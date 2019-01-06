NBA Live 19: Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings and Roster

The Thunder have plenty of talent at both ends of the floor, and if they can find a way to get the best out of the group they have, there is no reason they can't finish at the pointy end of the Western Conference standings. Take a look at all the numbers for their team from NBA Live 19 here.
With 18 rebounds in his final game of the 2017/18 regular season, Westbrook secured his second consecutive year averaging a triple-double. Though there is no doubt the stats are bulkier than they need be, Westbrook's production can't be denied, and he is justifiably regarded as one of the top players in the game. His tendency to deny teammates the ball in late game situations is an unequivocal flaw and needs to be fixed, but his aggressive playing style and extreme talent will see him lead this Thunder team to a likely Playoffs berth once again in 2018/19.
As his stats suggest, 20-year-old Terrance Ferguson's best trait as an NBA player is his extreme athleticism. The 21st pick in the 2017 draft, he managed just 12.5 minutes per game for 3.1 points in his rookie season, and didn't quite look ready to make the step-up to the NBA level. Expect some improvement from him this season though, particularly with him likely to get some starting minutes in the absence of Roberson.
George became a vital second fiddle to the Russell Westbrook show last season, playing a huge role for the Thunder at both ends of the floor. His elite defense coupled with his smooth offensive game makes him a star of the NBA, something he showed last season with 21.9 points (while shooting over 40% from long range), 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Grant could claim to be underrated by his 72 OVR on NBA Live 19. A freakish athlete, he began to show his skill as an actual basketball player last season as well. Though he averaged just 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, he played high quality defense and was significantly more efficient in terms of scoring than in any prior season of his career.
Adams’ game came on in leaps and bounds last season, as he became arguably the best offensive rebounder in the league and considerably improved his offensive game. Though the big Kiwi is exclusively an interior threat, he began a more competent finisher in the paint, averaging a career-high 13.9 points per game at a career-high 62.9% from the floor.
NBA Live 19 Oklahoma City Thunder Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Russell Westbrook
|93
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|99 Driving Layup, 99 Draw Shooting Foul
|Paul George
|90
|SF
|6'9"
|Wing Scorer
|96 Defensive Awareness, 95 Stamina
|Steven Adams
|83
|C
|7'0"
|Rim Protector
|95 Strength, 91 Inside Shot
|Dennis Schröder
|82
|PG
|6'2"
|Slasher
|88 Speed, 85 On Ball Defense
|Nerlens Noel
|78
|C
|7'0"
|Rim Protector
|86 Dunk, 84 Inside Shot
|Raymond Felton
|76
|PG
|6'1"
|Floor General
|81 Dribbling, 81 Free Throw
|Andre Roberson
|76
|SG
|6'7"
|Backcourt Defender
|90 On Ball Defense, 90 Defensive Awareness
|Patrick Patterson
|75
|PF
|6'9"
|Stretch Big
|88 Stamina, 83 Free Throw
|Alex Abrines
|73
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|85 Stamina, 85 Free Throw
|Terrance Ferguson
|73
|SG
|6'7"
|Slasher
|94 Dunk, 89 Vertical
|Jerami Grant
|72
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|85 Vertical, 81 On Ball Defense
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|71
|SG
|6'6"
|Slasher
|81 Stamina, 81 Driving Layup
|Hamidou Diallo
|70
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
|Abdel Nader
|66
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Defender
|85 Stamina, 82 Speed
Playbooks
The Thunder have a comprehensive list of plays you can run with them on NBA Live 19. Take a look at the full list here.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Al High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Jungle Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Jungle Angle STS
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pin 31
|Pick and Roll
|PG Wedge
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup