NBA Trades 2017: Latest transactions

The last few weeks have been a quiet time for NBA fans, but here is a reminder of some of the action you may have missed.

Let's take a look at some of the major deals (some of which are yet to be finalized) of the last couple of weeks.

Wiggins extension

The Minnesota Timberwolves have arguably had the NBA's best offseason and it could be about to get a lot better if Andrew Wiggins recommits to the team on a five year/$148 million deal.

The Timberwolves have been proactive this offseason, and went out to acquire three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, guard Jeff Teague and forward Taj Gibson to join forces with Wiggins and 2016 Rookie of the Year Karl Anthony-Towns to create a star-studded lineup.

Re-signing Wiggins is a must.

The 2013 first overall pick is a future All-Star. Everyone knows that, but with the new additions that have been made around him, Wiggins has the potential to take the Minnesota to the next level.

Bogut injury return

The big Aussie is back. Bogut had a tumultuous 2016-17 campaign which saw him traded from the Mavericks to the 76ers, only for him to be waived by Philly four days later and picked up by Cleveland.

Sounds rough right? Well, it gets worse. Fast forward four more days to the moment Bogut broke his leg 58 seconds into his Cavs debut and you get the picture.

The 2005 first overall pick is back, however, after signing a one year/$2.3 million veteran's minimum to add much-needed size and defense to a Lakers frontcourt containing only Brook Lopez, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac as the big men on the roster. It still waits to be seen what kind of role Bogut will play on this team, but on first glance, it seems a handy pick-up from LA.

Plumlee back on board

A move which has gone under-the-radar, but is an important one in the Western Conference playoff race, is Mason Plumlee re-signing with the Denver Nuggets on a 3 year/$41 million deal.

After being acquired in a trade from Portland in February, Plumlee obviously impressed the Nuggets front office enough to warrant a big payday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick out of Duke had an impressive campaign last season averaging 10.5 points to go along with 7.5 boards per contest. His re-signing gives the Nuggets healthy frontcourt options, with Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, and Kenneth Faried all vying for minutes as the team looks for a playoff spot.

Richardson gets big payday

Josh Richardson got paid. After two seasons in the NBA, the 6"9 shooting guard earned himself a 4 year/$42 million deal to stay with the Heat. Richardson now joins teammate Tyler Johnson (4 years/$50 million) in earning a lucrative deal just two years into his career.

It all seems a tad excessive, however. Although Richardson hit career highs in games played (54), points (10.2), rebounds (3.2), assists (2.6), blocks (0.8) and steals (1.1) per contest, as well as free-throw percentage (78%), his performances still haven't quite commanded a deal of that magnitude.

Other deals from around the league

Aaron Brooks - Minnesota Timberwolves (one-year deal)

Tony Allen - New Orleans Pelicans (one-year deal)

Jarrett Jack - New York Knicks (non-guaranteed contract)

Kendall Marshall - Milwaukee Bucks (training camp contract)

Which deals have stood out to you?