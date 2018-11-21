NBA Live 19: Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

Since drafting Antetokounmpo in 2013, the Bucks have watched him develop into one of the best players in the league, but have never had a coach able to maximize the talents of both him and the rest of the roster. With the experienced Mike Budenholzer now at the helm, perhaps 2018/19 is the season that all changes. Check out their full roster below.

Eric Bledsoe, PG, 84

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6’1’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 93 Speed, 93 Driving Layup, 92 Speed

After displaying some fairly obvious - and probably justified - disgruntlement at his situation in Phoenix, Bledsoe was traded to Milwaukee early last season, and responded with some solid form. In 71 games he averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals, in the process filling a void at point guard which had been causing problems for the Bucks for a number of seasons.

Malcolm Brogdon, SG, 80

Age: 25

Position: SG

Height: 6'4"

Playstyle: Slasher

Best Stats: 88 Free Throw, 86 Driving Layup, 85 3-point Shot

The 2017 Rookie of the Year, Brogdon isn't the most talented player in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he does play an important role. A good defender and someone capable of playing within the flow of the offense, he won't be stuffing the stats sheet on a nightly basis, but will require constant attention from defenses for his solid passing and shooting ability.

Khris Middleton, SF, 83

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Scorer

Best stats: 89 Mid-Range Shot, 89 Free Throw, 88 Stamina

Unequivocally the second best player on this roster, Middleton's OVR coming in below Bledsoe's belies his talent - or perhaps overrates Bledsoe's. Middleton is a knock down shooter from all over the floor, and though he had a down season in 2017/18 in terms of 3-point shooting, has shot at above or slightly under 40% for virtually every other season of his career. He demonstrated his at times unstoppable offensive abilities in the Bucks' first round Playoff exit against Boston, and combined with his ability to run an offense and defend to a high level, this makes him an extremely dangerous player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, 93

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Playmaker

Best stats: 98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup, 97 Vertical

The Greek Freak kicked off the 2017/18 season looking a likely MVP winner, and though he wasn’t able to maintain the extraordinary level at which he started the season, he still had a fantastic year. His averages of 26.9 points on 52.9% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks are numbers nobody else in the league could replicate. The most gifted athlete in the NBA, Antetokounmpo's increasing understanding of the game is making him a more terrifying prospect for opponents by the season, and with an elite coach in charge this season, it wouldn't surprise to see him make yet another significant jump.

Brook Lopez, C, 81

Age: 30

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 87 Post Moves, 83 Inside Shot, 82 Post Defense

Lopez had a disappointing season at the Lakers in 2017/18, playing a starting role at center which, at times, it seemed as though coach Luke Walton didn’t want him to play. In Milwaukee, however, expect him to find a much more suitable team. The former dominant post scorer in Brooklyn has gradually transformed himself into a legitimate outside threat, and this shooting ability will give the Bucks a floor-stretching center for the first time in the Giannis-era.

