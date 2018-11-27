NBA Live 19: New York Knicks Player Ratings and Roster

The New York Knicks head into the 2018/19 season without their star Kristaps Porzingis, and will likely spend another season towards the bottom of the standings. They still have a whole lot of fans though, and if you're one of them, check out their full roster and list of plays below.

Trey Burke, PG, 79

Age: 25

Position: PG

Height: 6’1’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best Stats: 85 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 83 Mid-Range Shot

Burke's first season with the Knicks was one of the most productive of his career - though he did manage just 36 games. In 21.8 minutes across these games, he put up 12.8 points on 50.3% shooting, while also contributing 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr, SG, 78

Age: 26

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best Stats: 83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw, 82 On Ball Defense

Hardaway Jr will play a major offensive role for the Knicks this season as they wait for the return of star forward Kristaps Porzingis. His numbers last year were the best of his career - he averaged career-highs in minutes (33.1 per game), points (17.5 per game), rebounds (3.9), assists (2.7) and steals (1.1), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add even more to these numbers in 2018/19.

Frank Ntilikina, SF, 78

Age: 20

Position: PG

Height: 6'5"

Playstyle: Backcourt Defender

﻿Best Stats: 86 Speed, 85 Dribbling, 85 On Ball Defense

Frankie Smokes’ debut NBA season was met with a mixed reaction from fans. Defensively he was extremely good, but his ability to run the point effectively left a lot to be desired. Listed as a small forward in the Knicks' starting lineup in NBA Live 19, he will more than likely log a large portion of his minutes running the point. ﻿

Lance Thomas, PF, 70

Age: 30

Position: PF

Height: 6'8’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw, 79 Inside Shot

Listed in place of the injured Porzingis at the power forward position, Thomas has some fairly big shoes to fill. A significant downgrade on Porzingis, Thomas is a floor stretching big man, who, in eight years in the league, has never averaged more than 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds or 1.2 assists.

Enes Kanter, C, 83

Age: 26

Position: C

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves, 87 Post Defense

Kanter is a flawed player - as a big man he offers very little interior defense (his post defense rating in NBA Live 19 is far too high) and he can't stretch the floor at the other end. His high OVR comes about from his extraordinary inside offensive abilities, where he is one of the best post players in the game and a quality offensive rebounder. Capable of putting up huge numbers on his day, he will get plenty of playing time as a productive center for the Knicks.

NBA Live 19 New York Knicks Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Kristaps Porzingis 86 PF 7'3" Stretch Big 92 Post Moves, 92 Shot Block Enes Kanter 83 C 6'11" Post Anchor 88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves Trey Burke 79 PG 6'1" Backcourt Shooter 85 Passing, 83 Dribbling Courtney Lee 78 SG 6'5" Slasher 90 Stamina, 88 Free Throw Tim Hardaway Jr. 78 SF 6'6" Wing Scorer 83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw Frank Ntilikina 78 PG 6'5" Backcourt Defender 86 Speed, 85 Dribbling Kevin Knox 78 SF 6'9" Playmaker 93 Stamina, 90 Vertical Mario Hezonja 77 SF 6'8" Wing Shooter 86 Free Throw, 84 Stamina Mitchell Robinson 77 C 7'1" Post Anchor 90 Stamina, 85 Vertical Emmanuel Mudiay 76 PG 6'5" Slasher 89 Stamina, 85 Speed Allonzo Trier 75 SG 6'5" Floor General 85 Speed, 85 Vertical Ron Baker 73 SG 6'4" Wing Shooter 86 Stamina, 80 Speed Noah Vonleh 73 PF 6'9" Post Anchor 80 Stamina, 79 Inside Shot Luke Kornet 72 C 7'1" Stretch Big 80 Stamina, 79 Post Moves Lance Thomas 70 SF 6'8" Wing Defender 84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw Damyean Dotson 70 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 85 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina

Playbooks

Below, we've listed each and every play you can run when playing with the Knicks on NBA Live 19.