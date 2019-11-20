NBA 2K20: Best centers (C) on MyTEAM for under 50k - Reed, Robinson, Olajuwon & more

There are few positions as versatile as the center spot.

The average height for an NBA center currently sits at 6'11" however, history shows that there is a lot of wiggle room in that department.

The Houston Rockets Chuck Hayes, who retired in 2015 stood at just 6'6" whilst the 7'7" Gheorghe Muresan is up there with the tallest to ever play in the competition.

Regardless of height, one thing we can all agree on is that if you want to do well in MyTEAM, you need a good center. They are the focal point of both offense and defense, but the best don't come cheap, or do they?

We at RealSport have compiled our list of the top five bargain centers on MyTEAM, all of whom are rated over 90 and cost less than 50k.

'74 Willis Reed (OVR 94)

Card type: Legacy

Position: C / PF

Team: New York Knicks

Best stats: 98 stamina, 98 offensive consistency, 97 shot IQMyTEAM cost: 38k

Yes, you read that right, you really can pick up a 94 OVR center on NBA 2K20 for under 50k, and his name is Willis Reed.

The two time NBA Champion and 1970 MVP is undoubtedly one of the very best players to ever play in the NBA, spending his full ten-year playing career in New York with the Knicks.

The issue with Reed, which contributes significantly to his price, is his height, measuring up at just 6'9".

This is obviously quite small for an NBA center, Reed is an animal on offense (98 consistency) and while his defending may not be as strong, he does boast some impressive stats, notably his 92 rated block and 90 rated interior defense.

'98 David Robinson (OVR 92)

Card type: Prime VIP

Position: C / PF

Team: '97-'98 San Antonio Spurs

Best stats: 96 shot contest, 96 reaction time, 95 hands

MyTEAM cost: 35k

From the 60s/70s to the 90s/00s. We have another one-club man in the form of San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson.

Robinson went as the number one overall pick in the 1989 draft, moving to San Antonio and never looking back. Like Reed, Robinson also bagged two rings, in 1999 and 2003, as well as winning the 1995 MVP award.

If Reed's height puts you off, you certainly won't have an issue with Robinson, who stands at 7'1". The Admiral won't give up any ball without a fight, with 96 shot contest and 95 hustle. 35k is a steal for the Spurs icon.

'94 Hakeem Olajuwon (92 OVR)

Card type: SpotlightPosition: C / PFTeam: '93-'94 Houston RocketsBest stats: 98 shot contest, 97 pick & roll defense IQ, 95 offensive consistencyMyTEAM cost: 40k

When you look at all-time NBA greats, Hakeem 'The Dream' Olajuwon is up there with the best of them, there's no doubting that.

This spotlight card focuses on Olajuwon's insane '93-'94 season, where he won the NBA Championship, Finals MVP and NBA MVP award with the Rockets, with THAT block on John Stark in game six still remembered to this day.

Olajuwon's main strength is his defense, coming in with an 87 rating, highlighted by his 98 shot contest and 97 pick and roll D. Oh and of course a 92 block. The Dream may be a reality for your side at just 40k.

'06 Antonio Davis (OVR 92)

Card type: Legacy

Position: C / PF

Team: '99-'00 Toronto Raptors

Best stats: 98 stamina, 98 hands, 97 shot IQ

MyTEAM cost: 30k

Whilst many of the players in this list have been one club men, Antonio Davis certainly wasn't.

He played for four NBA sides in 13 years - including two stints in Toronto - before he retired in 2006. It is his first season in his spell with the Raptors which is highlighted in this card, where he led the Canadian side to their first-ever playoff appearance.

You may notice the similarities between this Davis card and the Reed card from earlier, that is because like Reed, Davis is just 6'9". You may prefer to run him as a PF, but he is still one of the best centers in NBA 2K20's MyTEAM.

Bryant Reeves (OVR 91)

Card type: LegacyPosition: C / PFTeam: Memphis GrizzliesBest stats: 95 strength, 95 stamina, 95 hustleMyTEAM cost: 16k

The last name in this list also belongs to a one club NBA man, the Vancouver Grizzlies stalwart Bryant Reeves.

Reeves only managed to play six seasons for the Grizzlies before a chronic back injury forced an early retirement, who knows what legacy 'Big Country' would have left had his career not been cut short so cruelly.

His card in 2K20 is one to be feared, he has no fewer than seven in-game stats at 90 or higher and with 88 inside scoring and 87 rebounding for just 16k, how can you complain?