier than they need be, Westbrook's production can't be denied, and he is justifiably regarded as one of the top players in the game. His tendency to deny teammates the ball in late game situations is an unequivocal flaw and needs to be fixed, but his aggressive playing style and extreme talent will see him lead this Thunder team to a likely Playoffs berth once again in 2018/19.

Terrance Ferguson, SG, 73

Age: 20

Position: SG

Height: 6’7’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 94 Dunk, 89 Vertical, 85 Speed

As his stats suggest, 20-year-old Terrance Ferguson's best trait as an NBA player is his extreme athleticism. The 21st pick in the 2017 draft, he managed just 12.5 minutes per game for 3.1 points in his rookie season, and didn't quite look ready to make the step-up to the NBA level. Expect some improvement from him this season though, particularly with him likely to get some starting minutes in the absence of Roberson.

Paul George, SF, 90

Age: 28 

Position: SF

Height: 6’9’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina, 94 On Ball Defense

George became a vital second fiddle to the Russell Westbrook show last season, playing a huge role for the Thunder at both ends of the floor. His elite defense coupled with his smooth offensive game makes him a star of the NBA, something he showed last season with 21.9 points (while shooting over 40% from long range), 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Jerami Grant, SF, 72

Age: 24

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 85 Vertical, 81 On Ball Defense, 80 Shot Block

Grant could claim to be underrated by his 72 OVR on NBA Live 19. A freakish athlete, he began to show his skill as an actual basketball player last season as well. Though he averaged just 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, he played high quality defense and was significantly more efficient in terms of scoring than in any prior season of his career.

Steven Adams, C, 83

Age: 25 

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 95 Strength, 91 Inside Shot, 88 Post Defense

Adams’ game came on in leaps and bounds last season, as he became arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league and considerably improved his offensive game. Though the big Kiwi is exclusively an interior threat, he began a more competent finisher in the paint, averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game at a career-high 62.9% from the floor.

NBA Live 19 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Russell Westbrook93PG6'3"Slasher99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul
Paul George90SF6'9"Wing Scorer96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina
Steven Adams83C7'0"Rim Protector95 Strength, 91 Inside Shot
Dennis Schröder82PG6'2"Slasher88 Speed, 85 On Ball Defense
Nerlens Noel78C7'0"Rim Protector86 Dunk, 84 Inside Shot
Raymond Felton76PG6'1"Floor General81 Dribbling, 81 Free Throw
Andre Roberson76SG6'7"Backcourt Defender90 On Ball Defense, 90 Defensive Awareness
Patrick Patterson75PF6'9"Stretch Big88 Stamina, 83 Free Throw
Alex Abrines73SG6'6"Wing Shooter85 Stamina, 85 Free Throw
Terrance Ferguson73SG6'7"Slasher94 Dunk, 89 Vertical
Jerami Grant72SF6'8"Wing Scorer85 Vertical, 81 On Ball Defense
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot71SG6'6"Slasher81 Stamina, 81 Driving Layup
Hamidou Diallo70SG6'5"Slasher85 Stamina, 83 Speed
Abdel Nader66SF6'6"Wing Defender85 Stamina, 82 Speed

Playbooks

The Thunder have a comprehensive list of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at the full list here.

Play Name Play Type
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Horns Al HighPick and Roll
PG Jungle Double DragPick and Roll
PG Jungle Angle STSPick and Roll
PG Pin 31Pick and Roll
PG WedgePick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
