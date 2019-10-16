NBA 2K20 Predicts: 2019-20 Most Valuable Player - Giannis, Harden, LeBron & more

Having already run a season-long sim to decide which team NBA 2K20 believes will come out on top this season, we delved deeper and looked at which player will be awarded the coveted MVP at the end of the campaign.

Who's in contention?

Well, according to the odds that Vegas are offering in the build-up to the season, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the award last season, is considered the favourite once again, at odds of 3/1.

Closely behind is Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, who is given a 4/1 shot at picking up the award. The two-time MVP will have it all to do this season following the loss of Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson's absence, who will miss the majority of the season with an ACL injury.

Slightly further adrift are James Harden (11/2) who many believe should have won the award last season, finishing runner-up behind Giannis, and LeBron James (6/1). LeBron is always in the MVP frame and with Anthony Davis (8/1) joining him in LA, he will definitely be there or thereabouts this year.

Making up the list of the top five MVP candidates is last season's Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. The now Clipper is a 13/2 shot to claim the highest individual prize this season.

Some of the longer odds include fellow Clipper Paul George and 76ers center Joel Embiid both at 12/1, whilst Russell Westbrook is further back at 14s.

How did they perform across the 2K season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo

It was quite the season for the Buck, who put up an average of 29.1 PPG across the regular season. He was one of only two players to average double digits in defensive rebounds per game with 10.0, whilst also picking up 5.9 assists per game.

Steph Curry

Out of all the leading candidates in the running for MVP, Steph Curry had the best PPG (29.9) with only Portland's Damian Lillard (28/1) posting more per game.

Steph added 5.3 RPG and 6.6 APG to his totals, making him a viable candidates for the MVP award.

James Harden

James Harden scores points at a rate that beggars belief, meaning his 29.6 PPG across this 2K season seems low for his ridiculously high standards.

The most creative of the top five MVP candidates with 8.5 APG, second only to former Rocket teammate Chris Paul (200/1).

Another strong claim for the MVP award.

LeBron James

LeBron had another outstanding season for the LA Lakers, who cruised their way to the number one seed before falling to the Rockets in the conference finals.

29.4 PPG, 7 RPG and 8.4 APG meant that once again, the four-time MVP was well in the running for yet another MVP crown.

Kawhi Leonard

With the lowest PPG average (26.7) from the top five candidates, Kawhi seems like the outsider for the MVP award in this season.

His 7.6 RPG and 3.4 APG both exceed what he put up for the Raptors in their title winning season last year so you never know.

NBA 2K20's 2019/20 MVP is...

LeBron James.

That's right, LeBron James joins Michael Jordan at the top of the list for most MVP awards, collecting the fifth of his career and his first with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However on NBA 2K20, the award is handed out before the playoffs begin. With the LA Lakers falling short of the overall crown, would the result have been different had it been decided at the conclusion of the playoffs?

All-NBA 1st Team

Three of the five NBA MVP favorites found themselves in the All-NBA first team, with James Harden, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo all awarded a spot.

Portland's Damian Lillard, who lead the league in PPG, was rewarded with a starting spot, as was Denver's Nikola Jokic (16/1), who was deemed to be the league's best center.

All-NBA 2nd Team

Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard had to settle for a spot in the second team where they were joined by Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and LA Lakers' Anthony Davis.

