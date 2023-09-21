A new update is coming to NBA 2K24, bringing some massive changes. These changes will impact gameplay but in an indirect way, since no gameplay mechanic was changed or adjusted.

The badge system underwent major changes, something fans have been asking for quite some time. This patch also addressed plenty of bugs players were experiencing, and that took place in different game modes such as MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and MyNBA.

However, the opinion of the NBA 2K community about update 1.04 is mixed, with some players being disappointed with the update changes or the lack of them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Update 1.04 which is coming to NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.04 gathers mixed reactions

The biggest changes that update 1.04 introduces are the reduction of badge regression and the increase in badge progression. This is something the fans have been asking for a while, as players weres struggling to upgrade their badges, while easily seeing them regressing. With these changes, upgrading badges in NBA 2K24 became much easier, while also making it harder for badges to regress.

The majority of the NBA 2K community liked these changes, but they didn't love it. That's because fans want the badge regression feature completely out of the game, something I can't argue against.

click to enlarge

Some fans were also disappointed that the remaining changes in the patch were mostly bug fixes and that NBA 2K didn't address any gameplay problems. That is why many fans were disappointed with this patch, not by the changes it introduced but because of the ones it didn't.

Problems such as the steal mechanic, which is completely broken as of right now, weren't addressed. This is something 2K needs to fix, as players are getting absurd steals just by spamming the steal button, and this is making the game unplayable in some cases.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Update 1.04 notes.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.04 notes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu

MyCAREER

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTEAM

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

MyNBA

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions

Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA

For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.