Are you on the lookout for NBA 2K24 rating predictions? Well, it’s safe to say you’ve come to the right place. This year’s NBA 2K title is set to debut on 8 September. It’s so exciting to wait for details of the game to be revealed that we’ve gotten ahead of ourselves. By using real-life data, we predicted the ratings of the best rookie talents who will feature in the game.

Most of the top athletes in last year’s edition of the game will retain their superstar player ratings. I’m talking about the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James.

But what about the teenage rookies trying to reach the pinnacle of the sport just like the aforementioned names have done? Now, that’s where we come in. We used real-life player performances and data to predict the rookie player ratings in NBA 2K24.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Victor Wembanyana, San Antonio Spurs (C,82 OVR)

First up, we have Victor Wembanyama, one of the most hyped rookies ever.

He’s garnered considerable attention for his performances in the past two years. With a towering on-court presence and ball-handling skills to match, he’s one rookie who has the honour of being compared to the legendary LeBron James.

There’s no doubt we have a serious talent here, as Wembanyama swept up a trifecta of individual honours in 202. He won the MVP, Best Scorer and Best Defender Award in the LNB Pro A league.

Wembanyama had great numbers in the LNB Pro A league, with 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game.

We expect Wembanyama to be the highest-rated rookie in NBA 2K24 with a range between 80 and 84. This is arguably an accurate reflection of his current ability.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets (SF, 79 OVR)

Up next is Brandon Miller. The small forward played college basketball for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan saw something special in Miller, and that pretty much says everything you need to know.

He led Crimson Tide to the number one overall seed in the 2023 NCAA tournament. In a span of 37 appearances for Alabama, he recorded some pretty neat stats.

Miller had 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the three-point line. So, we should see him receive a rating within the 77 to 80 range.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (PG, 79 OVR)

Scoot over because Mr Henderson has entered the building!

Drafted to the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson is a likely NBA Rookie of the Year contender. He’s shown to be more than capable of scoring baskets and impacting the game in a big way. These are two of the necessary requisites to being in the mix for such a prestigious award.

However, what makes Henderson stand out, is the fact that he’s not just going to put up impressive scoring numbers. He can be a willing facilitator who can use his dribbling ability to drive to the rim and pass the ball out to open shooters.

We expect him to be given a fitting rating of 79, with an 80 rating being his upper limit.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets (SF, 78 OVR)

Cam Whitmore arrived at the Villanova Wildcats with a lot of fanfare and for good reason.

Whitmore made 26 appearances, posting some impressive figures. He had averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Wildcats.

He’s expected to provide a lot of athletic wing play, as one of his playing traits involves driving to the rim with ferocity. We predict the game makers at 2K headquarters will award him a rating in the 77 to 79 range.

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (PG/SG, 77 OVR)

Amen Thompson is widely regarded as a five-star recruit, having won a state high school basketball title with Pine Crest School. The Houston Rockets saw in him yet another young talented player to add to their roster, and they didn't think twice about selecting him.

Thompson and his brother were so good that they bypassed senior-year players to start and win games for the Overtime Elite.

He averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals in the last season. Thompson is a great ballhandler and playmaker, who is primed to set up his Houston teammates in the upcoming season.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (SF/PF, 77 OVR)

Another rookie player that we’re adding to the NBA 2K24 rating predictions list is Jarace Walker.

He had a fine high school career, notching up some impressive stats. Walker averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a senior.

Walker’s physical stature is quite bulky, but he uses that stock to his advantage, by combining it with intelligent lateral movements. This makes him one of the best defensive prospects for next season.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (SG, 76 OVR)

Brother of Amen Thompson, Ausar definitely wasn’t lurking under his sibling’s shadow! He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in Round 5, which gives you a glimpse into just how good he is as a player.

Ausar’s offensive plays are quite attractive to watch, as his hyper athleticism and versatility make him a massive physical specimen on the court.

But his wing defence is arguably even better, as he’s adept at jumping in passing lanes and picking pockets. In addition to that, he is also a great shot-blocker for his stature.

We expect a modest rating of 76 for him in NBA 2K24.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (SF, 76 OVR)

Bilal Coulibaly is a French professional basketball player, who was drafted by the Washington Wizards.

Coulibaly was a teammate of Wembanyama. They played for the same Metropolitans 92 team that blazed their way to the top of France’s LNB Pro A league.

Coulibaly is well-regarded as a difference-maker around the rim. He is also able to move intelligently without the ball in his hands and to pounce on offensive rebounds.

We expect the French rookie to have a rating of 76.

Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz (PF, 75 OVR)

Hendricks was drafted to the Utah Jazz and looks to be an incredible sharpshooter.

The following quote from his 2022/2023 campaign is the best way to describe him.

“Was the only player in the NCAA to hit 60 or more three pointers, 55 or more blocks and have 35 or more dunks on the year.”

Source – UCF Athletics

Mr Hendricks should be one of the top young power forwards in this year's game. So, we expect him to slot in with a 75 rating.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (PG/SG, 75 OVR)

Last but not least, we have Anthony Black who was drafted by the Orlando Magic.

He played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks. There, he was regarded as a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2022 class.

An excellent on-ball defender and willing passer, Black is a player who fits the hybrid description of being a point guard with the body of a wing player. That enables him to easily work his way around defenders on the court.

In his only collegiate season with Arkansas, he was able to average 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks. We expect him to have a 75 rating in NBA 2K24.