BREAKING* NBA 2K21: Patch Update 3 Now LIVE!

We've been treated to a first look at NextGen 2K21, but there's still work to be done on the present generation edition.

The third patch update of the year is now live, here are all the key changes that 2K have made.

General

Halloween is one of the most popular times of the year in the States, so it should come as no surprise to see it brought into 2K21.

This is one of four key general updates announced by the 2K Sports team.

The list in full is as follows:

Halloween has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Halloween themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood.

Player likenesses have been improved for more than 60 NBA and WNBA players.

Welcome to the NBA Finals! Heat vs. Lakers is now the default Quick Play matchup.

Preparations for new 2K Beach Events coming later in October and November.

Gameplay

Gameplay will be taken up a notch on the Next Gen version of the basketball sim, but for now, there are minor changes made to the current title.

Adjustments to make set screen movement more realistic.

Fixed content holes that led to inconsistent side step pull-up jump shots.

Changes to Shot Aiming system to prevent modded controller abuse.

Park dribble moves (still performed with L3) now require Hall of Fame Tight Handles badge to use. Also, disabled park dribble moves when calling for screens to prevent conflict with switch screen side function.

MyTEAM

Season Two of MyTEAM is just around the corner, and 2K are prepping in advance ahead of its launch!

There are four key updates in the MyTEAM are of the game. They are as follows:

Preparations for the first $250K MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament GameDay!

Preparations for the second Season of MyTEAM!

General improvements to The Exchange.

Added warning when skipping silver or gold Badge Upgrades for Hall of Fame Badges.

Addressed an issue when player cards appeared on Ball Drop boards

To find out all the information about the rest of the patch notes, head to the 2K Sports official site here.

