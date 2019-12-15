NBA 2K20: MOTW 8 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 8) - Paul George, Kemba Walker, Devonte' Graham & more

The lead up to Christmas has been bringing

the very best out of many NBA players as they keep putting together incredible performances.

Players like Luka Doncic, James Harden,

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James continue to assemble

worthy MVP claims, playing at ludicrously high levels. Meanwhile, players like

Devonte’ Graham, Tyler Herro and Ja Morant are showing their worth to the NBA.

So, who in Week 8 showed they deserve a Moments of the Week 8 card?

READ MORE: The most OP Archetype for each position

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

BUCKETS: George couldn't be stopped against the Timberwolves

George’s return has not disappointed, and against the Timberwolves he was virtually unstoppable.

READ MORE: The best badges you should use

George turned in his best performance of the season. The shooting guard went off for 46 points, six of which came on three pointers, and he added five rebounds and seven assists. The Clippers are second in the West, and with more performances like this from George they can close the gap with their crosstown rival Lakers quickly.

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

CARDIAC KEMBA: Walker did everything he could against the Pacers

The Celtics have cooled off a little since their red hot start, but Kemba Walker keeps on proving his worth to his new team.

READ MORE: Philadelphia 76ers team you can buy on MyTEAM

Against the Pacers, Walker was on fire. The

diminutive PG shot for 44 points and chipped in 3 rebounds and seven assists.

It wasn’t enough to get the Celtics a win, snapping a four game win streak, but

it was a performance worthy of a reward.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

BEAST: Embiid bullied the Celtics

One night After Kemba Walker wowed for the Celtics, Embiid dominated against those same Celtics to give the 76ers a solid win over one of their biggest rivals in the East.

READ MORE: Best Chicago Bulls team you can buy on MyTEAM

Embiid bullied the Celtics. The big man

powered 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Embiid’s performance gave the 76ers

their fourth straight win, lifting their record to 20-7 on the year, and

pulling the team ahead of the Heat for second place in the East.

Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte Hornets

BREAKOUT: Graham is taking the NBA by storm

Graham is enjoying a huge season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Hornets. Kemba Walker’s departure left a big hole, and Graham is doing a lot to fill that void.

READ MORE: Top five LA Clippers available to buy on MyTEAM

The second year PG is probably the league’s biggest breakout star. He already has two MOTW cards, but his performance against the Brooklyn Nets absolutely warrants his third. He led the Hornets to a win, their second straight, with a career high 40 points, while adding five rebounds and five assists. He also drained seven three-pointers.

Below are the six other players I think are in position to earn a MOTW 8 card.

Brandon Clark, Memphis Grizzles

Jeremi Grant, Denver Nuggets

Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee Bucks

Marcus Morris, New York Knicks

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

READ MORE: Top five Boston Celtics players to buy in MyTEAM