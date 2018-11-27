header decal
27 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: New York Knicks Player Ratings and Roster

The Knicks might not have the highest hopes heading into the 2018/19 season, but their devoted fanbase will continue to turn out in big numbers regardless.

Trey Burke, PG, 79

Tim Hardaway Jr, SG, 78

Frank Ntilikina, SF, 78

Lance Thomas, PF, 70

Enes Kanter, C, 83

NBA Live 19 New York Knicks Roster

Playbooks

The New York Knicks head into the 2018/19 season without their star Kristaps Porzingis, and will likely spend another season towards the bottom of the standings. They still have a whole lot of fans though, and if you're one of them, check out their full roster and list of plays below.

Trey Burke, PG, 79

Age: 25  

Position: PG

Height: 6’1’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best Stats: 85 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 83 Mid-Range Shot

Burke's first season with the Knicks was one of the most productive of his career - though he did manage just 36 games. In 21.8 minutes across these games, he put up 12.8 points on 50.3% shooting, while also contributing 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr, SG, 78

Age: 26

Position: SG

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best Stats: 83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw, 82 On Ball Defense

Hardaway Jr will play a major offensive role for the Knicks this season as they wait for the return of star forward Kristaps Porzingis. His numbers last year were the best of his career - he averaged career-highs in minutes (33.1 per game), points (17.5 per game), rebounds (3.9), assists (2.7) and steals (1.1), and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add even more to these numbers in 2018/19.

Frank Ntilikina, SF, 78

Age: 20

Position: PG

Height: 6'5"

Playstyle: Backcourt Defender

﻿Best Stats: 86 Speed, 85 Dribbling, 85 On Ball Defense

Frankie Smokes’ debut NBA season was met with a mixed reaction from fans. Defensively he was extremely good, but his ability to run the point effectively left a lot to be desired. Listed as a small forward in the Knicks' starting lineup in NBA Live 19, he will more than likely log a large portion of his minutes running the point. ﻿

Lance Thomas, PF, 70

Age: 30

Position: PF

Height: 6'8’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw, 79 Inside Shot

Listed in place of the injured Porzingis at the power forward position, Thomas has some fairly big shoes to fill. A significant downgrade on Porzingis, Thomas is a floor stretching big man, who, in eight years in the league, has never averaged more than 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds or 1.2 assists.

Enes Kanter, C, 83

Age: 26

Position: C

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves, 87 Post Defense

Kanter is a flawed player - as a big man he offers very little interior defense (his post defense rating in NBA Live 19 is far too high) and he can't stretch the floor at the other end. His high OVR comes about from his extraordinary inside offensive abilities, where he is one of the best post players in the game and a quality offensive rebounder. Capable of putting up huge numbers on his day, he will get plenty of playing time as a productive center for the Knicks.

NBA Live 19 New York Knicks Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Kristaps Porzingis86PF7'3"Stretch Big92 Post Moves, 92 Shot Block
Enes Kanter83C6'11"Post Anchor88 Rebounding, 87 Post Moves
Trey Burke79PG6'1"Backcourt Shooter85 Passing, 83 Dribbling
Courtney Lee78SG6'5"Slasher90 Stamina, 88 Free Throw
Tim Hardaway Jr.78SF6'6"Wing Scorer83 Mid-Range Shot, 83 Free Throw
Frank Ntilikina78PG6'5"Backcourt Defender86 Speed, 85 Dribbling
Kevin Knox78SF6'9"Playmaker93 Stamina, 90 Vertical
Mario Hezonja77SF6'8"Wing Shooter86 Free Throw, 84 Stamina
Mitchell Robinson77C7'1"Post Anchor90 Stamina, 85 Vertical
Emmanuel Mudiay76PG6'5"Slasher89 Stamina, 85 Speed
Allonzo Trier75SG6'5"Floor General85 Speed, 85 Vertical
Ron Baker73SG6'4"Wing Shooter86 Stamina, 80 Speed
Noah Vonleh73PF6'9"Post Anchor80 Stamina, 79 Inside Shot
Luke Kornet72C7'1"Stretch Big80 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
Lance Thomas70SF6'8"Wing Defender84 3-point Shot, 82 Free Throw
Damyean Dotson70SG6'6"Wing Shooter85 On Ball Defense, 85 Stamina

Playbooks

Below, we've listed each and every play you can run when playing with the Knicks on NBA Live 19.

Play Name Play Type
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG HIgh Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF Elbow Rip StrongScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF 41 HIgh DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF Elbow RipPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
