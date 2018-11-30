header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA Live

30 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

NBA Live 19: Detroit Pistons Player Ratings and Roster

The Pistons have an elite frontcourt, but they need more support. Check out their roster and NBA Live 19 player ratings here.

Jump To
link decal

Reggie Jackson, PG, 81

link decal

Reggie Bullock, SG, 78

link decal

Stanley Johnson, SF, 76

link decal

Blake Griffin, PF, 86

link decal

Andre Drummond, C, 88

link decal

NBA Live 19 Detroit Pistons Roster

link decal

Playbooks

With Griffin and Drummond in the side, the Pistons will be a reasonable team throughout 2018/19. They are, however, in danger of being a middle-of-the-road side, one that scrapes into the Playoffs but can't do much more. Still, with those two leading the team they are fun to play with on NBA Live 19, so check out their whole team below.

Reggie Jackson, PG, 81

Age: 28

Position: PG

Height: 6'3"

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed, 88 Dribbling

Jackson has been running the point in Detroit for four years now, and though he has been a solid servant for them, he is a flawed player who seems to have reached his peak in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 14.6 points on an inefficient 42.6% shooting and 30.8% from downtown, and also dished out 5.3 assists.

Reggie Bullock, SG, 78

Age: 27

Position: SG

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina, 84 Mid-Range Shot

Bullock didn't have much of an impact in his first four years in the NBA, but last season he took some significant strides forward. He played 62 games in total, averaging 27.9 minutes for 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists - not huge numbers by any means, but all comfortably the best of his career.

Stanley Johnson, SF, 76

Age: 22

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Playstyle: Wing Defender

Best stats: 86 Speed, 84 Stamina, 80 On Ball Defense

The number eight pick in the 2015 draft, Johnson doesn't appear likely to be a franchise-altering player, but his defensive abilities and improving offensive game make him a solid foundational piece. Last season, he averaged 8.7 points per game, as well as 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

Blake Griffin, PF, 86

Age: 29

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 96 Dunk, 95 Vertical, 94 Strength

﻿Griffin was abruptly traded to the Pistons mid-way through last season, after being a dominant force for the Clippers for almost nine years. The move didn't impact his form though, and in 25 games with Detroit in 2018 managed 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game - the latter of which is comfortably the highest number of his career. 

Andre Drummond, C, 88

Age: 25

Position: C

Height: 6'10"

Playstyle: Rim Protector

Best stats: 99 Rebounding, 96 Strength, 93 Post Defense

The best rebounder in the game, Drummond put up typically huge numbers last season - averaging 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per night. The biggest development of his game was his passing, with Detroit repeatedly using him as a distributor from the high post throughout the course of the season - a role he thrived in.

NBA Live 19 Detroit Pistons Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Andre Drummond88C6'10"Rim Protector99 Rebounding, 96 Strength
Blake Griffin86PF6'10"Post Anchor96 Dunk, 95 Vertical
Reggie Jackson81PG6'3"Slasher89 Driving Layup, 89 Speed
Ish Smith79PG6'0"Floor General90 Speed, 85 Stamina
Reggie Bullock78SG6'7"Wing Shooter88 3-point Shot, 85 Stamina
Zaza Pachulia77C6'11"Rim Protector85 Post Defense, 83 Inside Shot
Langston Galloway77PG ﻿6'2"Backcourt Shooter85 Passing, 85 Stamina
Luke Kennard77SG6'5"Wing Shooter86 Free Throw, 85 Stamina
Jose Calderon76PG6'3"Floor General88 3-point Shot, 86 Mid-Range Shot
Stanley Johnson76SF6'7"Wing Defender86 Speed, 84 Stamina
Jon Leuer75PF6'10"Stretch Big84 Mid-Range Shot, 84 Free Throw
Glenn Robinson III75SG6'7"Slasher90 Dunk, 86 Inside Shot
Khyri Thomas75SG6'4"Backcourt Defender85 Stamina, 83 Speed
Henry Ellenson73PF6'11"Post Anchor86 Free Throw, 83 Stamina
Bruce Brown72SG6'5"Slasher85 Stamina, 83 Speed

Playbooks

The Pistons have an extensive list of plays which can be run on NBA Live 19 - take a look at them all below.

Play Name Play Type
PG DragPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG Horns SlotPick and Roll
SF 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG Horns Al HighPick and Roll
PG 5 Out Ram Double Drag LiftedPick and Roll
PG 41 High Ram Double DragPick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak Double Drag DownPick and Roll
SG Horns Al RamPick and Roll
SG 41 Mix SpreadPick and Roll
SG Zipper ChasePick and Roll
SF Horns Pin LiftedPick and Roll
SF 41 Weave SpreadPick and Roll
SF Horns High Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
PF Horns Elbow RamPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PG Horns Flex DownScreen
PG Zip TripScreen
PG 41 Mix PinScreen
PG/SF 41 Weak High Reverse DoubleScreen
SG 41 UCLA Mix TripScreen
SG Horns High PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG Horns AlScreen
SG Horns Al Mix DownScreen
SG Horns Stagger AwayScreen
SG/SF Elbow Rip BackScreen
SF Horns Al PinScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 14 High UCLA Reverse SlicePostup
SF Horns Al Duck InPostup
C 41 Strong Pitch Shallow Reverse CrossPostup
C Horns Al Pin EntryPostup
C Horns Slip SlicePostup
C Zip Wing EntryPostup
C Box Down Wing EntryPostup
C 41 High Al Wing EntryPostup
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy