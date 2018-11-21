header decal
NBA Live

21 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

The Bucks have a roster with plenty of talent, and Antetokounmpo's presence makes them one of the more enjoyable teams to play with on NBA Live 19.

Eric Bledsoe, PG, 84

Malcolm Brogdon, SG, 80

Khris Middleton, SF, 83

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, 93

Brook Lopez, C, 81

﻿ NBA Live 19 Milwaukee Bucks Roster

Playbooks

Since drafting Antetokounmpo in 2013, the Bucks have watched him develop into one of the best players in the league, but have never had a coach able to maximize the talents of both him and the rest of the roster. With the experienced Mike Budenholzer now at the helm, perhaps 2018/19 is the season that all changes. Check out their full roster below.

Eric Bledsoe, PG, 84

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6’1’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 93 Speed, 93 Driving Layup, 92 Speed

After displaying some fairly obvious - and probably justified - disgruntlement at his situation in Phoenix, Bledsoe was traded to Milwaukee early last season, and responded with some solid form. In 71 games he averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals, in the process filling a void at point guard which had been causing problems for the Bucks for a number of seasons.

Malcolm Brogdon, SG, 80

Age: 25

Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Playstyle: Slasher

Best Stats: 88 Free Throw, 86 Driving Layup, 85 3-point Shot

The 2017 Rookie of the Year, Brogdon isn't the most talented player in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he does play an important role. A good defender and someone capable of playing within the flow of the offense, he won't be stuffing the stats sheet on a nightly basis, but will require constant attention from defenses for his solid passing and shooting ability.

Khris Middleton, SF, 83

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 89 Mid-Range Shot, 89 Free Throw, 88 Stamina

Unequivocally the second best player on this roster, Middleton's OVR coming in below Bledsoe's belies his talent - or perhaps overrates Bledsoe's. Middleton is a knock down shooter from all over the floor, and though he had a down season in 2017/18 in terms of 3-point shooting, has shot at above or slightly under 40% for virtually every other season of his career. He demonstrated his at times unstoppable offensive abilities in the Bucks' first round Playoff exit against Boston, and combined with his ability to run an offense and defend to a high level, this makes him an extremely dangerous player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, 93

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Playmaker

Best stats: 98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup, 97 Vertical

The Greek Freak kicked off the 2017/18 season looking a likely MVP winner, and though he wasn’t able to maintain the extraordinary level at which he started the season, he still had a fantastic year. His averages of 26.9 points on 52.9% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks are numbers nobody else in the league could replicate. The most gifted athlete in the NBA, Antetokounmpo's increasing understanding of the game is making him a more terrifying prospect for opponents by the season, and with an elite coach in charge this season, it wouldn't surprise to see him make yet another significant jump.

Brook Lopez, C, 81

Age: 30 

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Post Moves, 83 Inside Shot, 82 Post Defense

Lopez had a disappointing season at the Lakers in 2017/18, playing a starting role at center which, at times, it seemed as though coach Luke Walton didn’t want him to play. In Milwaukee, however, expect him to find a much more suitable team. The former dominant post scorer in Brooklyn has gradually transformed himself into a legitimate outside threat, and this shooting ability will give the Bucks a floor-stretching center for the first time in the Giannis-era.

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Giannis Antetokounmpo93PF6'11"Playmaker98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup
Eric Bledsoe84PG6'1"Slasher93 Speed, 93 Driving Layup
Khris Middleton83SF6'8"Wing Scorer89 Mid-Range Shot, 89 Free Throw
Brook Lopez81C7'0"Post Anchor87 Post Moves, 83 Inside Shot
John Henson80C6'11"Rim Protector89 Post Defense, 89 Shot Block
Malcolm Brogdon80SG6'5"Slasher88 Free Throw, 86 Driving Layup
Ersan Ilyasova78PF6'10"Stretch Big85 Stamina, 83 Mid-Range Shot
Matthew Dellavedova77PG6'4"Backcourt Defender88 Free Throw, 87 Stamina
Donte DiVincenzo77SG6'5"Wing Shooter85 Stamina, 84 Speed
Tony Snell75SF6'7"Wing Scorer85 3-point Shot, 84 Speed
Pat Connaughton73SG6'5"Wing Shooter89 Vertical, 84 Free Throw
Thon Maker73PF7'1"Stretch Big83 Stamina, 80 Strength
Christian Wood71PF6'11"Rim Protector80 Rebounding, 77 Dunk
Sterling Brown71SG6'6"Backcourt Defender85 Stamina, 83 Driving Layup
DJ Wilson70PF6'10"Stretch Big81 Stamina, 80 Inside Shot

Playbooks

The real NBA Live afficionados out there will no doubt want to utilize all the Milwaukee plays when controlling the Bucks, so have a look at the full list below.

Play Name Play Type
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
PG Zip Al AnglePick and Roll
PG Al SpreadPick and Roll
PG Push PnRPick and Roll
﻿ PG Drag ﻿Pick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll ﻿
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG Al AnglePick and Roll
SG Al Fist RamPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG UCLA StaggerScreen
SG Pistol Double LevelScreen
SG Post DoubleScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF 41 Strong PinScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF Iverson 4Screen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF Double PostPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 54 BrushPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
