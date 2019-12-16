NBA 2K20: Team TKTV win NBA 2K League European Invitational at Gfinity Arena in London

This weekend saw NBA 2K action hit the Gfinity Arena in London for the first time, with Team TKTV (You Know The Vibes) claiming the victory.

20 players from across Europe headed to London to take part in the two-day event that helped to identify talent for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.

NBA 2K League European Invitational

Four teams battled it out but eventually Team YKTV won all four of their final matches to capture the tournament title.

Point Guard Marcel Stohl (MGoCrzy) was named MVP, and it was well-deserved after finishing with 28 points and 10 assists in the final match of the day. He poured in 15 of the team’s 18 first-quarter points.

It was a pretty dominant display from the victorious side, and center Jordan Polverino made a strong case for MVP too with a double-double in the final game and terrific defense throughout the tournament.

Marcel Stohl's MVP performance earned him a place in the Season 3 draft pool.

Prior to the tournament NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue said, “We are excited to bring together the best NBA 2K players from across Europe for our first-ever European qualifying event.

“Building on the success of last season’s APAC Invitational, which identified several draft-eligible players from the AsiaPacific region, it is important for us to further strengthen our player pool by providing more opportunities for top international players to qualify for the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft.”

The tournament was live-streamed on both Twitch and YouTube, and held at the same venue as the recently concluded third season of Formula 1 esports.

