NBA Live 19: Houston Rockets Player Ratings and Roster

Houston were a game away from the 2017/18 Finals, but a Chris Paul hamstring injury and rampant Warriors side derailed any hopes they had. With two of the best players in the game running the backcourt, they will give themselves a chance to challenge again this season, and will be an enjoyable side to play with on NBA Live 19. Check out their full roster below.
Chris Paul, PG, 92
Age: 33
Position: PG
Height: 6’0’’
Playstyle: Floor General
Best stats: 99 Court Vision, 96 Passing, 94 Steal
Paul’s first season in Houston ended in injury, but throughout the year he was a part of one of the best backcourts in NBA history alongside James Harden. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals - incredibly, this was his lowest assist average since his rookie season in 2005 when he averaged 7.8, and his lowest steals average ever, though that is more a testament to the quality of the player than a reflection of a subpar season.
James Harden, SG, 94
Age: 29
Position: SG
Height: 6’5’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup, 98 Shot off Dribble, 98 Contested Shot
Harden was finally rewarded with his maiden MVP crown last year, in a season which saw him average a career high 30.4 points per game to go with 5.4 boards, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. His fantastic season dispelled any fears about how he and Paul would mesh in the backcourt, and together they led the Rockets to a league-leading 65-win season.
PJ Tucker, SF, 79
Age: 33
Position: SF
Height: 6’5’’
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina, 81 Speed
Tucker is the most under-the-radar member of this starting five, but he plays an important role in the side. A capable and high energy defender, Tucker is also capable of knocking down the corner three, something he highlighted by hitting three or more of his long range attempts in eight of his 17 playoff appearances in 2018.
Carmelo Anthony, PF, 84
Age: 34
Position: PF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot, 86 Stamina
Things didn’t quite go to plan for Melo in his sole season with OKC, and he will be hoping for a better year with the Rockets. He had the worst season of his career in 2017/18, averaging career lows in points (16.2 per game), field goal percentage (40.4%) and assists (1.3 per game). Entering his mid 30's and with a game style which appears increasingly outdated in the modern-day NBA, Melo may well be on borrowed time if things don't change drastically.
Clint Capela, C, 85
Age: 24
Position: C
Height: 6’11’’
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense
With the addition of a second All-Star point guard last season, Capela thrived at the center position. Though he lacks any semblance of an outside game, the Swiss's elite pick-and-roll ability perfectly suits the Rockets' backcourt combination, while his interior defense has also been important to Houston's success.
NBA Live 19 Houston Rockets Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|James Harden
|94
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup
|Chris Paul
|93
|PG
|6'0"
|Floor General
|99 Court Vision, 96 Passing
|Clint Capela
|85
|C
|6'11"
|Rim Protector
|94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block
|Carmelo Anthony
|84
|PF
|6'8"
|Stretch Big
|89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot
|Eric Gordon
|83
|SG
|6'4"
|Wing Shooter
|91 Stamina, 86 Dribbling
|PJ Tucker
|79
|SF
|6'5"
|Wing Defender
|89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina
|Nene
|78
|PF
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|86 Strength, 83 Inside Shot
|Brandon Knight
|77
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|92 Stamina, 85 Free Throw
|Michael Carter-Williams
|75
|PG
|6'6"
|Slasher
|87 Speed, 85 Stamina
|Gerald Green
|73
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|89 Vertical, 84 Speed
|Marquese Chriss
|73
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|85 Vertical, 83 Stamina
|James Ennis III
|72
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Shooter
|90 Vertical, 82 Speed
|Zhou Qi
|71
|C
|7'2"
|Post Anchor
|81 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|66
|C
|7'0"
|Stretch Big
|80 Vertical, 77 Dunk
Playbooks
Check out the full list of plays that you can run with the Houston Rockets in NBA Live 19 below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Spain
|Pick and Roll
|PG Point Exit Chase
|Pick and Roll
|PG Point 2 Chase
|Pick and Roll
|PG Point 2 Fan Chase
|Pick and Roll
|PG Point 2 Spain
|Pick and Roll
|PG 21 Chicago
|Pick and Roll
|PG 21 Chicago Rip
|Pick and Roll
|PG 5 Out Pop Flare Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Double Drag Spain
|Pick and Roll
|PG Passback Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SG 21 Double
|Pick and Roll
|SG 5 Out Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SG 41 High Mix Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|C 21 Delay Invert
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Flex Down
|Screen
|PG 14 Reverse Double
|Screen
|PG 5 Out Reverse Clear Down
|Screen
|PG 5 Out Pitch Pin
|Screen
|PG 5 Out Reverse Loop Pin
|Screen
|PG 5 Out Pitch Cross Down
|Screen
|SG Horns Away Stagger
|Screen
|SG Paint
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Mix Stagger
|Screen
|SF 5 Out Cross Pin
|Screen
|SF Point 2
|Screen
|PF Point 2 Fan
|Screen
|PF Horns High Flare
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Flex Stagger
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Thru Down Minnesota
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup