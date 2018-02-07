NBA Trade Rumors: DeAndre Jordan latest, Kemba Walker update

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

With the trade deadline looming, some teams are in selling mode trying to acquire assets for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking to add an extra piece to help strengthen their squad for a deep playoff run.

It may not be an enthralling trade period compared to years past, but a few recognizable names still stand out. With that said, let’s look at five high-profile trades that may occur before the end of the week.

DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers

This is probably the most obvious place to start. With the recent departure of Blake Griffin, the Clippers are officially in full rebuild mode and DeAndre Jordan is likely the next to go.

Jordan’s name has been in the rumor mill for a while now, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reported to be the frontrunners to acquire him. It makes sense as they desperately need help in the paint after Kevin Love went down with a long-term hand injury.﻿

﻿Another team reportedly interested in Jordan’s services are the Portland Trail Blazers. They have one of the best backcourts in Damian Lillard and C. J. McCollum but could use an elite rebounder and paint protector like Jordan give to give them a better chance against the many great teams in the West.

Aside from these two teams, multiple contending outfits are likely inquiring about Jordan. At this point it is uncertain where he will go, but after seeing what the Clippers got for Griffin, we can expect the asking price to be high.

Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Like teammate Jordan, Lou Williams’ days as an LA Clipper are likely numbered. He is having an amazing season, averaging a career high in points (23.4) and assists (5.2)

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year would provide instant offense off the bench for any team that acquires him. According to the Boston Herald, Williams is a target for the Celtics as they are looking to add an offensive weapon off the bench.

A team like Oklahoma City Thunder may also be in play. With the Thunder eyeing a deep postseason run, Williams' addition would add another shooter to their lineup, helping space the floor for Russell Westbrook and making the Thunder that little more lethal.

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker’s addition to this list may surprise many NBA fans. Walker is an All-Star-calibre point guard entering the prime of his career, and is the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise.

At 27 years old and playing some of the best basketball of his career, Walker will come with a high price tag should the Hornets decide to trade him. It is uncertain if any teams are willing to take part in a blockbuster trade of this magnitude right now, but Michael Jordan said he will listen to offers.

If a trade were to happen though, could a team like Minnesota be able to land Walker? That might just eventuate if the Timberwolves part ways with Jeff Teague before the deadline.

Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz

Derrick Favors-related trade talk has intensified leading into February 8. He is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't look like the Utah Jazz will give him a long-term extension. In that, it makes him a prime trade candidate for a deadline-day switch.

Favors is only 26 years old and has been the Jazz’s starting center for much of the campaign, with Rudy Gobert in and out of the lineup with major injuries. ﻿Like DeAndre Jordan, the Cavs definitely should have some interest in Favors. Even though his name is not as flashy as Jordan’s, the asking price probably won’t be as high, either.

As a result, if the Cavs can’t work a deal with the Clippers, then Favors might be in a Cleveland uniform by the end of the week. On another note, a buyer like the Washington Wizards may also make a move for Favors, as their front court has been mediocre all season long.

Tyreke Evans, Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies aren't going to the playoffs this season, which likely means they will try to offload Tyreke Evans for some assets before the trade deadline.

Evans is having the best season of his career since his rookie campaign, averaging 19 points, five assists and five rebounds a game. He also comes at a very affordable price with his $3,29 million contract, so there should be plenty of suitors.

The former Rookie of the Year is one of the most attractive options on the trade table this time around and will likely find himself a new home after Thursday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers are all frontrunners for Evans’ services. ﻿

What do you think of these trade candidates and their potential landing spots? Comment below!