NBA Live 19: Best Floor General Build and Traits

Having a player who can control the floor at the offensive end is vital to any NBA team worth their salt. With The One career mode in NBA Live 19, you can create this player and enjoy a long and hopefully fruitful career. To start off your career, head to the home screen and click on the 'character select' block on the far right of your screen, as you can see below.

After you decide what your player will look like, 11 different play styles will be presented to you; for this article, we'll be focussing on the Floor General.

Floor General's all start with the same basic skill set. His or her dribbling and passing will both have a 74/95 rating, while steal, mid-range shot and layup will all start at 74/88.﻿

There will also be two traits which you will start with; essentially, this means the ability to receive certain benefits to your game when you do something well. The first of these is 'beat the press', a trait which gives a slight increase to your chances of a blow-by when being defended in your own backcourt.

The second is ‘sure handles’, which means that you'll get a slight reduction to the chance of losing the ball while dribbling, as well as a small stamina boost. As you progress through the game, your player will unlock more traits.

Once you’ve chosen your play style, you’ll be presented with a choice of two icons who emulate two of the best Floor General's the NBA has ever seen. The icon system gives you the choice of NBA players, past and present, who represent the particular playing style you've chosen, and who your player will attempt to copy.

After you choose your gender (both genders can participate in virtually the same game modes, but for the sake of simplicity we'll use male heights and weights) and Floor General as your play style, two icon options are presented: Point Gawd - who emulates Chris Paul - and Maestro - who emulates Jason Kidd.

Floor General Icon

Point Gawd

Point Gawd’s specialized icon skill is the 3-point shot, and they can boost their inside shot, free throw, shot off-dribble, rebounding, on-ball defense, speed and stamina. You will also receive boosts to both your 3-point shooting and defensive skills whenever you get an assist. Playing with this icon will enable your player to become a talented all-round point guard, able to see the floor and make plays happen while also having a sweet 3-point stroke of his own, and defend the primary ball handler at the other end of the floor.

Maestro

Maestro’s specialized icon skill is rebounding, and they can boost the 3-point shot, inside shot, free throw, rebounding, on-ball defense, speed, stamina and strength. When this icon hits an open teammate, that teammate receives a significant boost in both shooting and finishing. As this player develops you’ll be able to rack up big assist numbers, finish a high percentage of free throws, and play good on-ball defense.

Both of these are great fun to play with, but my preference is the Point Gawd. It won’t be as easy to rack up the assist numbers as it is with Maestro - though you can still put up big stats in this category - but you will have a much stronger outside shot, enabling you to score big on any given night. The ability to put up big scoring numbers one night and high assist numbers the next makes Point Gawd great fun to play with, and the defensive ability ensures this is the case at both ends of the floor.

Floor General Build

The Floor General has solid all-round traits, so you don’t need a build which is necessarily going to really maximize your speed, strength, or any other physical skill. You do need an element of everything, and a player standing 190cm and 88kg provides this. Tall enough to see the floor, this player maintains a good turn of speed, with that skill maxing out at 83, while the 84 stamina rating allows you to go all day.

To summarize: for a Floor General, the best icon choice and build for your player is a 190cm, 88kg Point Gawd. This guy can bring the floor up the court all day, and with his lethal 3-point shot needs to be closely watched by his opponent. The close defense which needs to be played on him allows him to draw defenders and find the open man, putting up big numbers all over the box score. On top of that, he’s a solid one-on-one defender, and his high stamina ensures he is able to stay engaged for the entirety of a match.