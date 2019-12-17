NBA 2K20: Top five Houston Rockets players available to buy on MyTEAM - Harden, Hakeem, Paul & more

the Houston Rockets are one of the favorites for the NBA title this season and when you look at their team, it’s clear to see why.

They have one of the deadliest duos in the whole of the NBA in the form of points machine James Harden and triple-double maestro Russell Westbrook.

However, in order to win the title, the Houston Rockets are going to have to start performing in the playoffs, something which they have struggled to do in recent years.

Their last NBA title came way back in 1995 and when you look at some of their teams since that win, it’s safe to say they should have done much better.

Thankfully, you can use the best of the Rockets from over the years to boost your chances of winning in MyTEAM.

Here is the list of the top five Rockets players currently available to purchase on MyTEAM.

James Harden (OVR 96)

Card type: Moments of the WeekPosition: SG / PGBest stats: 99 offensive consistency, 99 durability, 98 passing IQCost: 90k

The best-rated Houston Rockets player that you can go and pick up today is their current talisman, James Harden.

Harden is a points machine. He takes far more shots than any other player in the NBA, but when you’ve got a career average of 24.8 points per game, it’s clear to see why.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20: MOTW 8 Predictions

This Moments of the Week card is just insane. With a 91 rating in inside scoring, outside scoring and playmaking, you would be daft not to run every play through Harden. He comes in at just under 100k too, which is good value given how good this card is.

Clint Capela (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the WeekPosition: CBest stats: 98 offensive rebound, 98 defensive rebound, 98 handsCost: 47k

Joining Harden in this top five list is one of his current Rockets teammates, 6’10” center Clint Capela.

READ MORE: The most OP Archetype for each position

Capela got a huge boost to the 83 OVR rating on his base card when he received a Moments of the Week card in week four after dropping consecutive 20 rebound games in the back-to-back wins over the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

As a result of his incredible rebounding, 2K rewarded Capela with a 98 rating in both offensive and defensive rebounding. This will be crucial in getting those second looks on offense and preventing your opponent from recovering poor shots.

His 95 rated standing dunk means he will be able to put back those offensive boards with authority.

Chris Paul (OVR 92)

Card type: SpotlightPosition: PGBest stats: 97 stamina, 95 passing IQ, 95 ball handleCost: 23k

One man whose time in Houston didn’t turn out as he would’ve liked is former Rockets PG Chris Paul.

Paul was sent to Okhaloma as part of the deal which saw Russell Westbrook join the Rockets in the off-season and if were being honest, Paul will be disappointed with his time in Houston. CP3 made the All-Star team in nine consecutive seasons before his move to Houston in 2017. He hasn’t featured since.

This card is all about the ability to lay it on a plate for your teammates. If you need a man to make a pass, then Paul is your man. 95 rating in passing accuracy, passing vision and passing IQ all contribute to his incredible 95 OVR in the playmaking department.

Ironically, the perfect man to compliment dominant shooters like James Harden.

‘81 Rudy Tomjanovich (OVR 92)

Card type: LegacyPosition: SF / PFBest stats: 98 shot IQ, 95 durability, 95 offensive consistencyCost: 7k

A trip back to the 1970s now and one of the first men to turn out for the Rockets in Houston, Rudy Tomjanovich.

Tomjanovich really is a Houston OG, having been a member of the squad who saw the transition from San Diego to Houston back in 1971.

Tomjanovich may have never won a title with the Rockets during his 11-year playing career, however he was the brains behind both of the franchise’s titles having been head coach in Houston during the 1994 and 1995 NBA Championship wins.

READ MORE: The best badges you should use

For under 10k, you are getting some serious bang for your buck. Tomjanovich can get it done on both ends of the court. His 80 rating on both interior and perimeter defense mean that he can deal with whatever your opposition throws at him. 95 offensive consistency will help him to knock down shot after shot.

‘94 Hakeem Olajuwon (OVR 92)

Card type: SpotlightPosition: C / PFBest stats: 98 shot contest, 97 pick and roll defense IQ, 95 offensive consistencyCost: 27k

The final name to make the list of the top five Houston Rockets is a real NBA great, Hakeem ‘The Dream’ Olajuwon.

Olajuwon was at the heart of the two Rockets titles in 1994 and 1995, winning the Finals MVP award in both whilst he also won the leagues MVP award in 1994. He was a 12 time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest blockers in the history of the competition, averaging 3.1 blocks per game at the end of his NBA career.

Let’s be realistic, this card is 92 rated but there will undoubtedly be better versions of Hakeem to come. Although for just 27k, you would be foolish not to go out and grab this. 92 rebounding and 87 defending make him the ideal center to go out and make those big defensive plays.

READ MORE: Best Chicago Bulls team you can buy on MyTEAM

Like the Rockets, the LA Clippers have a number of quality options on MyTEAM that can really improve your squad and take it to the next level. Don't be afraid to try some of them out, including the amazing Kawhi Leonard. You can read more about the Clippers cards here.