NBA Live 19: Milwaukee Bucks Player Ratings and Roster

Since drafting Antetokounmpo in 2013, the Bucks have watched him develop into one of the best players in the league, but have never had a coach able to maximize the talents of both him and the rest of the roster. With the experienced Mike Budenholzer now at the helm, perhaps 2018/19 is the season that all changes. Check out their full roster below.
Eric Bledsoe, PG, 84
Age: 28
Position: PG
Height: 6’1’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 93 Speed, 93 Driving Layup, 92 Speed
After displaying some fairly obvious - and probably justified - disgruntlement at his situation in Phoenix, Bledsoe was traded to Milwaukee early last season, and responded with some solid form. In 71 games he averaged 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.0 steals, in the process filling a void at point guard which had been causing problems for the Bucks for a number of seasons.
Malcolm Brogdon, SG, 80
Age: 25
Position: SG
Height: 6'4"
Playstyle: Slasher
Best Stats: 88 Free Throw, 86 Driving Layup, 85 3-point Shot
The 2017 Rookie of the Year, Brogdon isn't the most talented player in the Bucks' starting lineup, but he does play an important role. A good defender and someone capable of playing within the flow of the offense, he won't be stuffing the stats sheet on a nightly basis, but will require constant attention from defenses for his solid passing and shooting ability.
Khris Middleton, SF, 83
Age: 27
Position: SF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Wing Scorer
Best stats: 89 Mid-Range Shot, 89 Free Throw, 88 Stamina
Unequivocally the second best player on this roster, Middleton's OVR coming in below Bledsoe's belies his talent - or perhaps overrates Bledsoe's. Middleton is a knock down shooter from all over the floor, and though he had a down season in 2017/18 in terms of 3-point shooting, has shot at above or slightly under 40% for virtually every other season of his career. He demonstrated his at times unstoppable offensive abilities in the Bucks' first round Playoff exit against Boston, and combined with his ability to run an offense and defend to a high level, this makes him an extremely dangerous player.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, 93
Age: 23
Position: PF
Height: 6’11’’
Playstyle: Playmaker
Best stats: 98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup, 97 Vertical
The Greek Freak kicked off the 2017/18 season looking a likely MVP winner, and though he wasn’t able to maintain the extraordinary level at which he started the season, he still had a fantastic year. His averages of 26.9 points on 52.9% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks are numbers nobody else in the league could replicate. The most gifted athlete in the NBA, Antetokounmpo's increasing understanding of the game is making him a more terrifying prospect for opponents by the season, and with an elite coach in charge this season, it wouldn't surprise to see him make yet another significant jump.
Brook Lopez, C, 81
Age: 30
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 87 Post Moves, 83 Inside Shot, 82 Post Defense
Lopez had a disappointing season at the Lakers in 2017/18, playing a starting role at center which, at times, it seemed as though coach Luke Walton didn’t want him to play. In Milwaukee, however, expect him to find a much more suitable team. The former dominant post scorer in Brooklyn has gradually transformed himself into a legitimate outside threat, and this shooting ability will give the Bucks a floor-stretching center for the first time in the Giannis-era.
NBA Live 19 Milwaukee Bucks Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|93
|PF
|6'11"
|Playmaker
|98 Inside Shot, 98 Driving Layup
|Eric Bledsoe
|84
|PG
|6'1"
|Slasher
|93 Speed, 93 Driving Layup
|Khris Middleton
|83
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|89 Mid-Range Shot, 89 Free Throw
|Brook Lopez
|81
|C
|7'0"
|Post Anchor
|87 Post Moves, 83 Inside Shot
|John Henson
|80
|C
|6'11"
|Rim Protector
|89 Post Defense, 89 Shot Block
|Malcolm Brogdon
|80
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|88 Free Throw, 86 Driving Layup
|Ersan Ilyasova
|78
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|85 Stamina, 83 Mid-Range Shot
|Matthew Dellavedova
|77
|PG
|6'4"
|Backcourt Defender
|88 Free Throw, 87 Stamina
|Donte DiVincenzo
|77
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|85 Stamina, 84 Speed
|Tony Snell
|75
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Scorer
|85 3-point Shot, 84 Speed
|Pat Connaughton
|73
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|89 Vertical, 84 Free Throw
|Thon Maker
|73
|PF
|7'1"
|Stretch Big
|83 Stamina, 80 Strength
|Christian Wood
|71
|PF
|6'11"
|Rim Protector
|80 Rebounding, 77 Dunk
|Sterling Brown
|71
|SG
|6'6"
|Backcourt Defender
|85 Stamina, 83 Driving Layup
|DJ Wilson
|70
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|81 Stamina, 80 Inside Shot
Playbooks
The real NBA Live afficionados out there will no doubt want to utilize all the Milwaukee plays when controlling the Bucks, so have a look at the full list below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|PG Zip Al Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Al Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG Push PnR
|Pick and Roll
| PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SG Al Fist Ram
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG UCLA Stagger
|Screen
|SG Pistol Double Level
|Screen
|SG Post Double
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF 41 Strong Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF Iverson 4
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Double Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 54 Brush
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup