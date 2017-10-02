New Orleans Pelicans: NBA season preview, roster and schedule 2018

Offseason Recap
Arrivals: Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, Darius Miller, Frank Jackson, Ian Clark, Martell Webster, Perry Jones
Departures: Tim Frazier, Quinn Cook, Quincy Pondexter, Donatas Motiejunas, Axel Toupane
The Pelicans succeeded in one of their main goals this offseason by re-signing Jrue Holiday. They really didn’t have much of a choice on the matter as they would not have the cap space to get a capable replacement for Holiday in free agency if they didn’t re-sign him.
However, it turns out that Holiday won’t be the team’s starting point guard. That role will go to veteran Rajon Rondo, which means Holiday will move to the shooting guard spot. It’s an interesting move for head coach Alvin Gentry to put another non-shooter in Rondo in a lineup that’s already starved of spacing.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans went on a shopping spree for any potential contributors on the wings when their projected starting small forward, Solomon Hill, suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out for six to eight months.
They already brought in Darius Miller from Europe, but they also added veteran Tony Allen, as well as Perry Jones and Martell Webster, who will be battling for a roster spot in preseason. They also retained the services of Dante Cunningham, who is now expected to play a crucial role for the Pelicans this season with the shooting and defense he can provide.
The Pelicans have assembled quite a flawed roster overall, one that will need its stars to shine for them to have any chance of being a viable playoff contender out West.
Projected Depth Chart
C - DeMarcus Cousins / Alexis Ajinca / Omer Asik
PF - Anthony Davis / Cheick Diallo
SF - Dante Cunningham / Darius Miller / Solomon Hill
SG - Jrue Holiday / E’Twaun Moore / Tony Allen / Jordan Crawford
PG - Rajon Rondo / Ian Clark / Frank Jackson
Strengths
Obviously, the Pelicans’ main strength is their Twin Towers, Cousins and Davis. The two are arguably the most talented big men in the game today. Both players can get this team buckets when they need it, whether it's in the post, mid-range, or all the way out to the three-point line. After a feeling out period following the All-Star break, they should have a somewhat better understanding of how to play with one another.
The Pelicans are also a fairly strong defensive team. They finished in the top ten in defensive efficiency last season and have a good chance of doing so again this campaign. They kept Dante Cunningham, who is a solid, versatile player capable of defending multiple positions. They also added veteran Tony Allen, who has long been one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.
New Orleans offense helped the defense a lot by not turning the ball over despite playing at a top-ten pace in the league. Meanwhile, the defense also helped itself by preventing its opponents from getting to the free throw line too often.
Weaknesses
If you thought the Timberwolves have bad spacing due to a lack of shooting, the Pelicans have it even worse. The fact that they play two bigs in Cousins and Davis already puts their spacing in a bind, but they somehow made it worse by picking up one of the worst shooting point guards in the league in Rajon Rondo.
While Cunningham and Moore were strong three-point shooters percentage wise last season, neither is exactly a volume shooter who can strike fear into opposing defenses.
Moreover, the Pelicans have a real lack of above-average, two-way wings. They either have good offensive players who can’t defend (Crawford, Clark) or good defenders who struggle to score (Allen, Cunningham, Hill). Miller and Moore might be decent two-way players, but they figure to be average at best. Even with Cousins and Davis, that combination of lack of shooting and playmaking wings will almost surely hamstring this Pelicans offense, which was already a bottom-third unit last season.
Finally, health is always a big question mark when it comes to New Orleans. Cousins and Davis are often beat up and miss a handful of games, while Holiday also has a checkered injury history. They’re already without Hill and Frank Jackson for most of the year due to injuries and will be in big trouble if they miss even one of their Big Three.
Player to Watch - DeMarcus Cousins
This will be a pivotal season for the Pelicans. Cousins, whom they bet big on after trading for him last season, is set to become a free agent next summer. The chances of him re-signing will be tied to how well he plays with Davis and how successful the team ultimately is. His fate could also have a significant impact on Davis’ future with the franchise going forward.
So, a lot will be riding on the three-time All-Star this season. He was still able to get his numbers playing alongside Davis in the limited number of games they had together. When on his game, Boogie is something to behold; he's a force of nature capable of dominating inside-out.
However, the Pelicans have such a slim margin of error, so they need the very best version of Boogie this year. That means a lot fewer boneheaded plays which hurt his team, such as those instances of him complaining excessively to officials.
The 27-year-old is a must-watch because of both the good and the bad that he brings to the table. But for the Pelicans to be successful, they’ll need a lot more of the former and a lot less of the latter.
2017/18 Schedule
1 Oct 18, 2017 vs. Atlanta Hawks
2 Oct 20, 2017 vs. Sacramento Kings
3 Oct 21, 2017 @ Houston Rockets
4 Oct 23, 2017 vs. Golden State Warriors
5 Oct 25, 2017 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
6 Oct 26, 2017 @ Memphis Grizzlies
7 Oct 28, 2017 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
8 Oct 30, 2017 @ Utah Jazz
9 Nov 1, 2017 @ Los Angeles Clippers
10 Nov 3, 2017 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
11 Nov 4, 2017 @ Minnesota Timberwolves
12 Nov 7, 2017 @ Washington Wizards
13 Nov 11, 2017 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
14 Nov 12, 2017 @ Oklahoma City Thunder
15 Nov 14, 2017 vs. San Antonio Spurs
16 Nov 17, 2017 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
17 Nov 18, 2017 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
18 Nov 20, 2017 vs. Boston Celtics
19 Nov 22, 2017 @ Memphis Grizzlies
20 Nov 25, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
21 Nov 27, 2017 @ San Antonio Spurs
22 Nov 29, 2017 vs. Brooklyn Nets
23 Dec 2, 2017 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
24 Dec 4, 2017 vs. Denver Nuggets
25 Dec 6, 2017 @ Boston Celtics
26 Dec 8, 2017 @ Milwaukee Bucks
27 Dec 10, 2017 @ Minnesota Timberwolves
28 Dec 12, 2017 vs. San Antonio Spurs
29 Dec 14, 2017 @ Golden State Warriors
30 Dec 16, 2017 @ San Antonio Spurs
31 Dec 18, 2017 vs. Phoenix Suns
32 Dec 20, 2017 vs. Detroit Pistons
33 Dec 22, 2017 @ Miami Heat
34 Dec 23, 2017 @ Atlanta Hawks
35 Dec 26, 2017 vs. Toronto Raptors
36 Dec 27, 2017 @ Indiana Pacers
37 Dec 29, 2017 @ New Orleans Pelicans
38 Dec 31, 2017 @ Oklahoma City Thunder
39 Jan 3, 2018 vs. Golden State Warriors
40 Jan 5, 2018 vs. Chicago Bulls
41 Jan 7, 2018 vs. New York Knicks
42 Jan 9, 2018 vs. Orlando Magic
43 Jan 10, 2018 @ Charlotte Hornets
44 Jan 13, 2018 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
45 Jan 16, 2018 @ Denver Nuggets
46 Jan 20, 2018 @ Portland Trail Blazers
47 Jan 22, 2018 vs. Washington Wizards
48 Jan 24, 2018 vs. Houston Rockets
49 Jan 26, 2018 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
50 Jan 27, 2018 @ Denver Nuggets
51 Jan 29, 2018 vs. Miami Heat
52 Jan 31, 2018 @ Phoenix Suns
53 Feb 3, 2018 @ Sacramento Kings
54 Feb 5, 2018 @ Los Angeles Clippers
55 Feb 8, 2018 @ Golden State Warriors
56 Feb 10, 2018 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
57 Feb 11, 2018 @ Houston Rockets
58 Feb 13, 2018 vs. Sacramento Kings
59 Feb 23, 2018 @ Los Angeles Lakers
60 Feb 24, 2018 @ Utah Jazz
61 Feb 26, 2018 vs. Indiana Pacers
62 Feb 28, 2018 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
63 Mar 2, 2018 @ Chicago Bulls
64 Mar 4, 2018 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
65 Mar 6, 2018 vs. Denver Nuggets
66 Mar 10, 2018 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
67 Mar 11, 2018 vs. Houston Rockets
68 Mar 13, 2018 @ New York Knicks
69 Mar 16, 2018 @ Toronto Raptors
70 Mar 17, 2018 @ Brooklyn Nets
71 Mar 20, 2018 @ New Orleans Pelicans
72 Mar 22, 2018 vs. Utah Jazz
73 Mar 24, 2018 vs. Charlotte Hornets
74 Mar 27, 2018 @ Sacramento Kings
75 Mar 28, 2018 @ Los Angeles Lakers
76 Mar 30, 2018 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
77 Apr 1, 2018 @ Cleveland Cavaliers
78 Apr 3, 2018 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
79 Apr 4, 2018 @ Orlando Magic
80 Apr 6, 2018 @ Detroit Pistons
81 Apr 8, 2018 @ Philadelphia 76ers
82 Apr 10, 2018 vs. Phoenix Suns
Prediction
Despite the Pelicans' glaring issues in terms of fit, it's hard to look at their immensely talented Twin Towers and not think they will at least be in the mix for one of the final playoff spots. Of course, that is if they stay relatively healthy, which they already haven't done during the offseason.
If Cousins, Davis, and Holiday all play north of 70 games this season, there's still a decent chance the Pelicans scrape together around 42-45 wins and challenge for a seventh or eighth seed. But if at least one of them goes down for an extended period, they're simply not making the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, it's more likely for the latter to happen.
