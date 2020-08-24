NBA 2K21 Ratings Predictions: Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet & more

As far as surprising NBA teams go, the Toronto Raptors are up there with the best of them.

Very few fancied the Raptors to have any success this year follow the loss of Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers.

Fast forward a year (and a bit) and the Canadian franchise are continuing to upset the odds! A series sweep of the Brooklyn Nets has set up a tantalising clash with the Boston Celtics in Round Two of the NBA Playoffs.

Here is how we see them lining up on NBA 2K21.

Pascal Siakam - OVR 89

Pascal Siakam was a big component of that NBA title-winning squad of last year, but he has taken his game to a whole new level over the last twelve months!

SPICY P! He's established himself as one of the best in the NBA!

Spicy P has established himself as one of the best power forwards in the NBA and, without playoff Kawhi to rely on, his contribution will be invaluable to the Raptors hopes of going back-to-back.

He could well jump into the 90's for the first time on 2K21, but we'll stay somewhat reserved at a solid 89 OVR.

Kyle Lowry - 86 OVR

Meanwhile in the guards, it's Kyle Lowry who has taken the reigns.

UPGRADES PEOPLE! Lowry should be even better than 2K20

Again, like with Siakam, Lowry was a big player for the Raptors last year, but the loss of Kawhi has allowed Lowry more time with the ball in hand this campaign. His averages have jumped up substantially as a result.

At 34-year-old, Lowry is coming to the twilight of his NBA career, but he should still be one of the better guards in 2K21.

Fred Van Vleet - 83 OVR

Van Vleet is one of the most likeable players in the NBA, his performances on the court make him even better!

The 26-year-old has enjoyed his finest season in the NBA to date, averaging 17.6 PPG through 35.7 minutes per game in the regular season.

He started NBA as a mere 78 OVR. He'll be in the 80's in 2K21, that's for sure!

Serge Ibaka - 81 OVR

He may have only been in Toronto for four years, but Serge Ibaka is definitely a fan favourite north of the border!

The 7'0" Congolese centre has turned it ON in the post season, averaging just shy of 20 points a game as the Raptors made light work of the injury depleted Brooklyn Nets.

Keep up that average and we could see Serge at an 82 or 83 potentially. For now, an 81 is where we have him.

Marc Gasol - OVR 78

Now whilst the Raptors have been bang on form for the majority of the 19/20 season, there is a couple of players in line for a downgrading.

The NBA veteran Marc Gasol is one of them. There is no doubting the Spaniard's ability and value to the team, but at 35 years of age, he is spending less and less time on the court, instead bringing his knowledge to the team off of it.

A final rating in the high 70's is where we have placed him.

Terence Davis - OVR 80

However on the other end of the scale we have a player who is in line for a BIG upgrade.

No player has appeared in more games for the Raptors this season than the 23-year-old who, with an average of 17.8 minutes per game, has become quite the sixth man at the Scotiabank Arena.

He was 70 OVR at the beginning of 2K20. He'll be nowhere near that on 2K21.

