NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: Best Golden State Warriors team you can buy - Curry, Russell, Durant & more

For those who have only followed the NBA for the past few seasons, the Warriors season so far may come as a bit of a shock to you.

There have been few teams in the history of the NBA, or sport in general, who have dominated like the Warriors have in recent years. However, a combination of injuries and transfers have changed their fortunes drastically.

Thankfully for you Warriors fans, you have the luxury of having those stars of the past still registered to your club in MyTEAM.

Looking at past and present, here is the best GSW starting five which you can buy on MyTEAM today.

PG - Stephen Curry (OVR 90)

Card type: Heat checkBest stats: 98 shot IQ, 97 reaction time, 93 hustleCost: 22k

A key player in the recent success of the Warriors, the point guard in this Warriors five is Steph Curry.

Three NBA Championships and two MVP awards in his ten-year career to date, its safe to say that Curry has made a mockery of his 7th overall pick in the 2009 draft. Curry is one of only eight NBA players in history to register a 50-40-90 season, doing so back in 2016.

Curry's scoring ability on this 90 rated card is consistent throughout all three ranges (86 close, 84 mid and 86 3pt) with his playmaking ability (82 OVR), in particular his passing IQ (92) also solid.

SG - D’Angelo Russell (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the WeekBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 97 shot IQ, 96 hands

Price: 128k

Another member of the current Warriors setup to make the five is D’Angelo Russell, who joined in the off-season from the Brookyln Nets.His 94-rated card comes courtesy of his performance in the week three OT loss to the Timberwolves, where Russell dropped 52 points, nine rebounds and five assists. It’s been a tough start to life in Cali for Russell and co, but at just 23-years-old, time is certainly on his side.

Outside scoring (91 OVR) is the way forward with this card, however Russells passing (85 accuracy, 88 vision and 88 IQ) means he will be able to turn provider when needed. Pair him with Curry and you’ll have tons of fun in the guards.

SF - Kevin Durant (OVR 94)

Card type: Lights outBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 97 shot IQ, 94 driving layupCost: 225k

Now if you are a Warriors fan, this one may hurt a little. In at the small forward spot is former Warrior Kevin Durant.

KD left California for NYC when he joined the Nets in the summer and despite only spending three years with the Warriors, KD made quite the impact, winning two NBA Championships, being named the Finals MVP in both of those seasons.

This card is nothing short of incredible. There is no spot on the court where KD cant score from! He also has the ability to get those all important defensive stops. At 225k though, he doesn’t come cheap!

PF - Draymond Green (OVR 84)

Card type: Heat CheckBest stats: 95 shot contest, 95 pick & roll defense IQ, 94 hustleCost:

Given the events of last year, putting Green and Durant in the same team may not be the smartest choice, but needs must.

Green is the highest rated GSW power forward in MyTEAM currently and despite his abilities on the defensive end of the court, even the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year can’t help the Warriors alarming slide down the table.

If were being honest, his card isn’t great. Defensively, (85 OVR) he’s strong, however attacking, he offers very little. Thankfully, as the Warriors have proved in recent times, with the likes of Curry and Durant also on the court, it shouldn’t be a huge issue.

C - ‘77 Nate Thurmond (OVR 97)

Card type: LegacyBest stats: 98 defensive rebound, 97 standing dunk, 97 help defense IQCost: 121k

They say to save the best until last and that is exactly what we have done, with 97 rated Nate Thurmond occupying the centre spot in this starting five.

Nate the Great started his career with the Warriors in San Francisco prior to their move to California in 1971, making his name as one of the leagues best centres before moving to Chicago and the Bulls in 1974. A seven time NBA All-Star, Thurmond is one of only six players to have their number (42) retired by the Warriors.

Come the end of his career, Thurmond averaged an incredible 15 rebounds per game, so it should come as no surprise to see that area of his game deemed his best by 2K, who have his rebounding rated 97 OVR.