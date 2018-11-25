NBA Live 19: Houston Rockets Player Ratings and Roster

Houston were a game away from the 2017/18 Finals, but a Chris Paul hamstring injury and rampant Warriors side derailed any hopes they had. With two of the best players in the game running the backcourt, they will give themselves a chance to challenge again this season, and will be an enjoyable side to play with on NBA Live 19. Check out their full roster below.

Chris Paul, PG, 92

Age: 33

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Floor General

Best stats: 99 Court Vision, 96 Passing, 94 Steal

Paul’s first season in Houston ended in injury, but throughout the year he was a part of one of the best backcourts in NBA history alongside James Harden. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals - incredibly, this was his lowest assist average since his rookie season in 2005 when he averaged 7.8, and his lowest steals average ever, though that is more a testament to the quality of the player than a reflection of a subpar season.

James Harden, SG, 94

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup, 98 Shot off Dribble, 98 Contested Shot

Harden was finally rewarded with his maiden MVP crown last year, in a season which saw him average a career high 30.4 points per game to go with 5.4 boards, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. His fantastic season dispelled any fears about how he and Paul would mesh in the backcourt, and together they led the Rockets to a league-leading 65-win season.

PJ Tucker, SF, 79

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina, 81 Speed

Tucker is the most under-the-radar member of this starting five, but he plays an important role in the side. A capable and high energy defender, Tucker is also capable of knocking down the corner three, something he highlighted by hitting three or more of his long range attempts in eight of his 17 playoff appearances in 2018.

Carmelo Anthony, PF, 84

Age: 34

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot, 86 Stamina

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Melo in his sole season with OKC, and he will be hoping for a better year with the Rockets. He had the worst season of his career in 2017/18, averaging career lows in points (16.2 per game), field goal percentage (40.4%) and assists (1.3 per game). Entering his mid 30's and with a game style which appears increasingly outdated in the modern-day NBA, Melo may well be on borrowed time if things don't change drastically.

Clint Capela, C, 85

Age: 24

Position: C

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense

With the addition of a second All-Star point guard last season, Capela thrived at the center position. Though he lacks any semblance of an outside game, the Swiss's elite pick-and-roll ability perfectly suits the Rockets' backcourt combination, while his interior defense has also been important to Houston's success.

NBA Live 19 Houston Rockets Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats James Harden 94 SG 6'5" Slasher 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup Chris Paul 93 PG 6'0" Floor General 99 Court Vision, 96 Passing Clint Capela 85 C 6'11" Rim Protector 94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block Carmelo Anthony 84 PF 6'8" Stretch Big 89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot Eric Gordon 83 SG 6'4" Wing Shooter 91 Stamina, 86 Dribbling PJ Tucker 79 SF 6'5" Wing Defender 89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina Nene 78 PF 6'11" Post Anchor 86 Strength, 83 Inside Shot Brandon Knight 77 PG 6'3" Slasher 92 Stamina, 85 Free Throw Michael Carter-Williams 75 PG 6'6" Slasher 87 Speed, 85 Stamina Gerald Green 73 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 89 Vertical, 84 Speed Marquese Chriss 73 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 85 Vertical, 83 Stamina James Ennis III 72 SF 6'7" Wing Shooter 90 Vertical, 82 Speed Zhou Qi 71 C 7'2" Post Anchor 81 Stamina, 79 Post Moves Isaiah Hartenstein 66 C 7'0" Stretch Big 80 Vertical, 77 Dunk

Playbooks

