NBA 2K21: Best Controller Deals for 2K’s upcoming NBA game

The Xbox Elite controller is one of the best controllers out there- here’s where to find it for cheap.

After much speculation and rumours, the reveal of Damian Lillard as the cover star for NBA 2K21 has kicked off reveal season for the upcoming basketball title.

While pre-orders are not yet open for the game, you can still prepare for NBA 2K21 by upgrading to the Xbox One Elite controller that will be sure to give you the upper hand against any opponent!

Here are the best deals we can find on the Xbox One Elite controller.

What is the Xbox One Elite Controller?

The Elite controller is a pro-level Xbox controller that features an arsenal of swappable components so you can tailor your controller for your playstyle.

Aside from different triggers and thumbsticks, it also includes interchangeable paddles that fit neatly on the back of the controller.

By mapping buttons to these four paddles, you can drastically improve your reaction times as you don’t have to fiddle about shifting your hand between the thumbsticks and buttons.

ELITE: This controller takes the already fantastic Xbox controller and improves it massively.

The controller’s hair lock triggers will stop the trigger movement as soon as it recognises your shot, saving you valuable time in getting ready for the next one.

There’s no doubt that using the Xbox One Elite controller will drastically improve your NBA experience. If you’re worried that the controller will be rendered useless by the release of the Series X console, Microsoft has already confirmed that their Xbox One controllers will be fully compatible with the next-gen console!

Best Xbox One Elite controller price

If you want to see just how good the Elite controller is, try searching for one online, as you’ll soon realise they are pretty scarce, especially on Amazon.

While GAME may be offering the Elite controller for a whopping £222.99, taking advantage of its scarcity, you can find it elsewhere for much cheaper.

Argos is offering the Official Series 2 Elite controller for £159.99, and for this price, it comes with the following:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Carrying Case

Set of 6 thumbsticks: Standard (2), Classic (2), Tall (1), Wide Dome (1)

Set of 4 paddles: Medium (2), Mini (2)

Set of 2 D-Pads: Standard, Faceted

Thumbstick-adjustment tool

Charging dock

USB-C cable

CLEARANCE: Grab the Elite Controller before it sells out!

If you’re in the market for something a bit cheaper, the Elite Series 1 controller is on clearance right now from Argos for just £118.99! This offer will likely run out very quickly, so make sure to buy yours as soon as you can!

The Elite Series 1 controller comes with the following:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

Carrying Case

Set of 4 paddles

Set of 6 thumbsticks

Set of 2 D-Pads

USB cable

