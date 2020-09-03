NBA 2K21 Classic Teams: How will the four new teams shape up? – Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, US National Team & more

Four ‘new’ teams will be making their way to the basketball title. Which will you be using?

We’re into our final countdown!

NBA 2K21 will become available at midnight on Friday 4 September aka TOMORROW.

There are four new classic teams heading to the game. Here is how they should shape up on the upcoming title.

Who is available

As mentioned, there are four new classic teams that will be joining the NBA 2K21 roster. They are as follows:

16-17 Golden State Warriors

2012 USA Basketball

2016 USA Basketball

18-19 Toronto Raptors

Where better to start than with the defending champs?

It was a long awaited first title for the Canadian franchise who, lead by an inspired Kawhi Leonard, saw off the depleted Golden State Warriors in six.

WE THE NORTH! The Raptors defied all the odds to claim a first ring!

Leonard leads the way in terms of rating at a monstrous 97 OVR, with Kyle Lowry also a respectable 89 OVR.

Pascal ‘Spicy P’ Siakam is the man tasked with dominating inside and, with an 86 OVR, he should be able to put up some decent numbers.

Serge Ibaka (81 OVR) and Fred Van Vleet (79 OVR) make up the five.

16-17 Golden State Warriors

What a team this was!

It was the beginning of the KD era in California, as the Warriors bounced back from choking a 3-1 lead in the 2016 finals by seeing off the Cavs in five.

SPLASH! The prime Splash Brothers are back!

The Warriors power duo of Kevin Durant (97 OVR) and Steph Curry (96 OVR) lead the way for this star-studded side.

Fellow splash brother Klay Thompson (92 OVR) and versatile big Draymond Green (90 OVR) are both up in the 90’s alongside Steph and KD.

Small forward Andre Igoudala (81 OVR) makes up the five.

2012 US Basketball

It’s a return for the US Basketball sides, rather than a debut!

The quite ridiculous 2012 side featured in NBA 2K13 before being withdrawn a couple of years later.

WE BACK! US Basketball returns!

And with the likes of Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, James Harden and Kevin Love, we’re glad it’s back!

There has been no confirmed ratings for this side as of yet, but expect 90’s all round!

2016 US Basketball

The US national team made it a three-peat of Olympic Gold when they came out on top in Rio.

On paper it was a slightly weaker side than their predecessors, but it was still a damn good one!

TREY! Three-peating isn’t for everyone (right Golden State?)

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan lead the way for their country, with Klay Thompson and Carmelo Anthony amongst the supporting cast.

Again no confirmed ratings for this side, but they are going to take some beating!

