NBA 2K20: MOTW 11 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 11) – Jae Crowder, Garrison Mathews, & more

We’re into the new year, and with it brings the end of Week 11 of the NBA season.

Another week down means another week of great performances from players all over the NBA. From the MVP frontrunners to guys making the most of playing time when the stars take their rest. With the All-Star game on the horizon, and certain stars still out through injury, there is plenty of time for new players to make their mark on the voting.

So, which players starred as 2020 begun to earn a MOTW 11 card?

Jae Crowder, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzles have been relying on the Ja Morant for many of their big games, but on Saturday against the Clippers they benefited from a big Jae Crowder game.

The forward came up with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against one of the NBA’s best teams. More impressively, 18 of his points came from beyond the three point line.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

Rozier was meant to be the guy to replace Kemba Walker in the line-up, but with Devonte’ Graham’s breakout he hasn’t had to be the biggest player on that team.

This week he has had several big performances more like the Hornets expected him to. In the Hornets’ win over the Dallas Mavericks he scored 29 points and had six rebounds and eight assists.

Garrison Mathews, Washington Wizards

It’s not too often a two-way player dazzles like Mathews has this last week. The ‘professional shooter’ was enormous against the Miami Heat.

Having warned fans of his ability, the Heat obviously didn’t listen. He dropped 28 points, including four three-pointers, both career highs, and four rebounds.

Brandon Goodwin, Atlanta Hawks

Goodwin is another two-way player making a splash in his limited time. It’s not necessarily hard on a very underwhelming Hawks team, but Goodwin led the team with a career day against the Magic for the Hawks’ seventh win of the year.

The guard contributed 21 points, three rebounds and six assists, two of which were career highs after his 23 career games.

The rest of the MOTW 11 players:

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Shabazz Napier, Minnesota Vikings

Ish Smith, Washington Wizards

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves

