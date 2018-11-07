header decal
07 Nov 2018

NBA Live 19: Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

With such a potent offense, the Nuggets might be one of the most popular teams to play with on NBA Live 19

Jamal Murray, PG, 82

Gary Harris, SG, 82

Torrey Craig, SF, 60

Paul Millsap, PF, 84

Nikola Jokic, C, 86

Playbooks

Denver will be in the top handful of teams on offense in 2018/19, ensuring they will be a whole lot of fun to play with. Check out their full roster below, plus every single play from their playbook.

Jamal Murray, PG, 82

Age: 23 

Position: PG 

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 91 Free Throw, 89 Speed, 85 Dunk

Murray’s second season as an NBA player saw a huge jump in his numbers, improving his point and assist averages by nearly double. By the end of the season he had played 81 games, averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per night. Expect further development from him this season as part of an exciting young backcourt with Gary Harris.

Gary Harris, SG, 82

Age: 23 

Position: SG

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 88 Steal, 87 Stamina

The second half of the Nuggets' talented young backcourt, Harris enters his fifth season in the NBA as a two-way guard with a wide array of talents. Last season he averaged 17.5 points while shooting just a tick under 40% from long range, dished out 2.9 assists and grabbed 1.8 steals a night. A high level talent at both ends of the floor, Harris is an underrated player in the league, and at just 23 years of age, has plenty more room to develop.

Torrey Craig, SF, 60

Age: 27  

Position: SF

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Playmaker

Best stats: 83 Speed, 81 Dunk, 75 Dribbling

2017/18 was the 27-year-old Craig's first season in the league, and he managed just 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in a little over 16 minutes of action a night. With Will Barton injured, however, he will step into a starting role on this talented Nuggets team.

Paul Millsap, PF, 84

Age: 33

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Inside Shot, 85 Shot Block

Bringing some welcome experience to this young side, Millsap is the ideal power forward for the Nuggets. The veteran can pass, shoot, and score on the inside, and is an excellent defender at the other end of the floor. He missed a large portion of last season with injury, and though his stats dropped slightly as a result, he still managed 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in his 38 games.﻿

Nikola Jokic, C, 86

Age: 23 

Position: C 

Height: 6’11"

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 93 Post Moves, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Stamina

The most talented member of an extremely talented team, Jokic is one of the most intriguing players in the league. Despite standing at 6'11", he has the passing skills of an elite guard, and is poised to eventually become the best passing big man in the history of the game. Last season he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists, and there is plenty of room for him to increase his role on offense. Though his defense and athleticism are lacking, Jokic is an extraordinary talent and is probably underrated with an OVR of 86.

﻿NBA Live 19 Denver Nuggets Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyle Best Stats
Nikola Jokic86C6'11"Stretch Big93 Post Moves, 88 Inside Shot
Paul Millsap84PF6'8"Post Anchor92 Stamina, 86 Inside Shot
Isaiah Thomas83PG5'9"Backcourt Shooter93 Stamina, 92 Driving Layup
Gary Harris82SG6'5"Wing Shooter88 Driving Layup, 88 Steal
Jamal Murray82PG6'4"Backcourt Shooter91 Free Throw, 89 Speed
Will Barton80SF6'6"Wing Scorer91 Stamina, 90 Speed
Michael Porter Jr80SF6'11"Wing Shooter90 Vertical, 85 Speed
Mason Plumlee78C7'0"Rim Protector83 Post Moves, 82 Inside Shot
Trey Lyles76PF6'10"Stretch Big83 Stamina, 80 Post Defense
Jarred Vanderbilt73SF6'9"Playmaker86 Vertical, 85 Stamina
Thomas Welsh70C7'1"Post Anchor77 Inside Shot, 77 Free Throw
Tyler Lydon69SF6'8"Wing Shooter84 Mid-Range Shot, 84 Stamina
Malik Beasley68SG6'5"Wing Shooter89 Stamina, 86 Free Throw
Monte Morris67PG6'2"Floor General85 Stamina, 83 Free Throw
Torrey Craig60SF6'6"Playmaker83 Speed, 81 Dunk

Playbooks

Source: NBA Live 19

Below, we've listed every single play you can run with this exciting Denver offense in NBA Live 19.

Play Name Play Type
PG Pick Flat PopPick and Roll
PG PistolPick and Roll
PG Al KnicksPick and Roll
PG DragPick and Roll
PG Double DragPick and Roll
PG 14 Low HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 High AnglePick and Roll
PG 41 Quick HighPick and Roll
PG 41 Weak UPPick and Roll
PG 41 LiftedPick and Roll
SG Zip 2 Angle HammerPick and Roll
SG 21 HammerPick and Roll
SG 21Pick and Roll
SF 41 Pin AnglePick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse GetPick and Roll
SF 41 Strong Reverse AnglePick and Roll
PF 41 Pitch SpreadPick and Roll
PF 41 Weak HighPick and Roll
PG Al BackScreen
PG 41 Weak Reverse Back PinScreen
PG 41 Strong Reverse PinScreen
SG Jungle Hoya FenceScreen
SG Al FadeScreen
SG Al RipScreen
SG Al RickyScreen
SG Double Drag StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak Reverse PinScreen
SG Elbow QuickScreen
SG 41 High StaggerScreen
SG 41 Weak StaggerScreen
SG 41 Strong Reverse Back DownScreen
SF Horns StaggerScreen
SF Al Cross DownScreen
SF 41 PinScreen
SF 41 High AwayScreen
PF Horns FlareScreen
PF Al OutScreen
PF 41 High DownScreen
C 41 Strong Reverse DownScreen
C 41 DownScreen
PG 41Postup
SG 41 Duck InPostup
SG 41 Strong Reverse FlexPostup
SF Al PunchPostup
SF 3 DownPostup
SF 41 Low Quick PostPostup
PF Al CrossPostup
PF 41 Strong UpPostup
C Horns Stagger CrossPostup
C 41 Quick PostPostup
C 41 Weak Quick Wing EntryPostup
C 41 Quick EntryPostup
C 41 Strong Reverse Wing EntryPostup
