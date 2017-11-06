NBA Buzzer Beaters: Best clutch plays so far this season

5. Derrick Rose vs Boston Celtics

The only buzzer-beater on this list that wasn't a game-winner, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose made a difficult 3-point play look easy to to end the third quarter against the Celtics on opening night. The Celtics were up 71-69 with 4.7 seconds left of the third quarter in an intense and highly emotional game. Tristan Thompson fed the ball to Rose, who dribbled it up the court and with 0.9 seconds left on the clock and made a leaping contested 3-pointer. That sent his side into the fourth quarter leading 72-71, with the Cavs going on to win the game, 102-99.