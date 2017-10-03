header decal
03 Oct 2017

Oklahoma City: Russell Westbrook contract means everyone wins

The MVP signed the richest contract in NBA history last week, paving the way for him to continue building his legacy in Oklahoma.

The numbers

Russell Westbrook just signed the most expensive contract in NBA history. The deal happened to take place on Kevin Durant's birthday, but that is a story for another day. Westbrook's new contract will guarantee him a record $233.5 million until the 2022/23 season. His actual extension is worth $205 million and starts next summer, and he will earn $28.5 million this season. 

Westbrook will be 34 at the end of the five-year deal, so this contract really sums up his love for the Thunder organization and the fans. the 28-year-old's new contract also assures him a player option for the 2022/23 season. Off the court, Westbrook just signed a ten-year shoe renewal deal with the Jordan brand for approximately $200 million, which subsequently has pushed his career earnings to almost half a billion dollars.

