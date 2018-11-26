header decal
26 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Indiana Pacers Player Ratings and Roster

The Pacers had a breakout 2017/18 season thanks largely to Victor Oladipo and a solid supporting cast. Check out their NBA Live 19 roster here.

Darren Collison, PG, 83

Victor Oladipo, SG, 89

Bojan Bogdanovic, SF, 78

Thaddeus Young, PF, 80

Myles Turner, C, 83

NBA Live 19 Indiana Pacers Roster

Playbooks

Last season saw the Indiana Pacers comfortably exceed the relatively tepid expectations which surrounded them. Can they continue their development in 2018/19? Take a look at their full NBA Live 19 roster, as well as their entire playbook, below.

Darren Collison, PG, 83

Age: 31

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 91 Stamina, 88 Speed, 87 Free Throw

Collison had a typically steady 2017/18 season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals as the Pacers' starting point guard. Forming a solid backcourt combination with Oladipo, another capable ball-handler, he improved his ability to play off the ball, knocking down what was comfortably a career high 46.8% from beyond the arc.

Victor Oladipo, SG, 89

Age: 26  

Position: SG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup, 93 Vertical

Oladipo’s first year in Indiana saw him improve significantly, turning from a mediocre starter to an All-Star in the space of a season - and winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award as a result. He put up career-high stats across the board, averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals as he led the Pacers to the number five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic, SF, 78

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot, 85 Free Throw

Bogdanovic had his best season as an NBA player in 2017/18, playing an important role in a good team. His perimeter shooting - already a strength in previous seasons - improved even further, to the point where he knocked down over 40% of long range attempts for the first time in his career. In total, he put up 14.3 points a game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Thaddeus Young, PF, 80

Age: 30

Position: C

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup, 85 Post Moves

Young had a consistent 2017/18 in his second season as a Pacer, playing an important role at both ends of the floor. His 11.8 points per game came at a clip of 48.7%, while he also contributed 6.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night. 

Myles Turner, C, 83

Age: 22 

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense, 87 Strength

Turner had a season to forget in 2017/18, with a combination of injury and poor form contributing to a drop off in all statistical categories from the season prior. Playing 28.2 minutes per game, he added 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per night, though he did shoot a career-high 35.7% from long range. His talent is unquestionable and at 22 years of age he has plenty of time to develop into a high level player, but this season will likely see him take small steps rather than a quantum leap.

NBA Live 19 Indiana Pacers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Victor Oladipo89SG6'4"Slasher95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup
Darren Collison83PG6'0"Slasher91 Stamina, 88 Speed
Myles Turner83C7'0"Post Anchor93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense
Tyreke Evans81SG6'6"Floor General88 Dribbling, 85 Stamina
Thaddeus Young80PF6'8"Post Anchor90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup
Cory Joseph79PG6'3"Slasher85 Stamina, 85 Speed
Domantas Sabonis79PF6'10"Post Anchor86 Strength, 86 Post Defense
Kyle O'Quinn78C6'10"Post Anchor84 Shot Block, 83 Mid-Range Shot
Bojan Bogdanovic78SF6'8"Wing Shooter87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot
Aaron Holiday77PG6'1"Slasher85 Stamina, 85 Speed
Doug McDermott76SF6'8"Wing Shooter87 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot
Alize Johnson76PF6'8"Post Anchor90 Stamina, 83 Rebounding
TJ Leaf75PF6'10"Stretch Big83 Stamina, 79 Post Defense
CJ Wilcox70SG6'5"Wing Shooter87 Free Throw, 76 Passing
Ike Anigbogu70C6'10"Rim Protector83 Stamina, 78 Post Moves
Edmond Sumner67PG6'5"Backcourt Shooter85 Stamina, 81 Speed

Playbooks

Below, you can find every single play from the Indiana Pacers' extensive NBA Live 19 playbook.

Play Name Play Type
PG Horns Curl Mix AnglePick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UpPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG High Pistol AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SG/SF Hook FloppyScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG Post HammerPostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C Loop ChicagoPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
