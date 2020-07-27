header decal
NBA 2K

27 Jul 2020

*BREAKING* NBA 2K21 Soundtrack: Artists revealed!

These are the tunes you will be balling out too all year when the next basketball game drops.

NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

NBA 2K21 Soundtrack on Spotify

NBA 2K21 release date

NBA 2K21 is barely more than a month away.

2K has now revealed the artists that will make up the soundtrack for the new game.

NBA 2K21 Soundtrack

Here's the reveal image.

nba 2k21 soundtrack all

BIG BEATS: 2K has pulled together a strong soundtrack this year

Stormzy, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Meek Mill all catch the eye.

These tunes will be the beat to your success (or failure) on the court.

NBA 2K21 Soundtrack on Spotify

There is also a Spotify playlist created by 2K.

You can get used to the music now, or hold off and wait to get the full experience with the game when it finally arrives.

NBA 2K21 release date

2K's latest basketball sim will land on 4 September.

Available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch, you can get the Standard Edition or Mamba Forever Edition.

The latter comes with a free next-gen upgrade when the new consoles arrive.

READ MORE: Pre-order NBA 2K21 NOW!

