NBA Live 19: New York Knicks Player Ratings and Roster

The New York Knicks head into the 2018/19 season without their star Kristaps Porzingis, and will likely spend another season towards the bottom of the standings. They still have a whole lot of fans though, and if you're one of them, check out their full roster and list of plays below.
Trey Burke, PG, 79
Age: 25
Position: PG
Height: 6’1’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best Stats: 85 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 83 Mid-Range Shot
Burke's first season with the Knicks was one of the most productive of his career - though he did manage just 36 games. In 21.8 minutes across these games, he put up 12.8 points on 50.3% shooting, while also contributing 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Tim Hardaway Jr, SG, 78
Age: 26
Position: SG
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Wing Scorer
Best Stats: 83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw, 82 On Ball Defense
Hardaway Jr will play a major offensive role for the Knicks this season as they wait for the return of star forward Kristaps Porzingis. His numbers last year were the best of his career - he averaged career-highs in minutes (33.1 per game), points (17.5 per game), rebounds (3.9), assists (2.7) and steals (1.1), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add even more to these numbers in 2018/19.
Frank Ntilikina, SF, 78
Age: 20
Position: PG
Height: 6'5"
Playstyle: Backcourt Defender
Best Stats: 86 Speed, 85 Dribbling, 85 On Ball Defense
Frankie Smokes’ debut NBA season was met with a mixed reaction from fans. Defensively he was extremely good, but his ability to run the point effectively left a lot to be desired. Listed as a small forward in the Knicks' starting lineup in NBA Live 19, he will more than likely log a large portion of his minutes running the point.
Lance Thomas, PF, 70
Age: 30
Position: PF
Height: 6'8’’
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw, 79 Inside Shot
Listed in place of the injured Porzingis at the power forward position, Thomas has some fairly big shoes to fill. A significant downgrade on Porzingis, Thomas is a floor stretching big man, who, in eight years in the league, has never averaged more than 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds or 1.2 assists.
Enes Kanter, C, 83
Age: 26
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves, 87 Post Defense
Kanter is a flawed player - as a big man he offers very little interior defense (his post defense rating in NBA Live 19 is far too high) and he can't stretch the floor at the other end. His high OVR comes about from his extraordinary inside offensive abilities, where he is one of the best post players in the game and a quality offensive rebounder. Capable of putting up huge numbers on his day, he will get plenty of playing time as a productive center for the Knicks.
NBA Live 19 New York Knicks Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Kristaps Porzingis
|86
|PF
|7'3"
|Stretch Big
|92 Post Moves, 92 Shot Block
|Enes Kanter
|83
|C
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves
|Trey Burke
|79
|PG
|6'1"
|Backcourt Shooter
|85 Passing, 83 Dribbling
|Courtney Lee
|78
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|90 Stamina, 88 Free Throw
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|78
|SF
|6'6"
|Wing Scorer
|83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw
|Frank Ntilikina
|78
|PG
|6'5"
|Backcourt Defender
|86 Speed, 85 Dribbling
|Kevin Knox
|78
|SF
|6'9"
|Playmaker
|93 Stamina, 90 Vertical
|Mario Hezonja
|77
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Free Throw, 84 Stamina
|Mitchell Robinson
|77
|C
|7'1"
|Post Anchor
|90 Stamina, 85 Vertical
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|76
|PG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|89 Stamina, 85 Speed
|Allonzo Trier
|75
|SG
|6'5"
|Floor General
|85 Speed, 85 Vertical
|Ron Baker
|73
|SG
|6'4"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Stamina, 80 Speed
|Noah Vonleh
|73
|PF
|6'9"
|Post Anchor
|80 Stamina, 79 Inside Shot
|Luke Kornet
|72
|C
|7'1"
|Stretch Big
|80 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
|Lance Thomas
|70
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Defender
|84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw
|Damyean Dotson
|70
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|85 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina
Playbooks
Below, we've listed each and every play you can run when playing with the Knicks on NBA Live 19.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG HIgh Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF Elbow Rip Strong
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 HIgh Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Elbow Rip
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup