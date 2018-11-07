NBA Live 19: Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

Denver will be in the top handful of teams on offense in 2018/19, ensuring they will be a whole lot of fun to play with. Check out their full roster below, plus every single play from their playbook.

Jamal Murray, PG, 82

Age: 23

Position: PG

Height: 6’4’’

Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter

Best stats: 91 Free Throw, 89 Speed, 85 Dunk

Murray’s second season as an NBA player saw a huge jump in his numbers, improving his point and assist averages by nearly double. By the end of the season he had played 81 games, averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per night. Expect further development from him this season as part of an exciting young backcourt with Gary Harris.

Gary Harris, SG, 82

Age: 23

Position: SG

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 88 Steal, 87 Stamina

The second half of the Nuggets' talented young backcourt, Harris enters his fifth season in the NBA as a two-way guard with a wide array of talents. Last season he averaged 17.5 points while shooting just a tick under 40% from long range, dished out 2.9 assists and grabbed 1.8 steals a night. A high level talent at both ends of the floor, Harris is an underrated player in the league, and at just 23 years of age, has plenty more room to develop.

Torrey Craig, SF, 60

Age: 27

Position: SF

Height: 6’6’’

Playstyle: Playmaker

Best stats: 83 Speed, 81 Dunk, 75 Dribbling

2017/18 was the 27-year-old Craig's first season in the league, and he managed just 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in a little over 16 minutes of action a night. With Will Barton injured, however, he will step into a starting role on this talented Nuggets team.

Paul Millsap, PF, 84

Age: 33

Position: PF

Height: 6’8’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Inside Shot, 85 Shot Block

Bringing some welcome experience to this young side, Millsap is the ideal power forward for the Nuggets. The veteran can pass, shoot, and score on the inside, and is an excellent defender at the other end of the floor. He missed a large portion of last season with injury, and though his stats dropped slightly as a result, he still managed 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in his 38 games.﻿

Nikola Jokic, C, 86

Age: 23

Position: C

Height: 6’11"

Playstyle: Stretch Big

Best stats: 93 Post Moves, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Stamina

The most talented member of an extremely talented team, Jokic is one of the most intriguing players in the league. Despite standing at 6'11", he has the passing skills of an elite guard, and is poised to eventually become the best passing big man in the history of the game. Last season he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists, and there is plenty of room for him to increase his role on offense. Though his defense and athleticism are lacking, Jokic is an extraordinary talent and is probably underrated with an OVR of 86.

﻿NBA Live 19 Denver Nuggets Roster

