NBA Trades: 5 best summer swoops

There was a host of fascinating offseason moves made this summer, with plenty of teams playing it smart, while others got it completely wrong.

Given so many big names changed allegiances, there hasn't been a trade period like it in recent memory. Better yet, no one saw plenty of these moves coming, with several teams pulling off shrewd plays that considerably enhanced their prospects of becoming title contenders.

This list will focus on the trade swoops that caught us all a little bit off guard, yet had a profoundly positive impact on the teams that were able to execute them.