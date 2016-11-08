header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

08 Nov 2016

NBA Trade Rumors: The Kings Need to Trade DeMarcus Cousins

NBA Trade Rumors: The Kings Need to Trade DeMarcus Cousins

The star center needs to be relocated, and here is a list of possible locations.

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy