NBA 2K20: MOTW 5 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 5) - Giannis Antetokunmpo, Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic & more

One more week of the NBA season has passed and

Thanksgiving is upon us. As always, there were plenty of standout performances.

Another week passing means it’s also time for more Moments of the Week players in NBA 2K20 MyTEAM. Many, many players provided worthy performances and moments, such as Luka Doncic lighting the NBA on fire all week, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden.

So, who are most likely to make MOTW 5?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis went off against the Trailblazers. He already has a 94 OVR card, but this performance should be enough to warrant a 95 OVR MOTW card.

READ MORE: Five out of form players who deserve a ratings decrease

Giannis notched a triple double with 24

points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The assists were a career high and he

became the first Bucks player to have 20+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists.

In a career filled with great moments, this was a new level.

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Mr Triple Double, Westbrook was on fire against

the Trailblazers on Monday Night.

The Rockets point guard contributed 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. In what has been a relatively quiet season by his standards, this performance should be enough to earn him a new card in MyTEAM.

READ MORE: Best Shooting Guards (SG) on MyTEAM for under 50k

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The Joker wasn’t in a joking mood on Friday

night when the then 11-3 Boston Celtics came to town.

The Nuggets big man turned in a triple double to power the Nuggets over the Celtics. He scored 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and the win lifted the Nuggets to an 11-3 record as they continue to keep pace with the best in the West.

READ MORE: Best Power Forwards (PF) on MyTEAM for under 50k

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Simmons hit a three! Everybody stay calm.

That moment in itself warrants a MOTW card – it was his first career three for

goodness sake!

Nevertheless, against the Knicks he

contributed far more than just one three. On the night, Simmons scored 18

points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out 13 assists. If we’re

talking about moments, a player’s first career three, complimented by 13

assists, is a pretty good moment.

Who else will earn a MOTW 5 card?

READ MORE: Chicago Bulls MyLeague Guide

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

READ MORE: Best centers (C) on MyTEAM for under 50k