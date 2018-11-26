NBA Live 19: Indiana Pacers Player Ratings and Roster

Last season saw the Indiana Pacers comfortably exceed the relatively tepid expectations which surrounded them. Can they continue their development in 2018/19? Take a look at their full NBA Live 19 roster, as well as their entire playbook, below.

Darren Collison, PG, 83

Age: 31

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 91 Stamina, 88 Speed, 87 Free Throw

Collison had a typically steady 2017/18 season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals as the Pacers' starting point guard. Forming a solid backcourt combination with Oladipo, another capable ball-handler, he improved his ability to play off the ball, knocking down what was comfortably a career high 46.8% from beyond the arc.

Victor Oladipo, SG, 89

Age: 26

Position: SG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup, 93 Vertical

Oladipo’s first year in Indiana saw him improve significantly, turning from a mediocre starter to an All-Star in the space of a season - and winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award as a result. He put up career-high stats across the board, averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals as he led the Pacers to the number five seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic, SF, 78

Age: 29

Position: SF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot, 85 Free Throw

Bogdanovic had his best season as an NBA player in 2017/18, playing an important role in a good team. His perimeter shooting - already a strength in previous seasons - improved even further, to the point where he knocked down over 40% of long range attempts for the first time in his career. In total, he put up 14.3 points a game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Thaddeus Young, PF, 80

Age: 30

Position: C

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup, 85 Post Moves

Young had a consistent 2017/18 in his second season as a Pacer, playing an important role at both ends of the floor. His 11.8 points per game came at a clip of 48.7%, while he also contributed 6.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a night.

Myles Turner, C, 83

Age: 22

Position: C

Height: 7’0’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense, 87 Strength

Turner had a season to forget in 2017/18, with a combination of injury and poor form contributing to a drop off in all statistical categories from the season prior. Playing 28.2 minutes per game, he added 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per night, though he did shoot a career-high 35.7% from long range. His talent is unquestionable and at 22 years of age he has plenty of time to develop into a high level player, but this season will likely see him take small steps rather than a quantum leap.

NBA Live 19 Indiana Pacers Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Victor Oladipo 89 SG 6'4" Slasher 95 Steal, 94 Driving Layup Darren Collison 83 PG 6'0" Slasher 91 Stamina, 88 Speed Myles Turner 83 C 7'0" Post Anchor 93 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense Tyreke Evans 81 SG 6'6" Floor General 88 Dribbling, 85 Stamina Thaddeus Young 80 PF 6'8" Post Anchor 90 Stamina, 89 Driving Layup Cory Joseph 79 PG 6'3" Slasher 85 Stamina, 85 Speed Domantas Sabonis 79 PF 6'10" Post Anchor 86 Strength, 86 Post Defense Kyle O'Quinn 78 C 6'10" Post Anchor 84 Shot Block, 83 Mid-Range Shot Bojan Bogdanovic 78 SF 6'8" Wing Shooter 87 Stamina, 85 Mid-Range Shot Aaron Holiday 77 PG 6'1" Slasher 85 Stamina, 85 Speed Doug McDermott 76 SF 6'8" Wing Shooter 87 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot Alize Johnson 76 PF 6'8" Post Anchor 90 Stamina, 83 Rebounding TJ Leaf 75 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 83 Stamina, 79 Post Defense CJ Wilcox 70 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 87 Free Throw, 76 Passing Ike Anigbogu 70 C 6'10" Rim Protector 83 Stamina, 78 Post Moves Edmond Sumner 67 PG 6'5" Backcourt Shooter 85 Stamina, 81 Speed

Playbooks

Below, you can find every single play from the Indiana Pacers' extensive NBA Live 19 playbook.