NBA Live 19: Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

The Bulls head into 2018/19 with low expectations but with a few talented young players. Could they be a sneaky-fun team to play with on NBA Live 19?

Cameron Payne, PG, 76

Age: 24

Position: PG

Height: 6’3’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 88 Speed, 85 Stamina, 83 Mid-Range Shot

Since entering the league in 2015, Payne has done little to suggest that he is deserving of being more than a second-string point guard. Last season he played just 25 games, and he earned himself more playing time than ever, logging 23.3 minutes per game on the way to 8.8 points and 4.5 assists. Despite these relatively low numbers, he did demonstrate an ability to knock down the long ball in this time, connecting on 38.5% of 3-point attempts.

﻿Justin Holiday, SG, 75﻿

Age: 29

Position: SG﻿

Height: 6'6"

Playstyle: Wing Shooter

﻿Best stats: 85 Speed, 81 Dribbling, 79 Free Throw

The second half of what is a relatively lackluster backcourt, Justin Holiday put up comfortably the best numbers of his six season career in 2017/18, though this entailed just 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night.

Zach LaVine, SG, 83

Age: 22

Position: SG

Height: 6’5’’

Playstyle: Slasher

Best stats: 99 Dunk, 97 Vertical, 92 Stamina

Perhaps the most exciting player on the Bulls roster, LaVine is a multi-dimensional offensive player with elite athletic traits. He managed just 24 games last season before rupturing his ACL, and when he returns, he will be looking to improve on the 38.3% he managed from the field before his injury.

Bobby Portis, PF, 78

Age: 23

Position: PF

Height: 6’11’’

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 83 Stamina, 83 Post Moves, 80 Inside Shot

Portis had the best season of his three year career yet in 2017/18. Coming off the bench for just 22.5 minutes per game, his 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per night, demonstrate his ability to be highly productive in a short period of time. Though his defense still leaves a little to be desired, Portis, at 23 years of age, has shown he could have a role to play in the league for a number of years to come.

Wendell Carter Jr, C, 81

Age: 19

Position: C

Height: 6'10"

Playstyle: Post Anchor

Best stats: 92 Stamina, 84 Inside Shot, 83 Rebounding

Carter Jr was the number seven selection at the 2018 NBA draft. Seen as a relatively safe pick, he projects as a player whose ceiling doesn't match that of the big men selected before him in the draft, but who will at the very least provide a solid defensive player capable of finishing on the inside at the other end of the floor.

NBA Live 19 Chicago Bulls Roster

Name OVR Position Height Playstyl e Best Stats Jabari Parker 83 SF 6'8" Wing Scorer 92 Stamina, 88 Dunk Zach LaVine 83 SG 6'5" Slasher 99 Dunk, 97 Vertical Wendell Carter Jr 81 C 6'10" Post Anchor 92 Stamina, 84 Inside Shot Kris Dunn 80 PG 6'4" Backcourt Shooter 93 Defensive Awareness, 86 Speed Lauri Markkanen 79 PF 7'0" Stretch Big 84 Free Throw, 83 Stamina Robin Lopez 78 C 7'0" Rim Protector 87 Inside Shot, 86 Stamina Bobby Portis 78 PF 6'11" Post Anchor 83 Stamina, 83 Post Moves Cameron Payne 76 PG 6'3" Slasher 88 Speed, 85 Stamina Chandler Hutchison 76 SG 6'7" Slasher 85 Stamina, 83 Speed Justin Holiday 75 SG 6'6" Wing Shooter 85 Speed, 81 Dribbling Denzel Valentine 75 SG 6'5" Slasher 85 Stamina, 81 Dribbling Tyler Ulis 75 PG 5'10" Floor General 91 Stamina, 91 Speed Cristiano Felicio 72 PF 6'9" Post Anchor 80 Strength, 80 Post Defense Shaquille Harrison 72 PG 6'4" Backcourt Defender 85 Speed, 80 On Ball Defense Ryan Arcidiacono 64 PG 6'3" Floor General 84 Stamina, 75 Passing Antonio Blakeney 64 PG 6'4" Floor General 89 Free Throw, 87 Stamina

Playbooks

Source: NBA Live 19

This is a full list of all the plays you can perform when playing with the Chicago Bulls.