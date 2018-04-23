header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

23 Apr 2018

NBA Playoffs 2018: Major takeaways from opening week

NBA Playoffs 2018: Major takeaways from opening week

It's hard to believe that the playoffs have only been going on for just one week given the amount of incredible displays witnessed.

Jump To

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy