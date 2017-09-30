New York Knicks: Is Frank Ntilikina the future?

This offseason, the Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina with the eighth overall pick. Many had reservations about this selection especially after Dennis Smith Jr. – taken by the Mavericks with the ninth overall pick – excelled in the NBA Summer League, earning All Summer League first team honors. However, Ntilikina remains a mystery to New York fans due to missing the Summer League with injury. Whilst Smith Jr. and Malik Monk are proven scorers, Ntilikina’s potential could see him remembered as the steal of the 2017 NBA Draft.