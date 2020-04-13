NBA 2K20: Kobe Bryant tribute announced by 2K Sports – Legends Live On

Mamba will live on in the memory for years to come and now he’s being honoured by basketball’s leading sim.

It’s crazy to think that’s it nearly been three months since the passing of the all-time NBA great, Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident on January 26th alongside his daughter Gigi and seven others.

A firm fan favourite, Kobe optimised everything that the NBA is about. A hero both on and off the court and now 2K Sports – creators of the hit NBA 2K series – are paying tribute to the man they call Mamba.

Legends Live On

The NBA 2K team put out a short statement on their Twitter account on Monday afternoon, stating that Kobe is “now and forever a member of the 2K family”.

They went on to add that today they will ‘pay tribute to the Mamba’ and finishing with the short, yet emotive: ‘We miss you, Kobe.’

MAMBA MENTALITY – The basketball community has struggled since the passing of Bryant

Attached to the tweet was a short video highlighting Kobe’s 2K journey. The video can be seen below.

Kobe Locker Code?

Shortly after Kobe’s tragic passing there was a locker code which began to circulate which granted users a Ruby Kobe Bryant card, although once redeemed, this card never appeared in anyone’s collection.

WATCH THIS SPACE – Some Kobe content is on the way!

Well it looks as though there will be some form of Kobe reward added into 2K MyTEAM later today after NBA 2K’s official MyTEAM account added to the original tweet, stating that “Today is all about the Mamba.” And that they will have “some special in-game content coming your way soon.”

