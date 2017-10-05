header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

05 Oct 2017

San Antonio Spurs are flirting with danger

San Antonio Spurs are flirting with danger

The Spurs have set the benchmark in the NBA for almost two decades. But for the first time in the Gregg Popovich era there seem to be cracks appearing.

Jump To

Predicting anything but excellence for the San Antonio Spurs is tantamount to blasphemy in NBA circles. Gregg Popovich has presided over a period of sustained success unlike anything the NBA has ever seen - 20 straight playoff appearances, five championships and some of greatest team basketball in the history of the NBA.

However, as the news broke that Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire preseason with a quadriceps injury, there were mutterings that the Spurs had stood still this offseason. Injuries to key players, questionable offseason maneuver and an aging roster have all contributed to this school of thought.

Coach Pop will probably make us all look foolish as the Spurs reel of yet another effortless 60-win season, but it's hard not to be concerned. Here are four key major worries for the Spurs.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy