NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: MOTW 15 predictions (Moments of the Week 15) – Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Victor Oladipo

Week 15 of the NBA season was one of the most emotional weeks of NBA fandom most fans will have experienced.

After the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday, this week in its entirety can be remembered as a tribute to Bryant.

Throughout the NBA, players, teams and fans paid their respects to those lost in the tragic accident, and many players made their own tributes with some incredible and dominant performances.

These are the few performances we think are most deserving of a Moments of the Week 15 card in NBA 2K20 MyTEAM.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

HISTORY: Lillard has been in a league of his own this week

Dame was on a tear all week and any one of his performances during Week 15 would have been enough to earn him a spot here.

On Friday night, at Staples Center against the Lakers, he became the only player to record 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ three-pointers made in five consecutive games. Then on Saturday night he scored 51 points with nine made three-pointers and added 12 assists.

He was unbelievable.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

HI! MY NAME IS: Williamson is introducing himself to the NBA emphatically

Williamson hasn’t been in the lineup very long having battled through injury, but in his short time there he has already made his mark.

He is showing off his incredible athleticism and ability almost every opportunity he gets, and on Friday night reached new highs in terms of points scored.

Against the Grizzlies he scored 24 points and added six rebounds and three assists.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

I’M BACK: Oladipo channeled his inner Mamba in his return from injury

Like Williamson, Oladipo had been working back from a significant injury. On Wednesday night he made his season debut as the Pacers faced the Chicago Bulls, and boy did he make his mark.

He started well, tossing a flashy assist almost immediately after checking in, but it was at the end of regulation when he really made his mark.

The Pacers were down three with just about 10 seconds remaining, and Oladipo hit a clutch, deep three to tie the game and send it to OT – having missed his first six three-pointers.

As he said, it was the embodiment of Mamba Mentality, and is absolutely worth a MOTW 15 card.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

SPOTLIGHT: Gordon took charge of the Rockets without Harden and Westbrook

A 50-point game for the Rockets is not all that of a rarity thanks to James Harden, but on Monday night they were treated to an offensive explosion from Eric Gordon.

On a night they were playing without Russ and Harden, Gordon had a career night. The guard scored a career-high 50 points on 14/22 field goals with six three-pointers. He also added six rebounds.

