NBA Live 19: Denver Nuggets Player Ratings and Roster

Denver will be in the top handful of teams on offense in 2018/19, ensuring they will be a whole lot of fun to play with. Check out their full roster below, plus every single play from their playbook.
Jamal Murray, PG, 82
Age: 23
Position: PG
Height: 6’4’’
Playstyle: Backcourt Shooter
Best stats: 91 Free Throw, 89 Speed, 85 Dunk
Murray’s second season as an NBA player saw a huge jump in his numbers, improving his point and assist averages by nearly double. By the end of the season he had played 81 games, averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per night. Expect further development from him this season as part of an exciting young backcourt with Gary Harris.
Gary Harris, SG, 82
Age: 23
Position: SG
Height: 6’5’’
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 88 Driving Layup, 88 Steal, 87 Stamina
The second half of the Nuggets' talented young backcourt, Harris enters his fifth season in the NBA as a two-way guard with a wide array of talents. Last season he averaged 17.5 points while shooting just a tick under 40% from long range, dished out 2.9 assists and grabbed 1.8 steals a night. A high level talent at both ends of the floor, Harris is an underrated player in the league, and at just 23 years of age, has plenty more room to develop.
Torrey Craig, SF, 60
Age: 27
Position: SF
Height: 6’6’’
Playstyle: Playmaker
Best stats: 83 Speed, 81 Dunk, 75 Dribbling
2017/18 was the 27-year-old Craig's first season in the league, and he managed just 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in a little over 16 minutes of action a night. With Will Barton injured, however, he will step into a starting role on this talented Nuggets team.
Paul Millsap, PF, 84
Age: 33
Position: PF
Height: 6’8’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 86 Inside Shot, 85 Shot Block
Bringing some welcome experience to this young side, Millsap is the ideal power forward for the Nuggets. The veteran can pass, shoot, and score on the inside, and is an excellent defender at the other end of the floor. He missed a large portion of last season with injury, and though his stats dropped slightly as a result, he still managed 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in his 38 games.
Nikola Jokic, C, 86
Age: 23
Position: C
Height: 6’11"
Playstyle: Stretch Big
Best stats: 93 Post Moves, 88 Inside Shot, 88 Stamina
The most talented member of an extremely talented team, Jokic is one of the most intriguing players in the league. Despite standing at 6'11", he has the passing skills of an elite guard, and is poised to eventually become the best passing big man in the history of the game. Last season he averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists, and there is plenty of room for him to increase his role on offense. Though his defense and athleticism are lacking, Jokic is an extraordinary talent and is probably underrated with an OVR of 86.
Playbooks
Source: NBA Live 19
Below, we've listed every single play you can run with this exciting Denver offense in NBA Live 19.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Pick Flat Pop
|Pick and Roll
|PG Pistol
|Pick and Roll
|PG Al Knicks
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG Double Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak UP
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Zip 2 Angle Hammer
|Pick and Roll
|SG 21 Hammer
|Pick and Roll
|SG 21
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Al Back
|Screen
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Jungle Hoya Fence
|Screen
|SG Al Fade
|Screen
|SG Al Rip
|Screen
|SG Al Ricky
|Screen
|SG Double Drag Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SF Horns Stagger
|Screen
|SF Al Cross Down
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 High Away
|Screen
|PF Horns Flare
|Screen
|PF Al Out
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF Al Punch
|Postup
|SF 3 Down
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF Al Cross
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C Horns Stagger Cross
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup