25 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Houston Rockets Player Ratings and Roster

The Rockets head into the 2018/19 season after coming heartbreakingly close to a Finals appearance last season, and with one of the more enjoyable rosters on NBA Live 19

Houston were a game away from the 2017/18 Finals, but a Chris Paul hamstring injury and rampant Warriors side derailed any hopes they had. With two of the best players in the game running the backcourt, they will give themselves a chance to challenge again this season, and will be an enjoyable side to play with on NBA Live 19. Check out their full roster below.

Chris Paul, PG, 92

Age: 33 

Position: PG

Height: 6’0’’

Playstyle: Floor General

Best stats: 99 Court Vision, 96 Passing, 94 Steal

Paul’s first season in Houston ended in injury, but throughout the year he was a part of one of the best backcourts in NBA history alongside James Harden. He averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals - incredibly, this was his lowest assist average since his rookie season in 2005 when he averaged 7.8, and his lowest steals average ever, though that is more a testament to the quality of the player than a reflection of a subpar season.

James Harden, SG, 94

Age: 29

Position: SG

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup, 98 Shot off Dribble, 98 Contested Shot

Harden was finally rewarded with his maiden MVP crown last year, in a season which saw him average a career high 30.4 points per game to go with 5.4 boards, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. His fantastic season dispelled any fears about how he and Paul would mesh in the backcourt, and together they led the Rockets to a league-leading 65-win season.

PJ Tucker, SF, 79

Age: 33

Position: SF

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina, 81 Speed

Tucker is the most under-the-radar member of this starting five, but he plays an important role in the side. A capable and high energy defender, Tucker is also capable of knocking down the corner three, something he highlighted by hitting three or more of his long range attempts in eight of his 17 playoff appearances in 2018.

Carmelo Anthony, PF, 84

Age: 34 

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot, 86 Stamina

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Melo in his sole season with OKC, and he will be hoping for a better year with the Rockets. He had the worst season of his career in 2017/18, averaging career lows in points (16.2 per game), field goal percentage (40.4%) and assists (1.3 per game). Entering his mid 30's and with a game style which appears increasingly outdated in the modern-day NBA, Melo may well be on borrowed time if things don't change drastically.

Clint Capela, C, 85

Age: 24

Position: C

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block, 90 Post Defense

With the addition of a second All-Star point guard last season, Capela thrived at the center position. Though he lacks any semblance of an outside game, the Swiss's elite pick-and-roll ability perfectly suits the Rockets' backcourt combination, while his interior defense has also been important to Houston's success.

NBA Live 19 Houston Rockets Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
James Harden94SG6'5"Slasher99 Draw Shooting Foul, 98 Driving Layup
Chris Paul93PG6'0"Floor General99 Court Vision, 96 Passing
Clint Capela85C6'11"Rim Protector94 Inside Shot, 94 Shot Block
Carmelo Anthony84PF6'8"Stretch Big89 Contested Shot, 87 Mid-Range Shot
Eric Gordon83SG6'4"Wing Shooter91 Stamina, 86 Dribbling
PJ Tucker79SF6'5"Wing Defender89 On Ball Defense, 86 Stamina
Nene78PF6'11"Post Anchor86 Strength, 83 Inside Shot
Brandon Knight77PG6'3"Slasher92 Stamina, 85 Free Throw
Michael Carter-Williams75PG6'6"Slasher87 Speed, 85 Stamina
Gerald Green73SF6'8"Wing Scorer89 Vertical, 84 Speed
Marquese Chriss73PF6'10"Stretch Big85 Vertical, 83 Stamina
James Ennis III72SF6'7"Wing Shooter90 Vertical, 82 Speed
Zhou Qi71C7'2"Post Anchor81 Stamina, 79 Post Moves
Isaiah Hartenstein66C7'0"Stretch Big80 Vertical, 77 Dunk

Playbooks

Check out the full list of plays that you can run with the Houston Rockets in NBA Live 19 below.

Play Name Play Type
PG SpainPick and Roll
PG Point Exit ChasePick and Roll
PG Point 2 ChasePick and Roll
PG Point 2 Fan ChasePick and Roll
PG Point 2 SpainPick and Roll
PG 21 ChicagoPick and Roll
PG 21 Chicago RipPick and Roll
PG 5 Out Pop Flare AnglePick and Roll
PG Double Drag SpainPick and Roll
PG Passback Double DragPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
PG 41 SpreadPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
SG 21 DoublePick and Roll
SG 5 Out Pin AnglePick and Roll
SG 41 High Mix LiftedPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
C 21 Delay InvertPick and Roll
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse Flex DownScreen
PG 14 Reverse DoubleScreen
PG 5 Out Reverse Clear DownScreen
PG 5 Out Pitch PinScreen
PG 5 Out Reverse Loop PinScreen
PG 5 Out Pitch Cross DownScreen
SG Horns Away StaggerScreen
SG PaintScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High Mix StaggerScreen
SF 5 Out Cross PinScreen
SF Point 2Screen
PF Point 2 FanScreen
PF Horns High FlareScreen
C 41 Strong Flex StaggerScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse SlicePostup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF Thru Down MinnesotaPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
