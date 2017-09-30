header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

30 Sep 2017

New York Knicks: Is Frank Ntilikina the future?

New York Knicks: Is Frank Ntilikina the future?

Were the Knicks right to gamble on unknown French teenager Frank Ntilikina over Dennis Smith Jr and Malik Monk?

Jump To

This offseason, the Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick. Many had reservations about this selection especially after Dennis Smith Jr. – taken by the Mavericks with the ninth overall pick – excelled in the NBA Summer League, earning All Summer League first team honors. However, Ntilikina remains a mystery to New York fans due to missing the Summer League with injury. Whilst Smith Jr. and Malik Monk are proven scorers, Ntilikina’s potential could see him remembered as the steal of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy