NBA Live 19: Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

With Griffin and Drummond in the side, the Pistons will be a reasonable team throughout 2018/19. They are, however, in danger of being a middle-of-the-road side, one that scrapes into the Playoffs but can't do much more. Still, with those two leading the team they are fun to play with on NBA Live 19, so check out their whole team below.

Reggie Jackson, PG, 81

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed, 88 Dribbling

Jackson has been running the point in Detroit for four years now, and though he has been a solid servant for them, he is a flawed player who seems to have reached his peak in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points on an inefficient 42.6% shooting and 30.8% from downtown, and also dished out 5.3 assists.

Reggie Bullock, SG, 78

Age: 27

Position: SG

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot

Bullock didn't have much of an impact in his first four years in the NBA, but last season he took some significant strides forward. He played 62 games in total, averaging 27.9 minutes for 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists - not huge numbers by any means, but all comfortably the best of his career.

Stanley Johnson, SF, 76

Age: 22

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 86 Speed, 84 Stamina, 80 On Ball Defense

The number eight pick in the 2015 draft, Johnson doesn't appear likely to be a franchise-altering player, but his defensive abilities and improving offensive game make him a solid foundational piece. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points per game, as well as 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

Blake Griffin, PF, 86

Age: 29

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 96 Dunk, 95 Vertical, 94 Strength

﻿Griffin was abruptly traded to the Pistons mid-way through last season, after being a dominant force for the Clippers for almost nine years. The move didn't impact his form though, and in 25 games with Detroit in 2018 managed 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game - the latter of which is comfortably the highest number of his career.

Andre Drummond, C, 88

Age: 25

Position: C

Height: 6'10"

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 99 Rebounding, 96 Strength, 93 Post Defense

The best rebounder in the game, Drummond put up typically huge numbers last season - averaging 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per night. The biggest development of his game was his passing, with Detroit repeatedly using him as a distributor from the high post throughout the course of the season - a role he thrived in.

NBA Live 19 Detroit Pistons Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats Andre Drummond 88 C 6'10" Rim Protector 99 Rebounding, 96 Strength Blake Griffin 86 PF 6'10" Post Anchor 96 Dunk, 95 Vertical Reggie Jackson 81 PG 6'3" Slasher 89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed Ish Smith 79 PG 6'0" Floor General 90 Speed, 85 Stamina Reggie Bullock 78 SG 6'7" Wing Shooter 88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina Zaza Pachulia 77 C 6'11" Rim Protector 85 Post Defense, 83 Inside Shot Langston Galloway 77 PG ﻿ 6'2" Backcourt Shooter 85 Passing, 85 Stamina Luke Kennard 77 SG 6'5" Wing Shooter 86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina Jose Calderon 76 PG 6'3" Floor General 88 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot Stanley Johnson 76 SF 6'7" Wing Defender 86 Speed, 84 Stamina Jon Leuer 75 PF 6'10" Stretch Big 84 Mid-Range Shot, 84 Free Throw Glenn Robinson III 75 SG 6'7" Slasher 90 Dunk, 86 Inside Shot Khyri Thomas 75 SG 6'4" Backcourt Defender 85 Stamina, 83 Speed Henry Ellenson 73 PF 6'11" Post Anchor 86 Free Throw, 83 Stamina Bruce Brown 72 SG 6'5" Slasher 85 Stamina, 83 Speed

Playbooks

The Pistons have an extensive list of plays which can be run on NBA Live 19 - take a look at them all below.