NBA Live 19: Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

The Bulls head into 2018/19 with low expectations but with a few talented young players. Could they be a sneaky-fun team to play with on NBA Live 19?
Cameron Payne, PG, 76
Age: 24
Position: PG
Height: 6’3’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 88 Speed, 85 Stamina, 83 Mid-Range Shot
Since entering the league in 2015, Payne has done little to suggest that he is deserving of being more than a second-string point guard. Last season he played just 25 games, and he earned himself more playing time than ever, logging 23.3 minutes per game on the way to 8.8 points and 4.5 assists. Despite these relatively low numbers, he did demonstrate an ability to knock down the long ball in this time, connecting on 38.5% of 3-point attempts.
Justin Holiday, SG, 75
Age: 29
Position: SG
Height: 6'6"
Playstyle: Wing Shooter
Best stats: 85 Speed, 81 Dribbling, 79 Free Throw
The second half of what is a relatively lackluster backcourt, Justin Holiday put up comfortably the best numbers of his six season career in 2017/18, though this entailed just 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per night.
Zach LaVine, SG, 83
Age: 22
Position: SG
Height: 6’5’’
Playstyle: Slasher
Best stats: 99 Dunk, 97 Vertical, 92 Stamina
Perhaps the most exciting player on the Bulls roster, LaVine is a multi-dimensional offensive player with elite athletic traits. He managed just 24 games last season before rupturing his ACL, and when he returns, he will be looking to improve on the 38.3% he managed from the field before his injury.
Bobby Portis, PF, 78
Age: 23
Position: PF
Height: 6’11’’
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 83 Stamina, 83 Post Moves, 80 Inside Shot
Portis had the best season of his three year career yet in 2017/18. Coming off the bench for just 22.5 minutes per game, his 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per night, demonstrate his ability to be highly productive in a short period of time. Though his defense still leaves a little to be desired, Portis, at 23 years of age, has shown he could have a role to play in the league for a number of years to come.
Wendell Carter Jr, C, 81
Age: 19
Position: C
Height: 6'10"
Playstyle: Post Anchor
Best stats: 92 Stamina, 84 Inside Shot, 83 Rebounding
Carter Jr was the number seven selection at the 2018 NBA draft. Seen as a relatively safe pick, he projects as a player whose ceiling doesn't match that of the big men selected before him in the draft, but who will at the very least provide a solid defensive player capable of finishing on the inside at the other end of the floor.
NBA Live 19 Chicago Bulls Roster
|Name
|OVR
|Position
|Height
|Playstyl e
|Best Stats
|Jabari Parker
|83
|SF
|6'8"
|Wing Scorer
|92 Stamina, 88 Dunk
|Zach LaVine
|83
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|99 Dunk, 97 Vertical
|Wendell Carter Jr
|81
|C
|6'10"
|Post Anchor
|92 Stamina, 84 Inside Shot
|Kris Dunn
|80
|PG
|6'4"
|Backcourt Shooter
|93 Defensive Awareness, 86 Speed
|Lauri Markkanen
|79
|PF
|7'0"
|Stretch Big
|84 Free Throw, 83 Stamina
|Robin Lopez
|78
|C
|7'0"
|Rim Protector
|87 Inside Shot, 86 Stamina
|Bobby Portis
|78
|PF
|6'11"
|Post Anchor
|83 Stamina, 83 Post Moves
|Cameron Payne
|76
|PG
|6'3"
|Slasher
|88 Speed, 85 Stamina
|Chandler Hutchison
|76
|SG
|6'7"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 83 Speed
|Justin Holiday
|75
|SG
|6'6"
|Wing Shooter
|85 Speed, 81 Dribbling
|Denzel Valentine
|75
|SG
|6'5"
|Slasher
|85 Stamina, 81 Dribbling
|Tyler Ulis
|75
|PG
|5'10"
|Floor General
|91 Stamina, 91 Speed
|Cristiano Felicio
|72
|PF
|6'9"
|Post Anchor
|80 Strength, 80 Post Defense
|Shaquille Harrison
|72
|PG
|6'4"
|Backcourt Defender
|85 Speed, 80 On Ball Defense
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|64
|PG
|6'3"
|Floor General
|84 Stamina, 75 Passing
|Antonio Blakeney
|64
|PG
|6'4"
|Floor General
|89 Free Throw, 87 Stamina
Playbooks
Source: NBA Live 19
This is a full list of all the plays you can perform when playing with the Chicago Bulls.
|Play Name
|Play Type
|PG Pitch Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Flip Get
|Pick and Roll
|PG 13 Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG Drag
|Pick and Roll
|PG 14 Low High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 High Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Quick High
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Weak UP
|Pick and Roll
|PG 41 Lifted
|Pick and Roll
|SG Pitch Split
|Pick and Roll
|SG Pitch Orlando
|Pick and Roll
|SG Flip Drag
|Pick and Roll
|SG Flip Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SG 21 Switch
|Pick and Roll
|SG High Pistol Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF Pitch Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Pin Angle
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Get
|Pick and Roll
|SF 41 Strong Reverse Angle
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Pitch Spread
|Pick and Roll
|PF 41 Weak High
|Pick and Roll
|PG Horns Empty Rip
|Screen
|PG 41 Weak Reverse Back Pin
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Horns Smash
|Screen
|SG Wiper
|Screen
|SG Flip Sonics
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Reverse Pin
|Screen
|SG Elbow Quick
|Screen
|SG 41 High Stagger
|Screen
|SG 41 Weak Stagger
|Screen
|SG 51 Strong Reverse Back Down
|Screen
|SG/SF 41 High Double Down
|Screen
|SF 41 Pin
|Screen
|SF 41 HIgh Away
|Screen
|PF 41 High Down
|Screen
|C 41 Strong Reverse Down
|Screen
|C 41 Down
|Screen
|PG 41 Strong Reverse Slice
|Postup
|SG 41 Duck In
|Postup
|SG 41 Strong Reverse Flex
|Postup
|SF 41 Low Quick Post
|Postup
|PF 41 Strong Up
|Postup
|C Turn 5
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Post
|Postup
|C 41 Weak Quick Wing Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Quick Entry
|Postup
|C 41 Strong Reverse Wing Entry
|Postup
|SG Horns Elbow 2 Iso
|Isolation
|SG Elbow Stagger Iso
|Isolation