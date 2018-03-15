header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

15 Mar 2018

Top 5 NBA players: Harden, LeBron or Durant?

Top 5 NBA players: Harden, LeBron or Durant?

The question of which player is the league's best stirs plenty of debate. As of right now, here are our top 5 NBA players.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy