NBA Live 19: Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

With Griffin and Drummond in the side, the Pistons will be a reasonable team throughout 2018/19. They are, however, in danger of being a middle-of-the-road side, one that scrapes into the Playoffs but can't do much more. Still, with those two leading the team they are fun to play with on NBA Live 19, so check out their whole team below.
Reggie Jackson, PG, 81
Age: 28
Position: PG
Height: 6'3"
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed, 88 Dribbling
Jackson has been running the point in Detroit for four years now, and though he has been a solid servant for them, he is a flawed player who seems to have reached his peak in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points on an inefficient 42.6% shooting and 30.8% from downtown, and also dished out 5.3 assists.
Reggie Bullock, SG, 78
Age: 27
Position: SG
Height: 6'7"
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot
Bullock didn't have much of an impact in his first four years in the NBA, but last season he took some significant strides forward. He played 62 games in total, averaging 27.9 minutes for 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists - not huge numbers by any means, but all comfortably the best of his career.
Stanley Johnson, SF, 76
Age: 22
Position: SF
Height: 6'7"
Playstyle: Wing Defender
Best stats: 86 Speed, 84 Stamina, 80 On Ball Defense
The number eight pick in the 2015 draft, Johnson doesn't appear likely to be a franchise-altering player, but his defensive abilities and improving offensive game make him a solid foundational piece. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points per game, as well as 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.
Blake Griffin, PF, 86
Age: 29
Position: PF
Height: 6'10"
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 96 Dunk, 95 Vertical, 94 Strength
Griffin was abruptly traded to the Pistons mid-way through last season, after being a dominant force for the Clippers for almost nine years. The move didn't impact his form though, and in 25 games with Detroit in 2018 managed 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game - the latter of which is comfortably the highest number of his career.
Andre Drummond, C, 88
Age: 25
Position: C
Height: 6'10"
Playstyle: Rim Protector
Best stats: 99 Rebounding, 96 Strength, 93 Post Defense
The best rebounder in the game, Drummond put up typically huge numbers last season - averaging 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per night. The biggest development of his game was his passing, with Detroit repeatedly using him as a distributor from the high post throughout the course of the season - a role he thrived in.
NBA Live 19 Detroit Pistons Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyle
|Best Stats
|Andre Drummond
|88
|C
|6'10"
|Rim Protector
|99 Rebounding, 96 Strength
|Blake Griffin
|86
|PF
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|96 Dunk, 95 Vertical
|Reggie Jackson
|81
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed
|Ish Smith
|79
|PG
|6'0"
|Floor General
|90 Speed, 85 Stamina
|Reggie Bullock
|78
|SG
|6'7"
|Wing Shooter
|88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina
|Zaza Pachulia
|77
|C
|6'11"
|Rim Protector
|85 Post Defense, 83 Inside Shot
|Langston Galloway
|77
|PG
|6'2"
|Backcourt Shooter
|85 Passing, 85 Stamina
|Luke Kennard
|77
|SG
|6'5"
|Wing Shooter
|86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina
|Jose Calderon
|76
|PG
|6'3"
|Floor General
|88 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot
|Stanley Johnson
|76
|SF
|6'7"
|Wing Defender
|86 Speed, 84 Stamina
|Jon Leuer
|75
|PF
|6'10"
|Stretch Big
|84 Mid-Range Shot, 84 Free Throw
|Glenn Robinson III
|75
|SG
|6'7"
|Slasher
|90 Dunk, 86 Inside Shot
|Khyri Thomas
|75
|SG
|6'4"
|Backcourt Defender
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
|Henry Ellenson
|73
|PF
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|86 Free Throw, 83 Stamina
|Bruce Brown
|72
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
Playbooks
The Pistons have an extensive list of plays which can be run on NBA Live 19 - take a look at them all below.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Slot
|Pick and Roll
|SF 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Al High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 5 Out Ram Double Drag Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Ram Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Double Drag Down
|Pick and Roll
|SG Horns Al Ram
|Pick and Roll
|SG 41 Mix Spread
|Pick and Roll
|SG Zipper Chase
|Pick and Roll
|SF Horns Pin Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Weave Spread
|Pick and Roll
|SF Horns High Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF Horns Elbow Ram
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Flex Down
|Screen
|PG Zip Trip
|Screen
|PG 41 Mix Pin
|Screen
|PG/SF 41 Weak High Reverse Double
|Screen
|SG 41 UCLA Mix Trip
|Screen
|SG Horns High Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG Horns Al
|Screen
|SG Horns Al Mix Down
|Screen
|SG Horns Stagger Away
|Screen
|SG/SF Elbow Rip Back
|Screen
|SF Horns Al Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 14 High UCLA Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SF Horns Al Duck In
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Pitch Shallow Reverse Cross
|Postup
|C Horns Al Pin Entry
|Postup
|C Horns Slip Slice
|Postup
|C Zip Wing Entry
|Postup
|C Box Down Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 High Al Wing Entry
|Postup