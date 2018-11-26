NBA Live 19: Indiana Pacers Player Ratings and Roster

Last season saw the Indiana Pacers comfortably exceed the relatively tepid expectations which surrounded them. Can they continue their development in 2018/19? Take a look at their full NBA Live 19 roster, as well as their entire playbook, below.
Darren Collison, PG, 83
Age: 31
Position: PG
Height: 6’0’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 91 Stamina, 88 Speed, 87 Free Throw
Collison had a typically steady 2017/18 season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals as the Pacers' starting point guard. Forming a solid backcourt combination with Oladipo, another capable ball-handler, he improved his ability to play off the ball, knocking down what was comfortably a career high 46.8% from beyond the arc.
Victor Oladipo, SG, 89
Age: 26
Position: SG
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup, 93 Vertical
Oladipo’s first year in Indiana saw him improve significantly, turning from a mediocre starter to an All-Star in the space of a season - and winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award as a result. He put up career-high stats across the board, averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals as he led the Pacers to the number five seed in the Eastern Conference.
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF, 78
Age: 29
Position: SF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot, 85 Free Throw
Bogdanovic had his best season as an NBA player in 2017/18, playing an important role in a good team. His perimeter shooting - already a strength in previous seasons - improved even further, to the point where he knocked down over 40% of long range attempts for the first time in his career. In total, he put up 14.3 points a game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Thaddeus Young, PF, 80
Age: 30
Position: C
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup, 85 Post Moves
Young had a consistent 2017/18 in his second season as a Pacer, playing an important role at both ends of the floor. His 11.8 points per game came at a clip of 48.7%, while he also contributed 6.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night.
Myles Turner, C, 83
Age: 22
Position: C
Height: 7’0’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense, 87 Strength
Turner had a season to forget in 2017/18, with a combination of injury and poor form contributing to a drop off in all statistical categories from the season prior. Playing 28.2 minutes per game, he added 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per night, though he did shoot a career-high 35.7% from long range. His talent is unquestionable and at 22 years of age he has plenty of time to develop into a high level player, but this season will likely see him take small steps rather than a quantum leap.
NBA Live 19 Indiana Pacers Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Victor Oladipo
|89
|SG
|6'4"
|Slasher
|95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup
|Darren Collison
|83
|PG
|6'0"
|Slasher
|91 Stamina, 88 Speed
|Myles Turner
|83
|C
|7'0"
|Post Anchor
|93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense
|Tyreke Evans
|81
|SG
|6'6"
|Floor General
|88 Dribbling, 85 Stamina
|Thaddeus Young
|80
|PF
|6'8"
|Post Anchor
|90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup
|Cory Joseph
|79
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 85 Speed
|Domantas Sabonis
|79
|PF
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|86 Strength, 86 Post Defense
|Kyle O'Quinn
|78
|C
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|84 Shot Block, 83 Mid-Range Shot
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|78
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Shooter
|87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot
|Aaron Holiday
|77
|PG
|6'1"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 85 Speed
|Doug McDermott
|76
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Shooter
|87 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot
|Alize Johnson
|76
|PF
|6'8"
|Post Anchor
|90 Stamina, 83 Rebounding
|TJ Leaf
|75
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|83 Stamina, 79 Post Defense
|CJ Wilcox
|70
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|87 Free Throw, 76 Passing
|Ike Anigbogu
|70
|C
|6'10"
|Rim Protector
|83 Stamina, 78 Post Moves
|Edmond Sumner
|67
|PG
|6'5"
|Backcourt Shooter
|85 Stamina, 81 Speed
Playbooks
Below, you can find every single play from the Indiana Pacers' extensive NBA Live 19 playbook.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Horns Curl Mix Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Up
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SG/SF Hook Floppy
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG Post Hammer
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C Loop Chicago
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup